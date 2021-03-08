Just watched his whole 10-minute monologue and this did happen. Also tries to describe bill as bi-partisan even though not a single Republican in either chamber voted for it https://t.co/P6HFBIePqD — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) March 6, 2021

Taken from Joe Biden’s Handlers Let Him Out, and Things Are Not Fine. There it says:

Earlier today, the Democrats in the Senate passed their COVID “relief” bill along a party-line vote. Not even Lisa Murkowski or Mitt Romney saw fit to break ranks this time because that’s how bad this piece of legislation is. In fact, only 9% of the bill goes to direct assistance for those who have suffered at the hands of government lockdowns. The rest goes to a smattering of special interests and payoffs, from the National Endowment of the Arts to bailing out blue states that were in dire financial straits long before the pandemic hit….

Biden truly looks barely alive at this point. His skin is taut, his eyes are squinty, and he once again shows an inability to articulate even the most basic points. None of his verbal fumbles are due to any supposed stutter. Keep in mind, there’s a teleprompter feeding him lines in a massive font right in front of him. How in the world is this guy ever going to do a State of the Union address if he can’t operate for ten minutes in an environment built to prop him up?

We are always in uncharted waters, but this time we are really really in uncharted waters. Where we end up four years from now is utterly unknowable, other than the name of the woman who will become president in name only, to replace the man who is now president in name only.

BTW there is at least one economist – up, down and sideways – that does not think you need to spend the money to grow the economy. In fact, if your interest is in growing the economy, not one cent of it should be spent. Just leave it alone, and the economy will grow back by itself.