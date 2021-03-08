David Bidstrup guest post. One year’s global warming in Adelaide and South Australia

For the last year or so I have been collecting and analysing temperature records to compare the daily maximum, minimum and average temperatures for Adelaide. I looked to see what the difference was for each day of 2020 with the corresponding day in 2019. The spreadsheet is set up to calculate the difference between the temperatures for the specific day and then count the number of days that are hotter, the same or cooler. I use the BoM temperature data published each day as well as that obtained from their website, so the usual caveats apply.

See the paper including the charts here…DB global warming in South Australia

A year’s worth of records looks like this:

Days that are “hotter” show above the x axis, the “cooler” ones show below it. There are also charts for T Min and T Avg but they are similar.

Below is a section of the spreadsheet where the daily differences are summarised and comparisons made. 2020 is on the left, 2019 on the right.

For each category the “colder” days outnumber the “hotter” days, but not by much. The number of days of 40 and above show a difference of 10, i.e. there were 10 more days in 2019 over 40 than in 2020. Also the hottest day in 2019 was 46.6 but in 2020 it was “only” 43.3.

The average maximums and minimums were within one degree and the yearly “averages”, (for what they are worth), are within one degree. It seems that 2020 was “cooler” than 2019 on all measures.

As part of my data collection each day I find the hottest and coldest day for the entire 132 year set and record them. The chart below shows those plotted for each day as well as the daily max and min:

The chart looks a bit busy. The bright red line shows the hottest days ever and the light blue line shows the coldest days ever. The dark red line shows the T Max for 2020 and the green shows the T Min for 2020. With a few exceptions the 2020 temperatures are within the historical extremes. There are 5 instances where the 2020 T Max exceeds the hottest ever… There are 360 days where the T max is below the record, some by as much as 21 degrees. For the T Min’s, there are 6 instances where the 2020 T Min is below the record with the largest being 1.5 degrees on 10 June.

I also did an analysis for 13 other locations in South Australia and when combined with the Adelaide numbers the “cooler” days win by a margin of 57% for T Max, 53% for T Min and 56% for T Average.

The table below shows comparisons for the number of days of 40 and above for each of the locations and also the maximum temperature recorded in each year.

On all measures 2020 was “cooler” than 2019. Notice the range of “average” temperatures for the different places; they range from 13.8 for Mt Gambier to 22 for Oodnadatta, a span of 8.2 degrees, and all averages for 2020 are lower than 2019.

For interest I also found the 30 year averages for Adelaide for the periods 1901 to 1930, 1931 to 1969, 1961 to 1990 and 1991 to 2020. Here they are:

So, Adelaide has an “average” temperature of 17.1 degrees with a range of +0.7 and -0.4 over a period of 132 years. We can expect an absolute T Max of around 45.6 degrees, a T Min of around 0.5 degrees and we live within a range of 45.1 degrees from maximum to minimum. What is the problem?