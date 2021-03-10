Out: International Women’s Day. In: International Penis Day

JUST as the best analogy for the left’s view of black people is the plantation master’s ‘ownership’ of slaves, the best one for its trans-war on women is the pimp slapping around ‘his’ girls:
No one gets to tell us what it means to be a woman. Not our bosses. Not the government.
Policing womanhood is bad for all women.
— ACLU (@ACLU) March 8, 2021
Mendacity so evilly brazen it’s almost elegant. It follows that the man on the stoop in the chinchilla coat and velvet fedora who just parked his purple Lincoln is you know who.
While I quite like the idea of lefty men castrating themselves, most of them don’t seem to bother these days.
This is a clear sign of a society in decay….the king has no clothes is a very old fable, and never has it been more relevant.
Real women have cocks.
The climate catastrophe is real.
The vaccine will save us.
Don’t let your penis hold you back.
I wonder if they will ever get around to deciding that just as a person’s identity is a construct and no one has any business telling you to disbelieve muh feelz, that they then eventually decide that for each person other people are also ideas over which you have no control.
If a man sees a person who calls themselves a woman but the man is adamant that she is a bloke then who is entitled to tell him his impression is wrong. Anyone who would argue is also looking at the ‘woman’ from the outside and cannot have a more privileged view than the man.
What if two men tell a woman she is a bloke. Her being a woman is her idea, not theirs. If they can be wrong about their ideas then can’t she also?
All this will ultimately make it OK for Biden to see little girls as hookers.
There’s some funny shit on that thread.
Understand, ACLU.
Vagina and a skirt: Old and busted.
Penis and stockings: New hotness.
Thanks, guys.
I do love the ACLU.
Et tu?
Mendacity so evilly brazen …
Given that they’re subverting God’s created order, I’d aver it’s a mendacity that is brazenly evil.
Scary stuff too – the people who have taken this absence of a concept as proof.
Just stuff about how gender is fluid – which might be an outcome if the original premise was correct but proof for that is starkly lacking.
Other than that there is an awful lot of dismissing people ‘who don’t understand’, proof of which is also lacking beyond not agreeing. The people disagreeing are giving reasons, those dismissing them are simply saying they are wrong because gender is…all the bland statements that would be conclusion but for want of premise.
Still can’t beat the media reporting of the trans ‘woman’ criminal that raped a woman in prison after insisting it be sent to a female only gaol that refers in describing the assault to “her penis”. You know the world has gone completely mad when that can be printed in a national newspaper.
“No one gets to tell us what it means to be a woman. Not our bosses. Not the government.”
Except the trans activists…who insist it’s their right to define what it means to be a woman….you know…an individual with a cervix, chest-feeders etc etc.
Policing womanhood is bad for all women.
Tell that to the militant Autogynephiliacs who insist they’re woman and who insist that have a right to invade women’s private spaces…just because they wake up and put on a dress and lipstick to satisfy their sexual fetishes.
FWIW I think one of those photos of Biden (girl with the flute) is a photoshop. But only that one.
The ACLU and the ADL were once worthy institutions…now both are just mouthpieces for wokists and wokism.
Sad.
And are feminists still going on about high heels? The same lefties who insist womyn only ever wear high heels because they’ve been brainwashed by the patriarchy will in the next breath fight for a trannie’s sacred right to look fabulous in them.
Did you see the announcement by Biden who congratulates…the guy who runs that place (The Defense Secretary and The Pentagon) enlarging on all the big things they were doing with the military, including maternity flight suits.
Pulling multiple G’s has to be good for a foetus, right?
What this lays out for the future is watching men beet up women in contact sport will normalize it in the public psyche.
How long before women with tackle lobby for Crocodile Dundee to be canceled?
The same people who have been banging on for years that “we should believe in climate change, you know, because of the science” now are completely turning irrefutable biology on its head.
Simply put, what were once described as cross dressers, are now considered ‘Trans Women’.
Current shift in culture has allowed these sickos to come out of the closet (who knew there were so many of them?) and impose their will on the rest of us.
What people don’t realise is that by definition, one can’t be a ‘trans’ person unless and until one starts transitioning, i.e. drugs, surgery, implants etc.
Until then, you’re just a cross dressing freak.
This was actually liberalism’s line re marriage. As in:
No one gets to tell us what it means to be [married]. Not our bosses. Not the government.
Actually it should be called International Hard Penis Day.
“one can’t be a ‘trans’ person unless and until one starts transitioning, i.e. drugs, surgery, implants etc.”
They are still working on the ovarian and uterine cycle.
duncanm, if I were to respond in Latin to the ACLU’s absurd and arrogant claim, I think my full response would be:
Et tu, cunne?
(I hope I got the grammar right there: I was seeking the vocative case of cunnus.)
By definition, drugs, surgery, implants etc don’t make any difference.
A mutilated male is still a male.
“No one gets to tell us what it means to be a woman.”
And yet they persist…
Posted this on the Open thread.
A common sense voice or someone pushing a barrow – Kirralie Smith
https://www.binary.org.au/twitter_experiment?utm_campaign=20210308_enews&utm_medium=email&utm_source=binary
#lurveislurve
International Penis Day. It’s out. It’s proud. And I’m about to be arrested.
As a super straight man, these mean tweets from the ACLU are highly offensive. 🧡🖤
XX Chromosomes you are a woman.
XY Chromosomes you are a bloke – even if the tackle is removed, you’re still a bloke.
How you feel is another issue.
Indeed. Furthermore, they attempt to erase the is-ness of being male or female but nevertheless need to point to this or that characteristic of existing males or females which the drugs, implants, and the like, only serve to mimic and thus only, ever, counterfeits.
correction: only, ever, serve as counterfeits.
Just imagine these activite bitter feminazis when they are old, alone with no family no grandkids to fuss over ,only other bitter lonely bitching old women for company .
Not enjoying watching your grandkids growing into fine adults and possibly having kids of their own , the great feeling of being a living ancestor .
Their suicide rate will probably be huge, they have nothing to live for ,sad isnt it?
How did the lunatics, weirdos and sociopaths become so powerful?
How?
The chromosomes produce a male or female but a male or female is an ensemble. It isn’t only the tackle or the chromosomes, but also the behaviour associated with being male or female. That is why bodies are also gendered. Historically, the movement to transgenderism began with the attempts by feminists to erase gender, and given the relationship between sex and gender, the work to erase the body was made much easier.
Did the ABC notice that International Mens Day 2020 was on Nov 19th?
Here is one of the top hits from Google, you’ll note its 2019! https://www.abc.net.au/radio/melbourne/programs/breakfast/international-mens-day/11717256
Good to see the balanced and equal coverage of genders continues from our ABC (sarc).
Liberalism.
“dover_beach says:
March 10, 2021 at 4:06 pm
How did the lunatics, weirdos and sociopaths become so powerful?
How?
Liberalism.”
Not sure that I would call it “Liberalism”…I prefer…”Progressivism”.
Anyone who comes out with the trans are women thing I call a science denier. xx woman xy man. Doesn’t matter how you medically mutilate yourself. Doesn’t matter how you feel.
Although I could get behind this. Just remember ladies, I’m god’s gift to womenkind and anyone not playing along with my delusion is a hater hatey mchate who hates and should lose their job, be cast out of polite society because there is no place for those who reject my totally valid self image. We are well past the days of live and let lie. We can’t leave them alone to do their thing because they’ve demonstrated that they won’t leave us alone to do our thing. Be normal that is.
Yes, of course. I was referring to definitions. A cross dresser can’t be a tranny until transition begins. “by definition” is in there somewhere.