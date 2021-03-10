As it is today the one year anniversary since I was last in my office. Since the onset of Covid-19, ‘working from home’ hasn’t actually been code for having been fired.
But … in a sign that things may be returning to normal.
Ms Kimmitt has been told that she should work from home and not come into the office while she and the firm work on a negotiated settlement and public statement.
Basically her position was untenable.
MinterEllison chief executive Annette Kimmitt will leave the law firm after its board decided her position was no longer tenable in the wake of an email she sent to staff about the firm acting for Attorney-General Christian Porter.
At least there are still some lawyers who well understand that everyone should be afforded legal rights.
A former client of mine, a managing director of a law firm in Perth, wrote a scathing post about this situation and he was exactly correct – that Kimmitt’s conduct was both poor and at odds with the legal principles that are supposed to be important to our civil society. There were a lot of people who agreed with him.
An appropriate outcome.
