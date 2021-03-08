Just watched his whole 10-minute monologue and this did happen. Also tries to describe bill as bi-partisan even though not a single Republican in either chamber voted for it https://t.co/P6HFBIePqD
— Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) March 6, 2021
Taken from Joe Biden’s Handlers Let Him Out, and Things Are Not Fine. There it says:
Earlier today, the Democrats in the Senate passed their COVID “relief” bill along a party-line vote. Not even Lisa Murkowski or Mitt Romney saw fit to break ranks this time because that’s how bad this piece of legislation is. In fact, only 9% of the bill goes to direct assistance for those who have suffered at the hands of government lockdowns. The rest goes to a smattering of special interests and payoffs, from the National Endowment of the Arts to bailing out blue states that were in dire financial straits long before the pandemic hit….
Biden truly looks barely alive at this point. His skin is taut, his eyes are squinty, and he once again shows an inability to articulate even the most basic points. None of his verbal fumbles are due to any supposed stutter. Keep in mind, there’s a teleprompter feeding him lines in a massive font right in front of him. How in the world is this guy ever going to do a State of the Union address if he can’t operate for ten minutes in an environment built to prop him up?
We are always in uncharted waters, but this time we are really really in uncharted waters. Where we end up four years from now is utterly unknowable, other than the name of the woman who will become president in name only, to replace the man who is now president in name only.
BTW there is at least one economist – up, down and sideways – that does not think you need to spend the money to grow the economy. In fact, if your interest is in growing the economy, not one cent of it should be spent. Just leave it alone, and the economy will grow back by itself.
fake election… fake president
This walking corpse supposedly received over eighty million votes.
Hmmm … those squinty eyes – where have I seen those before?
wow, that’s really bad
my mum went like this, but we all knew it was dementia, she needed help and got it
will the Amerian people be angry when they realise the magnitude of the con put over them and their country, the entire world?
how long do they keep making excuses that’s it’s this or that or whatever, the bottom line is they put up a guy for election who has no clue, and got him elected! He did nothing to contribute to it really
sure, it’s horrifying to watch, but what the democrats and left wing media have done is astonishing and to their own people and country .. just wow
A female commenter on Brian Craig, likely working in Aged Care, thought people were using Biden, “taking away his dignity” in such a decrepit state in public (stage 2, she thought).
The economy?
Stop playing with it, you’ll go blind.
Leave it alone, it’ll grow by itself.
Supposedly got more votes than any other candidate in history.
But enjoy him while you can, Camel Harris is going to be a lot less fun when she takes over.
Sooner or later, the Dems will come out and say that Joe is suffering mentally. The media will chorus that it is a recent development and not at all detectable prior to the election.
Nothing short of elder abuse. This is both cruel and criminal. The bloke is obviously not compus, so who is running the joint?
Obummer
FFS. Biden is no picture of vitality but his predecessor painted himself orange, could often fail to complete a sentence and was about as dat as a guy can be without collapsing under his own weight. Not to mention the hair!
My bet is he’ll be gone by year’s end.
And it would be helpful if Kates would point yo a single economy that evinces growth with no public finance intervention. One will do.
TDS lingers on.
They really are counting on the MSM to keep this guy flute.
They are going to have to burn the midnight oil at both ends Malarkey just to put together 5 second clips they can try to pass off as showing him lucid.
They would do better to use Max Headroom with his hair whitened. All the staccato skips and tics in Max’s delivery will look like classic hidden.
If I had the skill I would used Biden’s stumbling stammering speeches then superimpose Biden’s head on the moving geometric backgrounds use for Max Headroom.
FFS. Biden is no picture of vitality but his predecessor painted himself orange, could often fail to complete a sentence and was about as dat as a guy can be without collapsing under his own weight. Not to mention the hair
In case you had forgotten, Biden is president – and a shithouse one at that – not Trump.
Won’t last too much longer the decline is happening fast . Echoes what is going on in USA how long before the States falls in a heep , illegals all over the place , more jobless because BASIC wage in increased , petrol up , paying more for energy. Stupid cancelling
Whoever is in charge over there it isn’t the old creep. My money is on Obama or Heels-Up. She’s the one meeting foreign leaders. I suspect the old creep is wheeled out to do these things while everyone else gets on with the transformation of the formally United States. Whatever happens we all know the media will cover for the DemoncRats.
How in the world is this guy ever going to do a State of the Union address if he can’t operate for ten minutes in an environment built to prop him up?
If he makes it that far it will be a pre-recorded video made in a “Covid-safe” environment.
Whoever is in charge over there it isn’t the old creep. My money is on Obama or Heels-Up.
I’m wondering whether there isn’t a behind the scenes war going on between Heels-Up and “Dr” Jill.
And it would be helpful if Kates would point yo a single economy that evinces growth with no public finance intervention. One will do.
There isn’t any economy that isn’t getting “public finance intervention”. The stupidity reigns all over the world.
All you can do is compare economies based on how much or how little the government “intervenes” in the economy and see the consequences.
Like the drastic improvements that have so often been observed when “intervention” is cut back, e.g. under Thatcher, Reagan, and Trump.
Wait a while, then the 25th kicks in and bingo bango boingo, Kamala is in the big seat.
And it would be helpful if Kates would point yo a single economy that evinces growth with no public finance intervention. One will do.
How about every Western economy before Keynes.
Or, if we want to be hyper-specific, let us look to the United Kingdom during the Industrial Revolution. Or maybe the United States between 1865 and 1900. Or even the Australian economic boom (which saw Colonial governments, flush with taxation dollars, rush to buy up and nationise practically every industry and utility they thought they could get away with. Often to great public approbation)…
Less anklebiting and more research, Kimmie…
I always thought that the choice of Biden to run for (and win) the Presidency was to show how complete their control was – no one would look at him and believe he got there legitimately.
But his decline I think has taken them by surprise. It started to become obvious during the campaign but by then it was too late. They managed him then as they are managing him now.
Heels-up might not get the tenure she was hoping for.
Kim, in short:
“Orange man bad”
I sent this to a friend – his response:
“America is beyond fucked”
Jeesussss, that is actually a bit sad. He may be lucky to make the 22nd January 2023.
(that’s when Kamala will take over IMO). Is she running the show now?
I’d give Joe two months at the outside. Question is whether he will 1. ‘reluctantly’ step down, 2) be 25th’ed or 3) have a sudden ‘heart attack’. My money is on #3, though they’ll have to sweeten the deal for Dr Jill.
Simple explanation: He doesn’t use a Teleprompter for some reason.
Perhaps he’s dyslexic, perhaps he thinks it sounds more spontaneous if he talks off the cuff.
Joe had major Brain Surgery twice in 1988, he’s been like this ever since.
Harris is as brainless as George W Bush, so if she becomes President, someone will be pulling her strings too.
Didn’t he signal that he may not complete his term early on when he was Prez-elect?
Democrats didn’t want Sanders. Biden got the “votes”.
Comma LA supposedly takes over next year.
Light sensitivity. He is being injected with amphetamines prior to each appearance.
Joe will not relinquish the Presidency – it will just fade from his consciousness. They probably have half a dozen signatures on otherwise blank sheets of paper from those EO marathons they have him doing. They can fill one in with a resignation and send it to the Senate when they want.
One day his valet will dress him in a pair of scungies, T-shirt, straw hat and sunnies. The Secret Service will then lead him to White House swimming pool where they have put a chair on top of a box. Once there all the intervening years will melt away and he will find himself again on lifeguard duty: calling out warnings to Corn Pop and telling the little urchins about not running by the pool, all the while beaming a beatific grin and eyes filling with tears.
. and enjoining them to check out his hairy legs