Ba-Dum Tish

ANTHONY Fauci now reminds me of the medico praised by Henny Youngman in Goodfellas: “Dr Wellsler is here. Wonderful doctor. Gave a guy six months to live. Couldn’t pay his bill. Gave him another six months.”



The lucky guy, of course, is Joe Biden whose entire ‘presidency’ so obviously depends on him being literally muzzled, isolated from the public and militantly protected from the press – permanently. The undeclared martial law in Washington is the same con writ dangerously large. If the invented dual ‘crisis’ of coronavirus and ‘right-wing’ terrorism came to an end soon, Biden would be forced to speak cogently on a daily basis. Tucker Carlson argues the Democrat junta’s troops will, in fact, never leave the capital. Nor will ‘pandemic’ for as long as Biden plays the President. This clinically confused, selfish and dishonest man is a threat to the United States and – as Andrew Bolt argued tonight – to you personally. This is not a Youngman bit and it is not funny.