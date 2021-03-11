Fools led by even bigger fools

From Government confident power bills won’t soar after Yallourn shuts.
Energy Minister Lily D’Ambrosio says she anticipates an influx of renewables into the national grid by mid-2028 to keep retail prices down.
The retirement incomes of all politicians must now be inversely related to the cost of energy. Then, but only then, will we begin to see some kind of realism enter into this debate. If power prices rise 20%, for example, then the real value of super entitlements to politicians and public servants should fall by 20%. It is maddening to see such imbeciles in charge of policy.
What are their plans for Loy Yang?
If the oligarchs’ and intelligentsia’s wishful thinking and ideological fervour were convertible into electric power,
1) The West would have energy riches beyond all dream of avaraice, in perpetuity; And
2) We wouldn’t need to eat the intellectuals and Corporate Oveords first when the Other Peoples’ Money runs out and everything judders to a halt…
Remember these are the people who don’t admit RET doubled the price of coal power from 4c/kwhr to 8c/kwhr.
When the price goes up there will just blame coal and gas and the lack of investment in renewables.
There are governments all over the world now telling their people that renewables are cheaper while the price of electricity keeps going up.
How long can the suppress the grumblings?
(Of course, for the argument to succeed, it’s necessary for the price to go up until renewables can somehow look cheaper)
Gotta solar powered calculator at work & it does work whenever I use it. Will be impressed when I can fly to London on solar.