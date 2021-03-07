Work shown

Gates Foundation behind effort to end white supremacy in math instruction by eliminating need for students to show work.
This doesn’t make the point they think it does. pic.twitter.com/B5EA2HxAyj
— Greg 🏳️🌈 (@CasuallyGreg) March 5, 2021
Gates Foundation behind effort to end white supremacy in math instruction by eliminating need for students to show work.
This doesn’t make the point they think it does. pic.twitter.com/B5EA2HxAyj
— Greg 🏳️🌈 (@CasuallyGreg) March 5, 2021
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
“The king,” saith Bracton[c], who wrote under Henry III, “ought not to be subject to man, but to God, and to the law; for the law maketh the king. Let the king therefore render to the law, what the law has invested in him with regard to others; dominion, and power: for he is not truly king, where will and pleasure rules, and not the law.”
Pie charts would have to be the idiot presenter’s greatest tool for misuse. Even though in this case the outcome is irony.
This is in fact another move to further suppress blacks. Deny them a proper education and you have them forever as slaves of the government.
That has to be a piss take.
That has to be a piss take.
Nope. We’re in full Cultural Revolution Mode now. Just with less mass murder.
A few more years and all the properly rabid revolutionaries will have cancelled each other. Then we can all get on with life. The latest generational flirtation with collectivist insanity will be over.
Did 180 have a hand in the maths?
Did 180 have a hand in the maths?
Understanding that all education is now political indoctrination, and Math is only useful when it serves the Party’s purposes, I have no doubts ablut that Mater.
African Americans commit the majority of crimes in the US.
What do BLM want to change exactly?
Leftist lunacy.
What do BLM want to change exactly?
What constitutes ‘crime.’
Perhaps to the point of complete inversion of meaning.
Or, simply to do away with any and all means of detecting, preventing and punishing it.
They would prefer to empty the jails of their ‘oppressed’ brethren and fill them instead with their arbitrarily determined ‘Race’ and ‘Class’ enemies, than set about with other free-minded people to help make a society where crime has no need nor attraction.
I would like to see the same chart for Australia. I suspect similar results.
there is no prison system in biblical law. In fact, there is no reference in the law to prisons. In Leviticus 24:12 and Numbers 15:34, there are references to men under arrest being kept in custody pending a trial, but not until the time of the kings was there an actual prison, and even then, it’s only purpose was to hold men in custody pending their trial. Imprisonment, therefore, was no part of biblical law as a punishment. There was no formal means of holding men in custody, even in the time of the kings for any protracted time, except to throw them in the lower parts of the king’s palace, which served as a dungeon.
The method of dealing with criminals in biblical law is basically three-fold. First of all, there was, as we have seen, capital punishment for capital offenses and for all incorrigible criminals,
Second, for all other offenses, that is offenses that were not capital offenses, restitution to restore godly order was required, so that the thief was required to restore that which he had stolen, plus an equivalent amount, at a minimum.
Third, where the criminal was unable to make restitution, he had to enter bond service to work out his restitution.
Well that’s one way to teach the concept of “lowest common denominator”, but not the way I’d choose.
The story this weekend about wretched schooling in Baltimore here, here and here is also a teaching moment, about what not to do. Mr Gates might wish to read it since he himself seems to be perpetrating the problem, not fixing it.
Are you sure that BLM pie chart isnt black propaganda? It has been done before with a different statistic.
Russell again
Great Reset: Philanthro-Capitalism – The DAVOS Con
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zw0nYNMUIfA
Bolshevik Lunatics Masturbate ? Thats what BLM stands for doesnt it ?
The Left Lying Industry is Booming ,niw they have that master of lying paedo biden pretending he was of elected president of the Untidy States .
Their Australian comrades are trying to pull the same trick with Pommy Pascoe leading the Liars History agenda .