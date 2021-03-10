For the love of god – how much more money will you waste?

Taxpayers will bankroll 800,000 half-priced airfares under a $1.2bn stimulus package aimed at shielding the aviation and tourism ­industries, and throwing a lifeline to regional economies when the $90bn JobKeeper wage subsidy scheme ends this month.

Cheap loans will also be offered to small and medium businesses coming off JobKeeper on March 28, with the federal government increasing its exposure to help keep employers afloat.

Source.

In March and April of last year I could well appreciate the radical uncertainty that government’s faced and that our species was on the brink of extinction (okay – a bit of hyperbole, but not much).

But we are a year down the line. There are several – okay two or three – competing vaccines and yet we are still carrying on like it was early 2020.

Given the gung ho way the federal government was talking last year I kind of imagined we’d all the vaccinated by March of this year and life would be returning to normal. Yet now we’re hearing we might all be vaccinated by October. Which means all this is going to spill over into 2022.

I understand there are many, many people who have been living at work as opposed to working from home. These people need a break – I know I need a break. But at some point the government needs to stop spending money and let the private sector pick up.