Source For The Goose

Laura Tingle’s bungling isn’t helped by the ‘expert’ she cites…

The Prime Minister’s prima facie acceptance of the Attorney-General’s denial without any investigation sits uncomfortably with all the rhetoric about believing women who come forward alleging sexual assault. Perhaps just like his wife Jenny counselled him to imagine what he would do if it was one of their girls who had been assaulted, he needs to think about what he would do if it wasn’t one of his colleagues who had been accused.



He wouldn’t have to think about it for very long. In 2013, the then alternative prime minister, Bill Shorten, was accused of raping a young girl in the 1980s – and not by a woman later known to be mentally unwell. The matter was investigated – albeit by Australia’s most corrupt police – and the Liberals accepted that decision. There was – and is – no alternative.

There is an argument being put in Porter’s defence [!] that he is being tried by media; that the first rule should be presumption of innocence. In other words: what if he is innocent? To which the response must be: what if he is not? Prominent barrister Geoffrey Watson SC, told the ABC’s 7.30 program on Monday, before Porter’s identity had been revealed, that “the public really now have got a right to know that this is being handled properly at every available level”. “It could well be that, through these investigations, the cabinet minister’s reputation is cleared,” he said. “But that’s the process we should be going through.”



Excuse me? “In other words”? This would be muddleheaded and embarrassing for any 60 year-old, let alone for a nationally syndicated commentator whose image is that of an austere polymath. The presumption of innocence is not founded on the question, what if he is innocent? It is founded on the axiom that he is innocent. NSW Police say there is no proof, there is no evidence and there is no case. The end.

Watson’s view – that “investigations” might even ‘clear’ the Attorney-General’s reputation – is even more sinister and disgraceful. That is how German law operated under Roland Freisler but it is not how the onus of proof works in one of the victor nations whose bombs killed him in 1945.

Not surprisingly, Tingle couldn’t find an expert to back the argument that the presumption of innocence should be abolished; so Watson had to do. Once described (by a barrister) as a “a lying c—–t,” Watson’s false accusation of corruption against NSW Liberal police minister Mike Gallacher led to the latter’s resignation.

Watson was reprimanded – indeed, pulverised – in the damning official report of independent ICAC inspector Bruce McClintock SC as a “hectoring”, “sneering”, “contemptuous,” “denunciatory” and “bullying” “zealot” while serving as counsel assisting the commission. And this is the ABC’s go-to man on accusations and innocence. Watson himself has been reduced to shopping a confused column on the Porter matter to The New Daily where he argues that the rule of law undermines the rule of law. This bizarre polemic would be failed in any law school (and the better high schools) which raises the interesting question as to which Kelloggs brand Watson’s post-nominals were retrieved from.