For the love of god – how much more money will you waste?

Taxpayers will bankroll 800,000 half-priced airfares under a $1.2bn stimulus package aimed at shielding the aviation and tourism industries, and throwing a lifeline to regional economies when the $90bn JobKeeper wage subsidy scheme ends this month.
Cheap loans will also be offered to small and medium businesses coming off JobKeeper on March 28, with the federal government increasing its exposure to help keep employers afloat.
In March and April of last year I could well appreciate the radical uncertainty that government’s faced and that our species was on the brink of extinction (okay – a bit of hyperbole, but not much).
But we are a year down the line. There are several – okay two or three – competing vaccines and yet we are still carrying on like it was early 2020.
Given the gung ho way the federal government was talking last year I kind of imagined we’d all the vaccinated by March of this year and life would be returning to normal. Yet now we’re hearing we might all be vaccinated by October. Which means all this is going to spill over into 2022.
I understand there are many, many people who have been living at work as opposed to working from home. These people need a break – I know I need a break. But at some point the government needs to stop spending money and let the private sector pick up.
Ok, who amongst the vaccinations are the only way out of lockdowns and return to normalcy champions can explain what the fuck is going on?
Looking forward to the answers.
Alas – it cannot be explained.
I don’t know what is the cause, but it is impossible to get staff.
Not difficult.
Impossible.
It is a cheap quick answer to say “JobKeeper” is behind it.
My radar tells me that is just an ‘air-grab’.
Sinclair,
The vaunted Great Reset will fix all this spending.
Indeed. Especially given that those poor, downtrodden Big Airlines kept flying and had a guaranteed and continuing stipend from all those sweet, sweet FIFO deals they have with the various miners in WA…
Really, it just tells you that Big Aviation in this country is as parasitically dependent on Big Iron (Heheh) as much of the rest of our economy.
Think on this- Regional Express (REX), which has long focused exclusively on small towns and regional air routes (often Government subsidised to provide a mandatory minimum of public transport to the more remote parts of Queensland and SA)- And has kept a steady bottom line while doing so- Expanded during the C00f period. And made good money from continuing to fly.
To the point where it has now entered the Sydney-Melbourne Big Jet market with a pair of (non-MAX) Boeing 737s.
How incompetently managed have QANTAS and Virgin been? A minnow is now challenging them directly- Out of its own resources!
In a rational country this should happen:
Protect the elderly and hospitals. Get experts to do this so they can make themselves useful for once.
Have no other policy in regard to the China flu whatsoever. Borders, including international borders are opened and remain open.
No stats on the flu are released to the press.
Anyone who wants to get a vaccine can do so, just like they previously got their flu shot. Or not. Anyone can wear a mask if they choose to do so. Businesses are free to ban masks if they choose to do so, but cannot mandate masks or vaccinations.
I long for the day.
@ jupes-
Maybe in time for the next sniffle bug?
Crying over bread crumbs?
The government is about to have a $200b deficit, and you are worried about the last $1b which is actually the only billion going to an actual industry that was literally impacted.
It’s too late.
Some chicken feed has to be thrown at them because of the media constantly complaining about the end of jobkeeper. $1b is a very very cheap way out of jobkeeper IMO.
Calling that merely a bit of hyperbole is equivalent to suggesting that it is less Gillardian hyperbowl (when it is not) than Tim Flannery’s claim in 2004:
The outrageously contagious deadly virus that was not decimating the entire population on board the Diamond Princess–locked up in an incubator, according to an epidemiologist, microbiologist and virologist–at the beginning of Feb. 2020, only needed a look at the numbers to demonstrate that the touted pandemic was merely something akin to influenza, if it weren’t the renaming of the cold-flu-pneumonia vector for the elderly and immunosuppressed.
Of the 3711 on board the Diamond Princess over 40% required additional medications for their chronic comorbidities; less than 19% became ill and exhibited flu-like symptoms; unfortunately, the stress, their concurrent illnesses and advanced age contributed to 0.16% (6 people) dying. Not exactly anything to be feared by the healthy, nor worthy of crashing economies.
The cost to the Australian economy alone would have to be beyond billions. WHO is not going to pay for it. So, who will be paying back what has been borrowed? Nobody according to the WEF. The Great Reset will wipe away all debts. This is the reality that we are facing. Don’t expect a cruise around the Cape of Good Hope. This is unless the people of Australia don’t want to go on Universal Income and can sell enough goods (paid before export) overseas to cover everything.
We need to wake up as many people as possible. Otherwise, our freedoms will be regulated by an app on leaving home, keeping within 2-5 km boundaries and staying home inside curfews by 2030.
Rex Anger says:
March 11, 2021 at 12:01 am
Australia the quarry! Got keep the ore and coal being shipped overseas.
Only thing dumber than this scheme is multi-million advertising campaign (yes, chopper shots, exotic locations) currently on the tele telling Australians to holiday at home, or something. First of all it is not easy to travel interstate at the moment and secondly every dollar spent in another state is a dollar not spent in your home state. So how does it help the economy, or is it just about keeping government employees in Tourism Australia in jobs?
Other funny thing when you think about it is the government choosing tourist locations the proles might want to visit, like say on the Black Sea Coast in the former USSR.
We could make jokes about government sponsored trips to visit a Tractor factory, or a Foundry…… except …er………….
Imagine the concept of government making tourist destinations cheaper. Wouldn’t they want to send people to places where they pay more tax, like say where you drink, gamble and smoke a lot?
Choosing where people want to have fun is the definition of socialism.
Rex Mango says:
March 11, 2021 at 2:42 am
‘fun’ fun?
“You will own nothing and you will be happy” – nobody mentioned fun.
Oh, and definitely no singing, dancing, or more than ten state-sanctioned visitors to your “private” residence (or is it 6.5 this week?).
And don’t forget your face-burqa, government tracking app, and your proof of submission papers.
Fun? What kind of sedition is this?