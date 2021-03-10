… and in important news.

From the readers of the Daily Telegraph.
STEVE ADDS: This is from The Daily Mail in the UK: Mail survey reveals public fury at the Sussexes as majority call for Harry and Meghan stripped of their titles…. Also includes the public statement from The Palace. Three sentences only, but almost certainly untrue from end to end.
Wow!
Looks like most Australians are out of touch.
Lucky we have people like Mick Trumble and Pirate Pete to tell is what we would think if we were more like them.
Good fink that we have clever people to do that smart thinkin’ brain stuff for us.
Gosh we plebs are bad people because we refuse to toe the woke line.
Minister Kean the Green here in NSW has today made a clarion call to two ex-PM’s….Keating and Turdbull….to help push the republic. LOL.
I’m with the mob.
Minister Kean the Green here in NSW has today made a clarion call to two ex-PM’s….Keating and Turdbull….to help push the republic. LOL.
Kean is a Turnbull and an ex-Labor PM supporter?
Who’da thunk it!
What a dickhead.
The Australian Republican Movement thought the 1999 referendum was a stepping stone to the inevitability of a republic.
The raw national vote then was 55:45 against and polls in the last 3-4 years show support has gone backwards.
It is tough for people like Bandana Man and the Cat Choker to argue that we need to dispense with an elitist clique “running the country”.
The Republican Movement is going nowhere with those two anywhere near it, but ego prevents them stepping aside.
They aren’t worth any of my time and the republic question doesn’t make it on my list of the twenty most important issues facing Australia.
Bwah ha ha ha ha.
“70% of Australians are out of touch with what Australians should think”.
The real story is that our ruling class despises voters so much they support an American gold-digger’s attempt to destroy the British monarchy that safeguards Australian democracy.
Minister Kean the Green here in NSW has today made a clarion call to two ex-PM’s….Keating and Turdbull….to help push the republic. LOL.
Mmm…just exactly who is out of touch here?
On the front page of today’s Tele a pic of Princess Kate “with a sombre face.”
Probably true, but as she was wearing a mask a bit of a guess nonetheless.
“70% of Australians are out of touch with what Australians should think”.
Who said that?
Not this hoary old chestnut again.
Trumble and Bandana Man should wait till immigration opens up again and the current Australian born population is over run by Third World Uber drivers and servo attendants.
Shouldn’t take long once the WuFlu is conquered.
I was thinking some of that 30% might have reasons other than Trumble’s, so in touch but in disagreement.
Trumble seems to be spending an awful lot of time trying to disguise his battered ego as altruism – as seen in the case of woman Porter was accused of roping. Trumble just wanted to kick the government but pretended it was about protecting women, but like a guy who turns up at a building fire to help but who reeks of accelerant, has matches in pocket, ash on his fingers and no eyebrows, he just can’t help giving himself away.
I, on the other hand, would be happy to give him away.
Keating and Turnbull should definitely lead the revolution. A sure sign it will fail.
(yes, </sarc> if it has to be made explicit)
Actually my thoughts were that I would go more than 70%, and that there are fewer than 30% who would agree with Trumble because their reasons may well be more grounded than his.
Nobody pacifically.
It is a parody of left-think.
We constantly see “growing calls” and “mounting pressure” for people to do this or that, generated by a score of j’isms and a few hundred Twatters.
When the actual real public opinion is revealed in a referendum or legitimate statistically based poll, the question-mark cloud forms over their heads … “How could they (the masses) have got it so wrong?”
two ex-PM’s….Keating and Turdbull
sea, small boat, deep water, chaff bag, some assembly required…
The clockhead and the cockhead, what a pair.
“Quick into the viscrealrevulsionoftheplebsmobile Clockman”
Empathise with Piers Morgan who said this about Sparkles:
And the completely predictable then happened. 😀
ITV is to the left of the BBC so saying something less than tongue-bathing about The Meg would’ve caused head explosions all over Britain. Pity Piers is so lefty, he’d make a good Sky Australia guy otherwise.
Piers Morgan QUITS Good Morning Britain after Meghan Markle backlash and Ofcom complaints (9 Mar)
Dont know whats wrong withyou people you could reject the Pommy Royals and have decent true blue Globalists like the Krudster , Jools Giliard ,Keato and thatt other progressive alp bloke , er, umh ,you know the republican millionaire from potty point Trumble ! Thats it .
As a Republic we could have people of the caliber of obummer ,sort of King Hussain o\r King Joe and his carer Queen Jill look at what we are missing .
GiveCharlie three a miss And go to Henry the nine the Wokist .
You know we can trust our corrupt + career pollies and communist media
The third guy he’s got helping him is Bob Carr.
Matt Kean: Minister approaches two ex-PMs and former Premier on Republic (News corp papers today, paywalled)
A man is known by the company he keeps – Aesop.
Piers Morgan is bigger than ITV.
So are the Royal Family.
And the British people will be getting sick of seeing that revolting ginger beard.
No way a republic -not after Turnballs behavour in naming a president and Wong not wanting the public to vote for SSM.
Kate Middleton to take control if William cnanot.
Trumble and Bandana Man should wait till immigration opens up again and the current Australian born population is over run by Third World Uber drivers and servo attendants.
Timing is a bit of a dilemma for the left leaning elites. As mass immigration swamps the established population, support for the monarchy amongst descendants of the Anglo/Irish/Scottish early settlers may be watered down, thus aiding the republican cause.
Mass immigration however also waters down concerns or interest in the indigenous population, and any perceived sense of guilt which may exist amongst the established population. New migrants from Africa, the mid-east and Asia will most likely be neutral on the monarchy / republican issue, they will however be opposed to their taxes being spent on “sorry business.”
“Bombshell interview” eh?
Just like Prince Andrew’s was a “train wreck interview”.
Neither of them was anywhere near the metaphors, just like the republican idea is nowhere near an “important conversation”
Well that answers everything. Especially coming from the Daily Telegraph.
All settled now.
You reakon? I don’t.
You’d have to see how the Daily Telegraph were pushing the issue. I haven’t. I don’t even read the Australian anymore apart from glimpses of it here.
He, he.
I counted the bombshells on Nein news last night.
I think there was 5 bombshells in 3 minutes.
It was the London Blitz all over again.
I for one am happy for Harry now that he’s found his Yoko.
Queen Regent and Queen Mother, Meaghan, Duchess of Sussex 😂
It’s possible.
when bonkers charlie ascends lizzies throne…those figures will reverse themselves.
“Lee says:
March 10, 2021 at 12:26 pm
Minister Kean the Green here in NSW has today made a clarion call to two ex-PM’s….Keating and Turdbull….to help push the republic. LOL.
Kean is a Turnbull and an ex-Labor PM supporter?
Who’da thunk it!
What a dickhead.”
And he’s a Biden supporter. I was at CPAC in Sydney on US Election Day and Mark Latham spoke about he had been perusing Kean’s twitter feed that day and it was all cheering for a Biden win.
Kean’s a Green.
WTF!?
What conservative would support Biden?
Forget political leanings, he’s senile!
“Dot says:
March 10, 2021 at 2:57 pm
WTF!?
What conservative would support Biden?
Forget political leanings, he’s senile”
No..he’s a NSW Liberal.
Forget the republic, how about we go for a democracy. Not the political oligarchy we now “enjoy” but a democracy that reflects the will of the people not the will of the minority or the third rate politicians who pander to their desires. Perhaps we could replace the senate with a Friday Night Pub Test where the munster responsible for new legislation must get the nod from the pub’s punters to enable proclamation. I suspect we would see legislation reduced to a trickle! You know I’m right.
TheQueen should strip Harry of all titles and benefits see how Mrs Harry Battenberg goes then . Battenberg was Prince Phillips family name before it was changed To Mountbatten to pretend they were English .
Just like the Royals changed from Saxe Coburg Gotha to Windsor during WW1,
The real Wndsor was Barbara the Carry On star ,no she was really English .
when bonkers charlie ascends lizzies throne…those figures will reverse themselves
More than likely.
As for the Palace three sentence reply, bet the old Duke was saying bollocks to those statements.
Lizzie ever dignified, was in dismissive damage control.
The trouble is even if I were inclined to be in the thirty percent, the knowledge that egotistical mainchancers like lord Wentworth, Keating, piratehead et al would be trying to manipulate the outcome to their personal advantage and glory would make me join the 70%.
the episode when the Queen faces her inadequacies (ok this is a screen play, but arguably based in reality) in the TV series on Netflix ‘The Crown’ is sufficient to justify a serious bias towards and against a republic
the episodes with the Labour PM cement that bias
Meghan is sort of the sparkles on the icing of that cake
Meghan Sparkle … distant relly of Tina Sparkle from the Aussie movie Strictly Ballroom,
with M Harry might find there’s no ball room left when M’s in town
inadequacies at the coal mining town destroyed by a land-slag slide
(Meghan represents a different type of slag slide)
I agree with Entropy. I would prefer a republic, but they will not put forward a model that I like. And I am buggered if I want to be in the same bus as Keating Turdbull and Fitsimmon.
As to the Harry / Actress imbroglio. Even an old crusty non monarchist like me knows that the Crown and the Monarch are all that matters. The hangers on do not count. My advice to the Queen, if she wants it, would be to ditch the hangers on, as other European royals have done. There is zero need to keep the likes of Andrew or Edward or Anne in a job. This will be even more evident in a few years time. Size it down and diminish the size of the media target.
Imagine – just imagine, the government personalities Australia would end up with as a Republic with those two narcissists Mick Trumble and Pirate Pete in charge.
Parliament would be a nightmare of main chancers, spivs and lounge lizards.
…and the ABC would get its budget doubled.
thefrollickingmole says:
March 10, 2021 at 1:35 pm
two ex-PM’s….Keating and Turdbull
sea, small boat, deep water, chaff bag, some assembly required…
Make sure that neither is wearing sneakers!
alfie evans.
charlie gard.
absolute silence from the monarch as those 2 babies were literally aborted post-birth by her PM and her NHS.
what good is that old bat in the palace. all she cares abt, as all dynasties care about, is the continuation of her line.
it’s time for the house of windsor to be destroyed. and more power to Me-gain as she does the work of God.