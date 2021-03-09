The dogma that lockdowns control virus is religious bunkum

After data preprocessing, the association between the number of deaths and staying at home was verified using a linear regression approach. Data were analyzed using the Python model statsmodels.api v0.12.0, and double-checked using R version 3.6.1. False Discovery Rate proposed by Benjamini-Hochberg (FDR-BH) was used for multiple testing.

We checked the residuals for heteroskedasticity using White’s test; for the presence of autocorrelation using the Lagrange Multiplier test; for normality using the Shapiro–Wilk’s normality test; and for functional specification using the Ramsey’s RESET test. All tests were performed with a 5% significance level and the analysis was performed with R version 3.6.1.

Data from 30 restrictive comparisons were manually inspected and checked a third time using Microsoft Excel (Microsoft). A heat map was designed using GraphPad Prism version 8.4.3 for Mac (GraphPad Software, San Diego, California, USA). Graphs plotting the number of deaths/million and staying at home over epidemiological weeks were obtained from Google Sheets.