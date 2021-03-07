Source For The Goose

Laura Tingle’s bungling isn’t helped by the ‘expert’ she cites…
The Prime Minister’s prima facie acceptance of the Attorney-General’s denial without any investigation sits uncomfortably with all the rhetoric about believing women who come forward alleging sexual assault.
Perhaps just like his wife Jenny counselled him to imagine what he would do if it was one of their girls who had been assaulted, he needs to think about what he would do if it wasn’t one of his colleagues who had been accused.
He wouldn’t have to think about it for very long. In 2013, the then alternative prime minister, Bill Shorten, was accused of raping a young girl in the 1980s – and not by a woman later known to be mentally unwell. The matter was investigated – albeit by Australia’s most corrupt police – and the Liberals accepted that decision. There was – and is – no alternative.
There is an argument being put in Porter’s defence [!] that he is being tried by media; that the first rule should be presumption of innocence. In other words: what if he is innocent?
To which the response must be: what if he is not?
Prominent barrister Geoffrey Watson SC, told the ABC’s 7.30 program on Monday, before Porter’s identity had been revealed, that “the public really now have got a right to know that this is being handled properly at every available level”.
“It could well be that, through these investigations, the cabinet minister’s reputation is cleared,” he said. “But that’s the process we should be going through.”
Excuse me? “In other words”? This would be muddleheaded and embarrassing for any 60 year-old, let alone for a nationally syndicated commentator whose image is that of an austere polymath. The presumption of innocence is not founded on the question, what if he is innocent? It is founded on the axiom that he is innocent. NSW Police say there is no proof, there is no evidence and there is no case. The end.
Watson’s view – that “investigations” might even ‘clear’ the Attorney-General’s reputation – is even more sinister and disgraceful. That is how German law operated under Roland Freisler but it is not how the onus of proof works in one of the victor nations whose bombs killed him in 1945.
Not surprisingly, Tingle couldn’t find an expert to back the argument that the presumption of innocence should be abolished; so Watson had to do. Once described (by a barrister) as a “a lying c—–t,” Watson’s false accusation of corruption against NSW Liberal police minister Mike Gallacher led to the latter’s resignation.
Watson was reprimanded – indeed, pulverised – in the damning official report of independent ICAC inspector Bruce McClintock SC as a “hectoring”, “sneering”, “contemptuous,” “denunciatory” and “bullying” “zealot” while serving as counsel assisting the commission. And this is the ABC’s go-to man on accusations and innocence. Watson himself has been reduced to shopping a confused column on the Porter matter to The New Daily where he argues that the rule of law undermines the rule of law. This bizarre polemic would be failed in any law school (and the better high schools) which raises the interesting question as to which Kelloggs brand Watson’s post-nominals were retrieved from.
Words fail to describe the contempt I feel for people like Tingle.
“The Prime Minister’s prima facie acceptance of the Attorney-General’s denial without any investigation”
I thought the NSW police had undertaken an investigation already and had prepared a report.
“…sits uncomfortably with all all the rhetoric about believing women who come forward alleging sexual assault.”
“rhetoric
language designed to have a persuasive or impressive effect, but which is often regarded as lacking in sincerity or meaningful content.”
Churnalists have long appeared to be diehard fans of the Napoleonic Code:
Summarized:
If you were not guilty you would not have been charged or investigated.
The “lawerly” class also appear to have taken a liking to it, as well. The ultimate “make work” scheme?
See the words of Ayn Rand in “Atlas Shrugged”:
“Did you really think we want those laws observed?” said Dr. Ferris. “We want them to be broken. You’d better get it straight that it’s not a bunch of boy scouts you’re up against… We’re after power and we mean it… There’s no way to rule innocent men. The only power any government has is the power to crack down on criminals. Well, when there aren’t enough criminals one makes them. One declares so many things to be a crime that it becomes impossible for men to live without breaking laws. Who wants a nation of law-abiding citizens? What’s there in that for anyone? But just pass the kind of laws that can neither be observed nor enforced or objectively interpreted – and you create a nation of law-breakers – and then you cash in on guilt. Now that’s the system, Mr. Reardon, that’s the game, and once you understand it, you’ll be much easier to deal with.”
Any wonder that statist pigs foam at the mouth at the mention of Rand’s name.
Well, here we are then.
“….that the first rule should be presumption of innocence. In other words: what if he is innocent?
To which the response must be: what if he is not?”
To which the response to that must be: in the absence of firm evidence tested and tried in a court of law, he will continue to be presumed innocent.
The ABC is seeking to subvert the basic principles of our society.
And we’re paying them to do it.
The revolution will not only be televised, it is being subsidised.
Where the bloody hell are you, Scott Morrison?
In common law jurisdictions, we have effectively two systems of evidence: the rules in criminal trials, which, historically, strictly exclusionary, above all of hearsay (‘X told me that he saw Y do Z’), subject to quite narrow exceptions, for example when the X’s state of mind is relevant to some other interaction with Z, bringing it within the res gestae exception: http://www.austlii.edu.au/au/journals/UNSWLawJl/1989/12.pdf.
Assessing evidence to the criminal standard, it is all but impossible to imagine a prosecution being brought in the absence of a living victim of the wrongs of which Porter has been accused. That’s not a rule of law, or even a rule of evidence law, but the result of the exclusionary rules that protect prisoners from indirect denunciation.
Likewise, in criminal matters the law has traditionally (although this has been eroded) rejected propensity or ‘tendency’ reasoning: so we did not (or only very rarely) allowed 5 complainants, none of whose cases would necessarily be accepted, to give evidence in one trial that P had committed crimes against them, lest the jury infer from guilt of one charge that P must be guilty of others. https://lr.law.qut.edu.au/article/download/395/384/395-1-774-1-10-20120928.pdf
In civil proceedings – claims for civil wrongs (which are often also crimes), in matrimonial law, in judging the civil consequences of alleged fraud, and in employment law – the restrictions on the use of hearsay and propensity evidence are much weaker, if they exist. In administrative law (and summary civil proceedings) the rules are yet further relaxed. It is this very sort of inquiry that might discern something valuable. It might not: my fear is that these accusations have opened a new tribal cleavage between those who would have us ‘believe all women’ or complainants (forgetting To Kill a Mockingird, the successful prosecution of Beech for perjury, the exoneration of George Bell etc) and the equally tribal desire to smear the reputation of a woman whose final years are reported to have been tragic.
I cannot see an answer in the near future; I expect in due course there will be an inquest in South Australia, which will become a tawdry circus of blue drips v MRAs. Such we have become.
That old Trot Jack Waterford, third rate columnist writing in the provincial tabloid “The Canberra Times” yesterday, gives his opinion about Porter:
“His personal failings seem to me to mirror his abuse of political principle. He has been described as having drinking issues, and deeply sexist, misogynist and dismissive attitudes to women, and to being, generally, a Hooray Henry type exemplified in Britain by the associates of David Cameron and Boris Johnson. He was frequently accused of inappropriate behaviour with women”.
No sources or attribution provided, although he mentions in the previous paragraph of his article, what he learnt from Louise Milligan’s “Four Corners” report.
Seems to me like a leftist circle-jerk.
Hopefully Ms Tingle will now write several columns about Kathy Sheriff and her complaint. That would demonstrate balance, fairness and justice on Ms Tingle’s part. She could even interview her seeing that unlike the Porter accuser she is able to do so.
