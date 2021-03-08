Karl Popper. “I see now more clearly than ever before that even our greatest troubles spring from something that is as admirable and sound as it is dangerous—from our impatience to better the lot of our fellows.” From the Preface to the second edition of The Open Society and Its Enemies.

The equal opportunity movement of modern times is valuable but the shift from equal opportunity to affirmative action is practically irresistible for people who are impatient to better the lot of their fellows. The shift may appear to be modest and subtle but it has converted the equal opportunity and anti-racist movement into a vehicle of racism, intolerance, division and destruction.

This paper suggests that some aspects of Plato’s thought poisoned the well of western thought and the Black Lives Matter movement can be seen as one of the consequences.

From Plato to Black Lives Matter

How do we get from the works of the greatest philosopher of all time, the Divine Philosopher, to a movement that has triggered a deadly rampage of looting and arson with almost overwhelming approval among progressive leftwing people around the world?

Western philosophy has been described as footnotes to Plato and among the footnotes is The Open Society and Its Enemies with Popper’s critique the totalitarian elements in Plato’s later works, especially Republic and Laws. Popper found at last four elements of totalitarian thought in Plato.

First, “racialism” or “race thinking” as Barzun called it.

Second is the concept of collective justice that Plato proposed to replace individual justice that was customary in Athens or at least in the rhetoric of the Pericles and the Great Generation of Athenian democrats.

Third is revolutionary canvas cleaning to sweep away everything old and start again.

Fourth is fake news that Plato dignified with the title of Noble or Lordly Lies.

The shrinking of The Open Society and Its Enemies

Popper wrote this book while he was in New Zealand from 1937 to 1945. He was invited to move to Sydney University but he went to the London School of Economics instead to catch up with his new best friend Fritz Hayek. The book is in two volumes and runs to almost 800 pages including many hundreds of pages of notes in small print.

There is a condensed version on line that is about 110 pages and there is a 55 page summary of the key ideas in The Popper Guides (paper).

The latest iteration is down to 40 pages.

Open Society and its Enemies to Read

It will be read for a YouTube video by Elyse Hargreaves in Brisbane who has been resolutely reading her way through Conjectures and Refutations.