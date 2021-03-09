The dogma that lockdowns control virus is religious bunkum

R. F. Savaris, G. Pumi, J. Dalzochio and R. Kunst (Nature, March 5, 2021) describe the statistical methodology that led to them to conclude “we were not able to explain if COVID-19 mortality is reduced by staying at home in ~ 98% of the comparisons…”
After data preprocessing, the association between the number of deaths and staying at home was verified using a linear regression approach. Data were analyzed using the Python model statsmodels.api v0.12.0, and double-checked using R version 3.6.1. False Discovery Rate proposed by Benjamini-Hochberg (FDR-BH) was used for multiple testing.
We checked the residuals for heteroskedasticity using White’s test; for the presence of autocorrelation using the Lagrange Multiplier test; for normality using the Shapiro–Wilk’s normality test; and for functional specification using the Ramsey’s RESET test. All tests were performed with a 5% significance level and the analysis was performed with R version 3.6.1.
Data from 30 restrictive comparisons were manually inspected and checked a third time using Microsoft Excel (Microsoft). A heat map was designed using GraphPad Prism version 8.4.3 for Mac (GraphPad Software, San Diego, California, USA). Graphs plotting the number of deaths/million and staying at home over epidemiological weeks were obtained from Google Sheets.
I realised that like global warming before it, if it was a real crisis unlike a powergrab, those in power would treat it as such. Which is why they sent us to the polls but not allowing ANZAC ceremonies, allowed black lies matter protests but closed the local watering holes, allowed big sporting events but only allowed small groups at funerals and marriages. What still has me amazed is the numbers who bend over and thank the government for the rearing. Last year I kept hearing the sentence, I don’t like the PalaceChook but she kept us safe. It got to the point where I just gave up and walked away. These were supposed to be conservatives. 2020 will be the roadmap for future government control of the masses.
Never ever forgive these bastards for what they’ve done.
I was hoping all politicians had slipped on stairs and ended up in Intensive Care based upon what happened to Andrews.
It’s time to revisit The Road to Serfdom – FA Hayeck
Lockdown is house arrest for the masses. It is the new fascism, the new control, the new power grab. Damn them forever.
They used to sell fake remedies. Now they sell fake diseases.
The Road to Hell is Paved with Good Intentions.
Being imprisoned is good for you!
That’s why Maximum Leader imposed the curfew by personal diktat without advice from health or the police.
Only government can save us!
