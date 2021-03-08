Liberty Quote
Puritanism: The haunting fear that someone, somewhere, may be happy.— H. L. Mencken
-
Recent Comments
- Joanna Smythe on Emotional Meghan reveals she now has to boil her own bunnies
- Rex Mango on Open Forum: March 6, 2021
- a reader on Open Forum: March 6, 2021
- Rex Mango on Open Forum: March 6, 2021
- C.L. on Open Forum: March 6, 2021
- Mark A on Open Forum: March 6, 2021
- Baa Humbug on Women’s Day struggling to find fresh tales of systemic woe
- Steve trickler on Open Forum: March 6, 2021
- Rex Mango on Open Forum: March 6, 2021
- Rex Mango on Open Forum: March 6, 2021
- dover_beach on Open Forum: March 6, 2021
- Turtle on Open Forum: March 6, 2021
- Pedro the Loafer on Open Forum: March 6, 2021
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: March 6, 2021
- min on Open Forum: March 6, 2021
- JR on Emotional Meghan reveals she now has to boil her own bunnies
- Arky on Open Forum: March 6, 2021
- Terry Pedersen on Open Forum: March 6, 2021
- Indolent on Open Forum: March 6, 2021
- Arky on Open Forum: March 6, 2021
- Dot on Open Forum: March 6, 2021
- chrism on Emotional Meghan reveals she now has to boil her own bunnies
- Terry Pedersen on Open Forum: March 6, 2021
- feelthebern on Open Forum: March 6, 2021
- egg_ on Barely alive
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Emotional Meghan reveals she now has to boil her own bunnies
- Dave in Marybrook on Emotional Meghan reveals she now has to boil her own bunnies
- Dr Faustus on Open Forum: March 6, 2021
- Ellie on Women’s Day struggling to find fresh tales of systemic woe
- mh on Emotional Meghan reveals she now has to boil her own bunnies
-
Recent Posts
- The media said they were “unprecedented” and they were right!
- Emotional Meghan reveals she now has to boil her own bunnies
- David Bidstrup guest post. One year’s global warming in Adelaide and South Australia
- Barely alive
- Women’s Day struggling to find fresh tales of systemic woe
- Bob Day and David Leyonhjelm guest post. Getting the budget back in order
- From Plato to Black Lives Matter
- The ABC is your sworn enemy so why don’t you do something about it?
- Insurrection
- Contempt of Court
- Work shown
- Source For The Goose
- Voi che sapete
- Rapist / paedophile
- Coronavirus agrees to stand down for another leftist gathering
- Kenny on Pell and Porter
- Counter-opinion masquerading as fact checking
- Open Forum: March 6, 2021
- Lightweight posers of no substance
- Jurisprudence
- The Royal Commission
- Music Maestro: March 5, 2021
- WADA-CAS Tribunal for Porter
- Remember the common law
- You too can be a millonaire
- Why don’t they release the CCTV footage?
- “They would not be a friend, they would be a dog”
- Public shaming can’t replace justice
- Feminist it girl threatens to sue hospitalised woman
- Lincoln removed slavery. Reagan removed the USSR…
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Ellie! Get in here! STUNNING AND BRAVE!
fierce and aggressive
… like Ash Barty
Harry is looking more and more like a boiled bunny.
Are we seriously invited to imagine that young Archie wouldn’t have security? Mind you, non-Royals don’t get security.
Harry, you stupid bastard.
Not sure about the bustard, but definitely stupid.
I’m pretty sure.
Megain is the perfect example of a soft trap aka a thirst-trapper, that has captured its intended prey. Which may or may not be released.
No.
As I said on the Open Fred, this was yet another half-truth.
Sparkles wanted her style of security. That is, hand-picked Hollywood security connected with the fillem business, at enormous cost and who would immediately start bagging the ‘amateurs’ in Bwitish security.
Are you saying Markle is a Troon?
Harry’s Dad must be so disappointed.
Do we know who that is?
Poor Queenie. Destined to drop dead knowing the greatest influence in world history now rest with dim greenie Charlie, idiot night clubber handy Andie, the unimpressive wozname Prince Billy, and empty vessel Malibu moron Harry. I’m Irish, but this implosion is too sad to celebrate.
Poor bastard.
He was only the spare, but markles wanted to be more important than just married to the spare.
Markles saved the spare because of what happened to that other spare, Princess Margaret
In their own minds they are more important, but the lefty msm didn’t agree they rubbished them in their inimitable way
And Gradma wouldn’t tell them to stop. The msm wouldn’t any way
All I see in that woman is a massive sense of entitlement. She’s a classic social climber.
I must say, this blog offers the very best of entertainment, many lolz to be had indeed.
Very sad. On her wedding day she looked so pretty and elegant and happy, and the Royal Family happy and welcoming.
I think realising she could never be Kate Middleton also elegant and pretty, a great mum with a handsome husband destined to be King, just twisted her mind. She really wanted to be number 1. And the public love Kate and she could not compete with that.
A female jealousy thing gone berserk, really.
Again, why does a new-born require dedicated security?
I wonder if Meggsie was laying out demands for stuff like security for ‘lil Archie’s school and trying to get cast iron commitments knowing that they were going to pull the pin.
Not how it works, bimbo.
C grade actress who snagged a royal but didn’t understand the role of princess. Thought wearing beautiful frocks while lecturing plebs was the job description.
No. Not even close.
It was toast, probably before but certainly after the American bishop started channeling the Blues Brother at the wedding. An old world monarch would have defenestrated the whole congregation.
She has isolated the Englishman from the things he loves: Country, family and pastimes such as shooting.
Now Meghan will set about killing his spirit entirely, all the while using the relationship with a Prince to extract every dollar possible.
Dont worry the massive fee they got Willgo into their foundation “charity” , the tax dodge the Yank billionaires use . Dont tell me that Winfrey and Merkle do anything for nothing . I think Harry has mental issues like his parets did his mother was into self harm I believe .
When Lizzie dies, the world as we knew it will come to an end.
Piers has it right. What a bitch.
Harry is c*nt-struck
“When Lizzie dies, the world as we knew it will come to an end.”
The last Royal to not have been just a theme park attraction.
That black & decker, pussy wrecker, certainly did a number on Harrys front yard!
The real burning question that wasn’t asked is not whether Meghan still has to boil her own bunnies after that unfeeling, overtly racist abandonment by the Firm.
[Really am waiting to see if the Firm releases various employees from their non disclosure agreements including certain tea making staff member from Admiralty House in Sydney……….its definitely looking like a good possibility]
But rather is it H or M who gets to muck out the chicken coop, guard them against the odd urbanised chicken loving coyote, hose down the walkways of accidents like what happened to the right shoulder of M’s gown …& most importantly is it Meghan or Harry who gets to decide which chicken goes in the pot when their time comes.
Anyone care to take a bet that it was PP who asked that blindingly obvious question of the pink elephant in the room that was definitely on everyone mind & they were all just too terrified to ask, i.e would Archie show a touch of colour when he appeared.
This is a modern version of Macbeth but without the actual gore, and rebranded, Sussex.
While Megs is obviously playing the part of Lady Macbeth to Harry’s unreconstructed and easily led Macbeth, she has stretched herself to reinterpret the role as Princess Diana – the Queen of Hearts. This is a none to subtle appeal to the American masses.
Oprah, as the 3 witches, at least, in girth, draws in the pair to betray their Liege Lord, The Queen.
But interestingly for the audience, they have repositioned the battle to a modern milieu, to claims of discrimination and have utilised the media and primetime as their best weapons.
The one way to deal with this treachery is for The Queen to strip them of their remaining titles and thus enable them to become, just one more Everyman (and woman) among many in the first modern democracy in the world.
And thereby, in their new titles, the battle lost:
Behold the new Mr & Mrs, Harry & Meghan, Markle-Wales.
Like Macbeth, ruined by the wife.
Harry won’t be the first or last man to be left helpless against the power of a hot chick
Seinfeld episode
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OjovtNamSBg
Two minutes of Meg v Omega and I’m even more convinced.
She was twitching and rubbing her nose so much, she’s obviously either
1. just snorted a g of coke in the green room, or
2. lying at length, or
3. both.
Like her mother in law?
Archie … The baby not formerly known as the artist Prince
Harry will probably eventually meet a Sally, who will be happy she’s found her prince,
and
Megan will swap between Betty Ford, Oprah and covers of Hello! and OK while lining up for a VP role when Kamal-toe donates Joe to medical science
I for one think she’s wonderful. Look out Wallace, here we come! What ho! and all that.
The media and the establishment have accomplished what they set out to do. They’ve had decades of experience on how to convince the public that certain people need to be ditched from society, MM, George Pell, Tony Abbott, Christian Porter etc. and judging by the comments here, they have done their job well.