Women’s Day struggling to find fresh tales of systemic woe

…an Australian girl gets 25 per cent less in pocket money…”
– Sydney Women’s Fund chief executive Jane Jose
Meanwhile, in the left-wing fashion of our time, Anthony Albanese is tweet-ballooning a grand solution to a non-existent problem. It will, course, put women out of work.
I would love to see how they arrived at that conclusion. I wonder if some selective editing of data was done to come to this conclusion?
The parents I know all give their kids the same amount of pocket money, with variations for age differences.
Anyway, my opinion doesn’t count. I am an older white male and therefore have no right to comment….according to all the whiners.
I am sick of this victim/equality narrative.
Who runs the Sydney Men’s Fund?
Reporting on diversity and gender pay gaps becomes problematic when employees are free to identify with any ethnicity or gender they like; including changing their identity as often as they like. How does an employer report on “gender pay gaps” when employees can tick any one or more of the following boxes in identifying their gender:
❑ Man ❑ Woman ❑ Transgender ❑ Genderqueer ❑ Agender ❑ Genderless
❑ Non-binary ❑ Cis Man ❑ Cis Woman ❑ Trans Man ❑ Trans Woman
❑ Third Gender ❑ Two-Spirit ❑ Bigender ❑ Genderfluid ❑ Prefer not to say
Women are better off financially today. I doubt that many are happier.
Meanwhile, in the left-wing fashion of our time, Anthony Albanese is tweet-ballooning a grand solution to a non-existent problem.
When Labor gets back in I expect them to appoint – in Xi fashion – political agents to medium and large businesses whose function will be to see that private enterprise toes the government line on social issues.