Emotional Meghan reveals she now has to boil her own bunnies

Posted on March 8, 2021 by currencylad

36 Responses to Emotional Meghan reveals she now has to boil her own bunnies

  1. Albatross says:
    March 8, 2021 at 9:17 pm

    Ellie! Get in here! STUNNING AND BRAVE!

  2. MatrixTransform says:
    March 8, 2021 at 9:20 pm

    fierce and aggressive

    … like Ash Barty

  3. notafan says:
    March 8, 2021 at 9:26 pm

    Harry is looking more and more like a boiled bunny.

  4. Sinclair Davidson says:
    March 8, 2021 at 9:30 pm

    Are we seriously invited to imagine that young Archie wouldn’t have security? Mind you, non-Royals don’t get security.

  5. mh says:
    March 8, 2021 at 9:31 pm

    Harry, you stupid bastard.

  6. notafan says:
    March 8, 2021 at 9:34 pm

    Not sure about the bustard, but definitely stupid.

  7. W Hogg says:
    March 8, 2021 at 9:38 pm

    Not sure about the bustard, but definitely stupid.

    I’m pretty sure.

  8. Davey Boy says:
    March 8, 2021 at 9:40 pm

    Megain is the perfect example of a soft trap aka a thirst-trapper, that has captured its intended prey. Which may or may not be released.

  9. Leigh Lowe says:
    March 8, 2021 at 9:43 pm

    Sinclair Davidson says:

    March 8, 2021 at 9:30 pm

    Are we seriously invited to imagine that young Archie wouldn’t have security? Mind you, non-Royals don’t get security

    No.
    As I said on the Open Fred, this was yet another half-truth.
    Sparkles wanted her style of security. That is, hand-picked Hollywood security connected with the fillem business, at enormous cost and who would immediately start bagging the ‘amateurs’ in Bwitish security.

  10. Albatross says:
    March 8, 2021 at 9:43 pm

    Davey Boy says:
    March 8, 2021 at 9:40 pm
    Megain is the perfect example of a soft trap

    Are you saying Markle is a Troon?

  11. H B Bear says:
    March 8, 2021 at 9:48 pm

    Harry’s Dad must be so disappointed.

  12. Albatross says:
    March 8, 2021 at 9:50 pm

    H B Bear says:
    March 8, 2021 at 9:48 pm
    Harry’s Dad must be so disappointed.

    Do we know who that is?

  13. Dunnybrush says:
    March 8, 2021 at 9:53 pm

    Poor Queenie. Destined to drop dead knowing the greatest influence in world history now rest with dim greenie Charlie, idiot night clubber handy Andie, the unimpressive wozname Prince Billy, and empty vessel Malibu moron Harry. I’m Irish, but this implosion is too sad to celebrate.

  14. Jannie says:
    March 8, 2021 at 9:53 pm

    Poor bastard.

  15. Paul says:
    March 8, 2021 at 9:55 pm

    He was only the spare, but markles wanted to be more important than just married to the spare.
    Markles saved the spare because of what happened to that other spare, Princess Margaret
    In their own minds they are more important, but the lefty msm didn’t agree they rubbished them in their inimitable way
    And Gradma wouldn’t tell them to stop. The msm wouldn’t any way

  16. TBH says:
    March 8, 2021 at 9:59 pm

    All I see in that woman is a massive sense of entitlement. She’s a classic social climber.

  17. Davey Boy says:
    March 8, 2021 at 10:03 pm

    I must say, this blog offers the very best of entertainment, many lolz to be had indeed.

  18. candy says:
    March 8, 2021 at 10:03 pm

    Very sad. On her wedding day she looked so pretty and elegant and happy, and the Royal Family happy and welcoming.

    I think realising she could never be Kate Middleton also elegant and pretty, a great mum with a handsome husband destined to be King, just twisted her mind. She really wanted to be number 1. And the public love Kate and she could not compete with that.

    A female jealousy thing gone berserk, really.

  19. Leigh Lowe says:
    March 8, 2021 at 10:07 pm

    Again, why does a new-born require dedicated security?
    I wonder if Meggsie was laying out demands for stuff like security for ‘lil Archie’s school and trying to get cast iron commitments knowing that they were going to pull the pin.
    Not how it works, bimbo.

  20. jupes says:
    March 8, 2021 at 10:08 pm

    All I see in that woman is a massive sense of entitlement. She’s a classic social climber.

    C grade actress who snagged a royal but didn’t understand the role of princess. Thought wearing beautiful frocks while lecturing plebs was the job description.

    No. Not even close.

  21. MikeS says:
    March 8, 2021 at 10:12 pm

    It was toast, probably before but certainly after the American bishop started channeling the Blues Brother at the wedding. An old world monarch would have defenestrated the whole congregation.

  22. mh says:
    March 8, 2021 at 10:21 pm

    She has isolated the Englishman from the things he loves: Country, family and pastimes such as shooting.

    Now Meghan will set about killing his spirit entirely, all the while using the relationship with a Prince to extract every dollar possible.

  23. Professor Fred Lenin says:
    March 8, 2021 at 10:23 pm

    Dont worry the massive fee they got Willgo into their foundation “charity” , the tax dodge the Yank billionaires use . Dont tell me that Winfrey and Merkle do anything for nothing . I think Harry has mental issues like his parets did his mother was into self harm I believe .

  24. mh says:
    March 8, 2021 at 10:25 pm

    Piers Morgan
    @piersmorgan
    ·
    5h
    Let’s be clear: Prince Harry and his wife just spent two hours trashing everything the Queen stands for & has worked so hard to maintain, whilst pretending to support her.
    And they did it while her 99yr-old husband Philip is seriously ill in hospital.
    It’s contemptible.

  25. Damon says:
    March 8, 2021 at 10:32 pm

    When Lizzie dies, the world as we knew it will come to an end.

  26. duncanm says:
    March 8, 2021 at 10:42 pm

    Piers has it right. What a bitch.

    Harry is c*nt-struck

  27. PB says:
    March 8, 2021 at 10:45 pm

    “When Lizzie dies, the world as we knew it will come to an end.”

    The last Royal to not have been just a theme park attraction.

  28. Fang says:
    March 8, 2021 at 11:01 pm

    That black & decker, pussy wrecker, certainly did a number on Harrys front yard!

  29. Shane says:
    March 8, 2021 at 11:08 pm

    The real burning question that wasn’t asked is not whether Meghan still has to boil her own bunnies after that unfeeling, overtly racist abandonment by the Firm.
    [Really am waiting to see if the Firm releases various employees from their non disclosure agreements including certain tea making staff member from Admiralty House in Sydney……….its definitely looking like a good possibility]
    But rather is it H or M who gets to muck out the chicken coop, guard them against the odd urbanised chicken loving coyote, hose down the walkways of accidents like what happened to the right shoulder of M’s gown …& most importantly is it Meghan or Harry who gets to decide which chicken goes in the pot when their time comes.
    Anyone care to take a bet that it was PP who asked that blindingly obvious question of the pink elephant in the room that was definitely on everyone mind & they were all just too terrified to ask, i.e would Archie show a touch of colour when he appeared.

  30. Bar Beach Swimmer says:
    March 8, 2021 at 11:12 pm

    This is a modern version of Macbeth but without the actual gore, and rebranded, Sussex.

    While Megs is obviously playing the part of Lady Macbeth to Harry’s unreconstructed and easily led Macbeth, she has stretched herself to reinterpret the role as Princess Diana – the Queen of Hearts. This is a none to subtle appeal to the American masses.

    Oprah, as the 3 witches, at least, in girth, draws in the pair to betray their Liege Lord, The Queen.

    But interestingly for the audience, they have repositioned the battle to a modern milieu, to claims of discrimination and have utilised the media and primetime as their best weapons.

    The one way to deal with this treachery is for The Queen to strip them of their remaining titles and thus enable them to become, just one more Everyman (and woman) among many in the first modern democracy in the world.

    And thereby, in their new titles, the battle lost:

    Behold the new Mr & Mrs, Harry & Meghan, Markle-Wales.

    Like Macbeth, ruined by the wife.

  31. mh says:
    March 8, 2021 at 11:14 pm

    Harry won’t be the first or last man to be left helpless against the power of a hot chick

    Seinfeld episode

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OjovtNamSBg

  32. Dave in Marybrook says:
    March 8, 2021 at 11:17 pm

    Two minutes of Meg v Omega and I’m even more convinced.
    She was twitching and rubbing her nose so much, she’s obviously either
    1. just snorted a g of coke in the green room, or
    2. lying at length, or
    3. both.

  33. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha says:
    March 8, 2021 at 11:18 pm

    C grade actress who snagged a royal but didn’t understand the role of princess. Thought wearing beautiful frocks while lecturing plebs was the job description.

    Like her mother in law?

  34. chrism says:
    March 8, 2021 at 11:23 pm

    Archie … The baby not formerly known as the artist Prince

    Harry will probably eventually meet a Sally, who will be happy she’s found her prince,

    and

    Megan will swap between Betty Ford, Oprah and covers of Hello! and OK while lining up for a VP role when Kamal-toe donates Joe to medical science

  35. JR says:
    March 8, 2021 at 11:37 pm

    I for one think she’s wonderful. Look out Wallace, here we come! What ho! and all that.

  36. Joanna Smythe says:
    March 9, 2021 at 1:18 am

    The media and the establishment have accomplished what they set out to do. They’ve had decades of experience on how to convince the public that certain people need to be ditched from society, MM, George Pell, Tony Abbott, Christian Porter etc. and judging by the comments here, they have done their job well.

