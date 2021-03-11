Liberty Quote
Men, cooperating under the system of the division of labor, have created all the wealth which the daydreamers consider as a free gift of nature.— Ludwig von Mises
Dave Chappelle on proofless claims and Twitter lawyers
This entry was posted in Rule of law. Bookmark the permalink.
“That’s the kinda thing I would say”
GUILTY!
I remember seeing this for the first time last year.
I laughed my head off!
It’s even funnier the 2nd time around.
Whatever happened to poor Jussie???
Did the big bad ‘whitey’ justice system incarcerate him?
Yeah it was funny when Juu-see Smol-lay was the topic du jour.
Dave’s special wasn’t quite so fun when the topic was George Floyd. (“8:46” on YT.)
This video was posted to catallaxy on 4 March, then it vanished. I watched the video, went back next day to read any comments. It was gone. (???)
Titled – Where was our Dave when Witness (J)ussie was around?
Body Text –
Google cached it – https://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:5pM_Jt_2fu0J:https://catallaxyfiles.com/2021/03/04/where-was-our-dave-when-witness-jussie-was-around/+&cd=5&hl=en&ct=clnk&gl=au