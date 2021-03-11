Dave Chappelle on proofless claims and Twitter lawyers

4 Responses to Dave Chappelle on proofless claims and Twitter lawyers

  1. Entropy says:
    March 11, 2021 at 10:15 pm

    “That’s the kinda thing I would say”

    GUILTY!

  2. wal1957 says:
    March 11, 2021 at 10:32 pm

    I remember seeing this for the first time last year.
    I laughed my head off!
    It’s even funnier the 2nd time around.

    Whatever happened to poor Jussie???
    Did the big bad ‘whitey’ justice system incarcerate him?

  3. Colonel Crispin Berka says:
    March 12, 2021 at 1:02 am

    Yeah it was funny when Juu-see Smol-lay was the topic du jour.

    Dave’s special wasn’t quite so fun when the topic was George Floyd. (“8:46” on YT.)

  4. Tom Appleton says:
    March 12, 2021 at 1:32 am

    This video was posted to catallaxy on 4 March, then it vanished. I watched the video, went back next day to read any comments. It was gone. (???)
    Titled – Where was our Dave when Witness (J)ussie was around?
    Body Text –

    Oh that’s right: there are no Australian comedians anymore. For your pleasure, a timely classic:

    Google cached it – https://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:5pM_Jt_2fu0J:https://catallaxyfiles.com/2021/03/04/where-was-our-dave-when-witness-jussie-was-around/+&cd=5&hl=en&ct=clnk&gl=au

