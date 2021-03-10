Out: International Women’s Day. In: International Penis Day

Posted on March 10, 2021 by currencylad

JUST as the best analogy for the left’s view of black people is the plantation master’s ‘ownership’ of slaves, the best one for its trans-war on women is the pimp slapping around ‘his’ girls:

 
Mendacity so evilly brazen it’s almost elegant. It follows that the man on the stoop in the chinchilla coat and velvet fedora who just parked his purple Lincoln is you know who.

This entry was posted in Cultural Issues, Politics of the Left. Bookmark the permalink.

41 Responses to Out: International Women’s Day. In: International Penis Day

  1. Bruce of Newcastle says:
    March 10, 2021 at 10:56 am

    While I quite like the idea of lefty men castrating themselves, most of them don’t seem to bother these days.

  2. dasher says:
    March 10, 2021 at 11:05 am

    This is a clear sign of a society in decay….the king has no clothes is a very old fable, and never has it been more relevant.

  3. mh says:
    March 10, 2021 at 11:14 am

    Real women have cocks.
    The climate catastrophe is real.
    The vaccine will save us.

  4. H B Bear says:
    March 10, 2021 at 11:18 am

    Don’t let your penis hold you back.

  5. Mother Lode says:
    March 10, 2021 at 11:27 am

    I wonder if they will ever get around to deciding that just as a person’s identity is a construct and no one has any business telling you to disbelieve muh feelz, that they then eventually decide that for each person other people are also ideas over which you have no control.

    If a man sees a person who calls themselves a woman but the man is adamant that she is a bloke then who is entitled to tell him his impression is wrong. Anyone who would argue is also looking at the ‘woman’ from the outside and cannot have a more privileged view than the man.

    What if two men tell a woman she is a bloke. Her being a woman is her idea, not theirs. If they can be wrong about their ideas then can’t she also?

    All this will ultimately make it OK for Biden to see little girls as hookers.

  6. duncanm says:
    March 10, 2021 at 11:28 am

    There’s some funny shit on that thread.

    Jane Elliot mets Hank Green
    @MrsBiology101
    ·
    9 Mar
    So if I have a penis and vagina and no ovaries or testes they are undeveloped gonads I’m what?

    Z
    @zSmitty540
    ·
    6h
    Jamie Lee Curtis

  7. Mother Lode says:
    March 10, 2021 at 11:29 am

    Understand, ACLU.

    Vagina and a skirt: Old and busted.

    Penis and stockings: New hotness.

    Thanks, guys.

  8. duncanm says:
    March 10, 2021 at 11:31 am

    I do love the ACLU.

    trans women are women

    Nobody gets to tell you what a woman is

    Et tu?

  9. Roger says:
    March 10, 2021 at 11:46 am

    Mendacity so evilly brazen …

    Given that they’re subverting God’s created order, I’d aver it’s a mendacity that is brazenly evil.

  10. Mother Lode says:
    March 10, 2021 at 11:47 am

    There’s some funny shit on that thread.

    Scary stuff too – the people who have taken this absence of a concept as proof.

    Just stuff about how gender is fluid – which might be an outcome if the original premise was correct but proof for that is starkly lacking.

    Other than that there is an awful lot of dismissing people ‘who don’t understand’, proof of which is also lacking beyond not agreeing. The people disagreeing are giving reasons, those dismissing them are simply saying they are wrong because gender is…all the bland statements that would be conclusion but for want of premise.

  11. Andre Lewis says:
    March 10, 2021 at 11:48 am

    Still can’t beat the media reporting of the trans ‘woman’ criminal that raped a woman in prison after insisting it be sent to a female only gaol that refers in describing the assault to “her penis”. You know the world has gone completely mad when that can be printed in a national newspaper.

  12. Cassie of Sydney says:
    March 10, 2021 at 12:10 pm

    “No one gets to tell us what it means to be a woman. Not our bosses. Not the government.”

    Except the trans activists…who insist it’s their right to define what it means to be a woman….you know…an individual with a cervix, chest-feeders etc etc.

    Policing womanhood is bad for all women.

    Tell that to the militant Autogynephiliacs who insist they’re woman and who insist that have a right to invade women’s private spaces…just because they wake up and put on a dress and lipstick to satisfy their sexual fetishes.

  13. cuckoo says:
    March 10, 2021 at 12:14 pm

    FWIW I think one of those photos of Biden (girl with the flute) is a photoshop. But only that one.

  14. Cassie of Sydney says:
    March 10, 2021 at 12:15 pm

    The ACLU and the ADL were once worthy institutions…now both are just mouthpieces for wokists and wokism.

    Sad.

  15. cuckoo says:
    March 10, 2021 at 12:17 pm

    And are feminists still going on about high heels? The same lefties who insist womyn only ever wear high heels because they’ve been brainwashed by the patriarchy will in the next breath fight for a trannie’s sacred right to look fabulous in them.

  16. Mother Lode says:
    March 10, 2021 at 12:17 pm

    Except the trans activists…who insist it’s their right to define what it means to be a woman….you know…an individual with a cervix, chest-feeders etc etc.

    Did you see the announcement by Biden who congratulates…the guy who runs that place (The Defense Secretary and The Pentagon) enlarging on all the big things they were doing with the military, including maternity flight suits.

    Pulling multiple G’s has to be good for a foetus, right?

  17. bespoke says:
    March 10, 2021 at 12:19 pm

    What this lays out for the future is watching men beet up women in contact sport will normalize it in the public psyche.

  18. Buccaneer says:
    March 10, 2021 at 12:19 pm

    How long before women with tackle lobby for Crocodile Dundee to be canceled?

  19. Lee says:
    March 10, 2021 at 12:33 pm

    The same people who have been banging on for years that “we should believe in climate change, you know, because of the science” now are completely turning irrefutable biology on its head.

  20. Baa Humbug says:
    March 10, 2021 at 12:45 pm

    Simply put, what were once described as cross dressers, are now considered ‘Trans Women’.
    Current shift in culture has allowed these sickos to come out of the closet (who knew there were so many of them?) and impose their will on the rest of us.

    What people don’t realise is that by definition, one can’t be a ‘trans’ person unless and until one starts transitioning, i.e. drugs, surgery, implants etc.
    Until then, you’re just a cross dressing freak.

  21. dover_beach says:
    March 10, 2021 at 12:45 pm

    ACLU
    @ACLU
    ·
    Mar 9
    No one gets to tell us what it means to be a woman. Not our bosses. Not the government.

    Policing womanhood is bad for all women.

    This was actually liberalism’s line re marriage. As in:
    No one gets to tell us what it means to be [married]. Not our bosses. Not the government.

  22. Pete says:
    March 10, 2021 at 1:04 pm

    Actually it should be called International Hard Penis Day.

  23. Blair says:
    March 10, 2021 at 1:14 pm

    “one can’t be a ‘trans’ person unless and until one starts transitioning, i.e. drugs, surgery, implants etc.”
    They are still working on the ovarian and uterine cycle.

  24. Suburban Boy says:
    March 10, 2021 at 1:14 pm

    duncanm, if I were to respond in Latin to the ACLU’s absurd and arrogant claim, I think my full response would be:

    Et tu, cunne?

    (I hope I got the grammar right there: I was seeking the vocative case of cunnus.)

  25. C.L. says:
    March 10, 2021 at 1:14 pm

    What people don’t realise is that by definition, one can’t be a ‘trans’ person unless and until one starts transitioning, i.e. drugs, surgery, implants etc.

    By definition, drugs, surgery, implants etc don’t make any difference.
    A mutilated male is still a male.

  26. Derp says:
    March 10, 2021 at 1:30 pm

    “No one gets to tell us what it means to be a woman.”
    And yet they persist…

  27. mindfree says:
    March 10, 2021 at 1:38 pm

    Posted this on the Open thread.
    A common sense voice or someone pushing a barrow – Kirralie Smith

    https://www.binary.org.au/twitter_experiment?utm_campaign=20210308_enews&utm_medium=email&utm_source=binary

  28. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    March 10, 2021 at 2:27 pm

    “No one gets to tell me what it means to be a beagle, except the one I’m married to.” 🐶

    #lurveislurve

  29. Shy Ted says:
    March 10, 2021 at 2:34 pm

    International Penis Day. It’s out. It’s proud. And I’m about to be arrested.

  30. Dot says:
    March 10, 2021 at 2:54 pm

    As a super straight man, these mean tweets from the ACLU are highly offensive. 🧡🖤

  31. Steve Wellard says:
    March 10, 2021 at 3:17 pm

    XX Chromosomes you are a woman.
    XY Chromosomes you are a bloke – even if the tackle is removed, you’re still a bloke.
    How you feel is another issue.

  32. dover_beach says:
    March 10, 2021 at 3:23 pm

    By definition, drugs, surgery, implants etc don’t make any difference.
    A mutilated male is still a male.

    Indeed. Furthermore, they attempt to erase the is-ness of being male or female but nevertheless need to point to this or that characteristic of existing males or females which the drugs, implants, and the like, only serve to mimic and thus only, ever, counterfeits.

  33. dover_beach says:
    March 10, 2021 at 3:55 pm

    correction: only, ever, serve as counterfeits.

  34. Professor Fred Lenin says:
    March 10, 2021 at 3:57 pm

    Just imagine these activite bitter feminazis when they are old, alone with no family no grandkids to fuss over ,only other bitter lonely bitching old women for company .
    Not enjoying watching your grandkids growing into fine adults and possibly having kids of their own , the great feeling of being a living ancestor .
    Their suicide rate will probably be huge, they have nothing to live for ,sad isnt it?

  35. Winston Smith says:
    March 10, 2021 at 4:03 pm

    How did the lunatics, weirdos and sociopaths become so powerful?
    How?

  36. dover_beach says:
    March 10, 2021 at 4:05 pm

    XX Chromosomes you are a woman.
    XY Chromosomes you are a bloke – even if the tackle is removed, you’re still a bloke.

    The chromosomes produce a male or female but a male or female is an ensemble. It isn’t only the tackle or the chromosomes, but also the behaviour associated with being male or female. That is why bodies are also gendered. Historically, the movement to transgenderism began with the attempts by feminists to erase gender, and given the relationship between sex and gender, the work to erase the body was made much easier.

  37. John Michelmore says:
    March 10, 2021 at 4:06 pm

    Did the ABC notice that International Mens Day 2020 was on Nov 19th?
    Here is one of the top hits from Google, you’ll note its 2019! https://www.abc.net.au/radio/melbourne/programs/breakfast/international-mens-day/11717256
    Good to see the balanced and equal coverage of genders continues from our ABC (sarc).

  38. dover_beach says:
    March 10, 2021 at 4:06 pm

    How did the lunatics, weirdos and sociopaths become so powerful?
    How?

    Liberalism.

  39. Cassie of Sydney says:
    March 10, 2021 at 4:15 pm

    “dover_beach says:
    March 10, 2021 at 4:06 pm
    How did the lunatics, weirdos and sociopaths become so powerful?
    How?

    Liberalism.”

    Not sure that I would call it “Liberalism”…I prefer…”Progressivism”.

  40. Scott Osmond says:
    March 10, 2021 at 4:23 pm

    Anyone who comes out with the trans are women thing I call a science denier. xx woman xy man. Doesn’t matter how you medically mutilate yourself. Doesn’t matter how you feel.
    Although I could get behind this. Just remember ladies, I’m god’s gift to womenkind and anyone not playing along with my delusion is a hater hatey mchate who hates and should lose their job, be cast out of polite society because there is no place for those who reject my totally valid self image. We are well past the days of live and let lie. We can’t leave them alone to do their thing because they’ve demonstrated that they won’t leave us alone to do our thing. Be normal that is.

  41. Baa Humbug says:
    March 10, 2021 at 4:37 pm

    C.L. says:
    March 10, 2021 at 1:14 pm

    What people don’t realise is that by definition, one can’t be a ‘trans’ person unless and until one starts transitioning, i.e. drugs, surgery, implants etc.

    By definition, drugs, surgery, implants etc don’t make any difference.
    A mutilated male is still a male.

    Yes, of course. I was referring to definitions. A cross dresser can’t be a tranny until transition begins. “by definition” is in there somewhere.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.