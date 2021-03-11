Chill, Emmanuel

I don’t hold Emmanuel Macron to his ambitious five-year plan for rebuilding the great church, not do I hold it against him. He was rallying France to a noble mission, one that would call into service everything good and ingenuous in its people. But as Thomas Adamson and Nicolas Garriga point out in their excellent report for Associated Press (includes video of felling), 1000 giant oaks don’t get rushed through a sawmill and trucked to your site:
There is in fact one other requirement: patience. The trunks must be left out to dry for up to 18 months.
That fact alone shows why Macron’s pledge to rebuild the cathedral within five years – by 2024 – has been widely dismissed as unrealistic.
What I would like to see from the French President, however, is a humble admission that – now fully briefed by experts – he no longer expects a miracle to be performed in 36 months. He doesn’t have to go full Antoni Gaudí (you never go full Antoni Gaudí – not unless you happen to have been Antoni Gaudí). Managerially astute pressuring of highly motivated workers can yield astonishing achievements on time. But the carpenters, engineers, artists and technicians should be free to work for perfection, not a deadline.
The original took how long?
About two centuries?
Wouldn’t a drying kiln be more efficient?
They use electricity.
Oh.
Who remembers all the ‘smart’ people who insisted at the time that you could no longer find oaks big enough for the necessary beams?
calli ,
Larger pieces of timber (or huger in this case) crack if dried too quickly. As it dries, it shrinks and too much differential between the outside and inside will cause cracking. If left to it’s own devices the ends will always crack as the ends dry quicker then the sides because of the grain structure, so they get coated to slow it down.
The traditional drying time is 1 year per inch of thickness, so 18 months is really quick for a whole tree trunk like some of those beams need to be.
just a reminder the spire was 19th century
They can soak it in linseed oil. It replaces the water and hardens ( like the cricket bat). There were all sort of medieval fixes for this and there are modern ones as well. Also the cathedrals had forests or at least a few trees planted at the time of construction to replace the main beams.
None of the above matters. Not the oak trees, not the drying, not the time pressures applied on the craftsmen, IF YOU ARE NOT VEEERY VEEEEEEERY CAREFUL WHO YOU EMPLOY.
Nowomsayin?
Cathedral restoration was evidently not in the curriculum at the École nationale d’administration.
Stick to what you know, Manu.
Why not put in a steel frame? Chartres (easily the best Gothic Cathedral & bigger than Notre Dame in Paris) put in an iron frame in the Nineteenth Century and it is fireproof too.
Have they worked out what started the fire yet?
I read somewhere it was two guys in MAGA hats. With buffalo horns. And they were heard saying “Ici c’est le pays de MAGA!”
That Cathedral in Barcelona is just a building site, forever. They say he got hit by a car because he was too preoccupied to look where he was going, and nobody was surprised.
Just use steel
In 500 years they’ll look back and go, “omg, look at this antique steel”
and, “how can we rebuild this with solar?”
also, harder to set fire to
snap, Mungo
In the interests of keeping this discussion suitably grounded, let’s just reflect on the good fortune of one of the major donors to the rebuild –
https://arc-anglerfish-washpost-prod-washpost.s3.amazonaws.com/public/OEJGZYDB5QI6TP5NG2T6WNWLMA.jpg
Gaudi was hit by a tram and taken to a pauper’s hospital because of the way he was dressed, he may well have been preoccupied, he was living on the site, sleeping in a hammock so dedicated he was to his project. He was in his mid seventies.
Sagrada Familia had a very significant set back in 1936 when it was set on fire, and all the architectural models created by Gaudi were destroyed.
Great cathedrals have often taken centuries to build.
I was in Barcelona January 2019 cathedral interior is complete, has been so for several years iirc they are working on the massive steeple now and cleaningthe original exteriors from the 1920s which have been damaged by pollution by the Republicans.
Also saw the state of work on Notre Dame where new timbers were being put in the side chapels.
I’ve been a big fan of Gaudi ever since Blood on the Tracks.
(OK, I’ll get my coat)