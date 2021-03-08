Bob Day and David Leyonhjelm guest post. Getting the budget back in order

As everyone knows, the government has borrowed a lot of money to stimulate the economy in order to recover from its COVID-19 control measures. Gross debt is expected to exceed a trillion dollars this financial year. Getting the budget back under control is vital if workers are to avoid paying exorbitant taxes for generations.
There are various ways this could be achieved. Here are three obvious areas in which the government could make a start without risking even more harm through inflation and the erosion of savings.
As we are regularly reminded, the best form of welfare is a job. Gaining a job would be vastly easier if people were allowed to escape the workplace regulation prison. Neither the government nor the bureaucrats could possibly know what suits each individual worker and their family. It is a fatal conceit for the government to assume it knows what is best for any individual.
Hundreds of millions of dollars goes on social security and welfare for people who could otherwise be working and financially independent. That includes not only those on Newstart and JobSeeker but also recipients of disability and age pensions, many of whom would welcome the opportunity to earn extra money.
The disruption economy clearly shows what happens when people are free to work as they prefer; Uber allows people to run their own taxi service as and when it suits them, for which there is huge public support; AirBnB has enabled people to make money from their own homes or holiday houses; TaskRabbit and similar services allow people to offer their labour to do almost anything on terms and conditions that suit them.
The second saving area is to end the duplication between the Commonwealth and states, particularly on health and education. These are state responsibilities, yet the Commonwealth employs over 6000 public servants in the health portfolio and over 4000 in education while running no hospitals or schools. That’s on top of the billions it distributes to the states for these functions.
To take this argument further, there is no need for any government, state or Commonwealth, to run any schools. There is sufficient knowhow and capacity in our community for schools to be run by non-government bodies. Students who need support can be funded directly, leaving their families to decide where to send them.
The third saving suggestion is to remove barriers to home ownership. While the Commonwealth and state governments boost demand for housing through the HomeBuilder and first home owner schemes, as does the Reserve Bank’s ultra-low interest rates, nothing is being done to boost the supply of housing.
As anyone contemplating building a new house discovers, the actual cost of building a house is relatively low and hasn’t changed much in 30 years. It is the price of land that has skyrocketed.
Traditionally, the median house price was around three times the median income, allowing young home buyers easy entry into the market. State governments then stepped in to make huge profits by stifling the release of land and drip-feeding it out at massively inflated prices. House prices rose to more than six times the median income.
The ramifications of this, both social and economic, have been disastrous. Hundreds of thousands of additional dollars are paid on mortgage payments which cannot be spent on other things – clothes, cars, furniture, appliances, travel, movies, restaurants, the theatre, children’s education, charities and many other discretionary purchase options.
While competition for properties in desirable locations will always result in price inflation, it is the regulated scarcity on the fringes of our cities that is at the heart of the problem. The outer suburbs are where first home buyers have traditionally got their start as land in these areas has been plentiful and affordable. Now it is neither, and first home buyers of moderate means have no place to start.
The inequity may not be all that evident at the moment but in time it certainly will be. As we all know, if you don’t own your home by the time you retire you will struggle.
The Commonwealth could save hundreds of millions of dollars a year by reducing grants to those states that engage in price-gouging of residential land holdings through their land management corporations. It could also immediately sell off its own surplus land.
The resulting lower prices would have a multiplier effect: more housing activity, more employment, more income tax paid, more building materials made and sold, more whitegoods, appliances and soft furnishings.
Bringing the massive deficit under control is not something that can be kicked down the road. It requires political courage, something sorely lacking in Australian politics at the moment. We think these suggestions would make a good start.
Bob Day and David Leyonhjelm are former senators
Nice ideas, pity the opposition and the media are more interested in beating up the Government. Sure it deserves a good kicking but not for the reasons that they use.
Not enough adults in the room.
One very simple saving would be to remove public funding for private schools. Another would be to improve planning controls on land so that the hideous cost of sprawl could be replaced with an emphasis on efficiency ( if the major east coast cities had simply improve commute infrastructure the urban sprawl would have gone to places like Geelong and Newcastle where all the essential infrastructure was already in place). We do not need Austrade because it does nothing. We could do without a very large amount of so called university research and could remove most the funding for business investment and the tax benefits for super. Defence is clearly overspent, as is the Dept of homeland security, which appears unable to run quarantine. We should have a single national skills teaching program that is driven by employers. Political donation should be made only by direct public process and recorded in real tine so the donor and actual acquittal of funds is public.
Tax deductions for all charities etc can go. So too all tax benefits for financiers. Finally, I’d remove all perks of political office and replace the car fleet with go get.
And remove entirely the Federal Arts and Sports departments, and the funding streams they provide.
One very simple saving would be to remove public funding for private schools.
No it wouldn’t. It would probably end up costing money. There are far more taxpayer dollars (Commonwealth and state in total) spent on each government school student than on each non-government school student. Taking away taxpayer funding from non-government schools would force them to raise fees, pricing a lot of families out of the market, who would then send their kids to government schools where they’d cost the government a lot more than if they’d stayed at a non-government school.
Taxpayer subsidies to non-government school are a great way for the government to save money per student, by inducing parents to bear part of the cost directly.
Another would be to improve planning controls on land so that the hideous cost of sprawl could be replaced with an emphasis on efficiency ( if the major east coast cities had simply improve commute infrastructure the urban sprawl would have gone to places like Geelong and Newcastle where all the essential infrastructure was already in place).
Have you actually been to Geelong at any time this century? Geelong and the whole surf coast has been expanding enormously for decades – i.e. sprawl – precisely to be a sort of dormitory community for people working in Melbourne. (The response to COVID may mean they now work from home, but the point remains – what you’re advocating has been happening for years.)
We could do without a very large amount of so called university research and could remove most the funding for business investment…
If you’re talking about so-called “academic” work in grievance studies pseudo-disciplines, and so-called “investment” in “renewable energy”, I agree.
…and the tax benefits for super.
“Tax benefits” for super have already been scaled back enormously. Assuming you don’t want elderly Australians to subsist in abject poverty, when people retire they need to fund their existence either from savings or from taxpayer funding. Taxing people more while they work is just kicking the can down the road till they retire with too few assets to support themselves – worse in fact it disincentivises people from saving at all, if they do their sums and realise that they won’t be able to save enough on an after-tax basis so they just give up and aim to qualify for the taxpayer-funded option.
Defence is clearly overspent,
Absolutely true, e.g. Pyne Box class submarines.
“…as is the Dept of homeland security, which appears unable to run quarantine.”
What makes you think that? There haven’t been any quarantine based catastrophes caused by the department – only by Maximum Leader deciding that Victoria should be “protected” by giving vast amounts of cash to a company owned and run by Labor maaaaaaates which wasn’t even on the government’s own list of preferred suppliers.
We should have a single national skills teaching program that is driven by employers.
Is there any ground whatsoever for thinking that a program to train roof plumbers, a program to train psychologists and a program to train financial analysts would operate better as a “single” program?
Remove salary sacrifice perk from NGO’s and Government.
Close all private schools?
Public schools couldn’t handle the load. Why are public school teachers protected people? The first Barton ministry should be the model today.
Hasn’t David got the memo? It’s the age of Trump in the right, deficits don’t matter any more. Right-wing populism means socialism, get with the program comrades!
If you understood why they did this to the economy in the first place, you wouldn’t concern yourselves with these now irrelevant talking points.
You speak of the Titanic and deck chairs, when it has been found that it was not a covid Iceberg that caused the ship to sink, but the Captain and officers that ordered the hull to be split open while pointing at the ice berg.
These are not irrelevant talking points struth.
I don’t have one trillion dollars.
Do you?
Well there is that young lady who advertises on TV ‘My Budget’ the government could give that a go, they couldn’t do any worse!!
Sure, but we should not wipe out so many trees and habitats there wouldn’t be much nature left to escape into for recreation, natural air conditioning, rainfall enhancement etc. Relaxing some zoning rules and height restrictions would allow limited horizontal space to be used for more housing. It won’t be your 1950s-era white picket fenced 1/4 acre block, but we should not concrete over the entire country just to keep house prices low. We need a balanced solution and I’m just a bit concerned that amidst all this talk of making housing affordable the word “environment” has not yet been uttered once.
The other issue is the crazy concept of the CBD, which has been shown even less useful during the past year. The idea of putting huge amounts of employment all in one central location, thus forcing huge numbers of people to commute long distances each day, with all the transport complexity that creates, was more about copying the feudal fiefdoms of the past than designing a convenient future.
The only plus side to it is diversity, as opposed to single-employer suburbs where every neighbour you have works at the same local business.
A big reason for the median house price to go from 3 to 6 times median income is that now there are (mostly) two incomes coming into a household. Median house price compared to median household income therefore is about the same.
Seems like people like their own perks and favourites (private schools, pseudo research, departments of homeland security, state based skills training with no employer input. But not other people’s perks like universal school education. This is why programs expand and outcomes aren’t measured.
My partner and me, current example, land 550sq/m block in Healesville 340,000, build 400,000, 28squares under roof and all the bloody red tape with Yarra Council never again.
Many HK looking for a refuge?
Greens don’t like people building houses. People should just stay in the inner city and vote for Greens.
That is dumb policy. Aside from increasing overall government spending on education, the last thing we need is for the cultural Marxist teacher unions to be brainwashing 100% of youth instead of just the two-thirds who attend left-wing state schools now.