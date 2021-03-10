Porter House Rule

The ABC finds another lawyer with a beef against Liberals

ON Sunday, I pointed out that former economics writer Laura Tingle had cited a source less than compelling in her ‘analysis’ of the Porter Affair. The advice proffered by Geoffrey Watson SC was legal nonsense per se and his credibility as a disinterested commentator was dubious. Tingle also neglected to inform her readers of Watson’s role in falsely accusing a NSW Liberal police minister of corruption and of the official chastisement that followed – a dressing-down so emphatic he was left standing on the legal profession’s parade ground in y-fronts and a wig.

Well, the ABC is nothing if not persistent when it comes to both witch hunts and fulsome reverence for experts-of-convenience. Yesterday, a former Solicitor-General dutifully returned from obscurity to bolster an ignoble cause. Justin Gleeson SC honed in on that anonymous 31-page document sent to Scott Morrison and others by “friends” of a woman who allegedly claimed Christian Porter raped her when they were both minors during the Reagan Administration. Gleeson told aunty’s political editor Andrew Probyn (exclusively) that the Prime Minister should have referred this so-called “dossier” (as the ABC likes to call it) to current second law officer of the Commonwealth, Stephen Donaghue QC. He could have decided if Attorney-General Porter was a “fit and proper person” to retain his office “within 48 hours.” That’s about the same time as it takes to apply for a quickie loan to buy a new boat trailer. Natural justice meets the Wallet Wizard.

Even more absurd is Gleeson’s claim that were Donaghue to decide there was no case for Porter to answer, “[t]hat would be the end of the matter.” Like Watson – who, by the way, is a close, lifelong school chum of his – Gleeson’s starting premise is that the onus of proof must be reversed because of “the cloud over the Attorney-General’s name.” Very handy: all you would have to do in politics to destroy a high-ranking opponent on the Treasury Benches is seed that cloud with defamation and then hand the controversy over to the Solicitor-General to decide the minister’s fate.

Gleeson’s vision of Solicitors-General as Cromwellian Lord Protectors above the Parliament, the courts and the electorate is not as shocking or as novel, for him, as it might seem. It will be recalled that he resigned in late 2016 after a lengthy brawl with Attorney-General George Brandis revolving around the latter’s decree that no-one in government could henceforth seek the Solicitor-General’s advice without first obtaining his written approval. The media preferred the sub-topic of whether or not Brandis mislead the Senate by claiming Gleeson endorsed the directive.

The fundamental issue, however, was whether or not the Solicitor-General’s office should be an independent authority dispensing judgements willy-nilly to MPs with agendas. Brandis’s decision that it shouldn’t be was sound in principle and savvy as regards Gleeson in particular. After his resignation, the lamentations from the Labor Opposition were suspiciously passionate. When Labor senator Katy Gallagher needed a silk to help make her citizenship woes go away in 2018, Gleeson took the case – a vital one for the Labor Party at that time. He lost.