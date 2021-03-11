Further progress in Australia’s suicidal energy policies!

The announced closure seven years from now of EnergyAustralia’s Victoria’s Yallourn power station is an inevitable outcome of the subsidies that governments provide to wind and solar. Yallourn supplies one fifth of Victoria’s electricity and about 8 per cent of that in the National Electricity Market. I have a piece in The Spectator covering the event.
The rapid expansion of wind and solar has seen their market share lift from virtually nothing 20 years ago, to over 20 per cent. Renewables, in addition to getting the market price for supply, are subsidised with payments that are in excess of the market price. Consumers and taxpayers presently pay $7 billion annually in these subsidies and more are in the pipeline with subsidised transmission, Snowy2 and the market manager’s interventions to shore-up the inevitable unreliability of wind and solar.
Wind and solar’s on-off operations cause further costs to the coal generators, which have also been subject to increased taxes, euphemistically called “royalties”.
Due to government policies, energy demand is stagnating in Australia – the risible claims about green steel and green aluminium defy credibility when renewable generators cost twice as much as those powered by hydrocarbons or nuclear.
EnergyAustralia has foreshadowed that it will be investing in batteries. This is a market opportunity from increased supply irregularity but batteries do not diminish customers’ costs.
Energy Minister Lily D’Ambrosio said there would be a further 5,000 megawatts of new power generation in the next seven years. Even without back-up supplies, skeptic Mike O’Ceirin estimates that 5,47o megawatts of wind is needed to replace Yallourn. And that this will require an additional $11billion of transmission simply provide unstable power.
One has to delve deep into history to find examples of nations engaging in conscious self-harm comparable to those that government energy policies are bringing about.
“Wind” can never replace baseload capacity. I’m sick to death of all these grubby parasitic idiots talking out of their fundaments.
Queensland really needs to exit from the NEM before we are dragged down with the rest of the dickheads..
Only people who’ve never had real jobs, like Daniel Andrews and Lily D’Ambrosio (Victoria’s communist energy minister), could support primitive “technology” that’s taking us backwards to the 19th century while hiking the cost of electricity to industrial users, then subsidising the backward tech to make the only viable solution to our industrial electricity needs (coal and gas) uneconomic.
History will remember the Andrews regime’s energy policies as we remember all the world’s other ideology-inspired social and economic disasters of the past century.
China is aiding and encouraging it all too.
Historically, nations don’t do themselves harm, just a few traitors at the top.
Any business that isn’t working on relocation planning isn’t reading the tea leaves.
Daniel Andrews can only have his surgery supplied by renewable energy at 10 o’clock at night. Let us see him to agree to this if he thinks this is the future for electricity. Have some skin in the game Premiere.
Firstly see my post on other thread re energyLet’s have adverts of poor African children working in the cobalt mines who tell us they are working as hard as they can so we can have the stuff to make the batteries . And don’ t start me on Snowy 2 spent many holidays there with family who worked on it including the associate commissioner who by the way built solar water heating for the house in Cooma back in the 50s Have they started tunneling yet? That will be interesting as it will be very difficult to tunnel there I was told years ago .
We talk about it but we need to think of ways to stop it! To make a difference!
??? Whilst these policies are indeed suicidal we only have to go back to the last 13 months where governments shut down every second small business because of a germ.
From the carpet baggers perspective it is anything but self harm. Their bank accounts show the benefits of government intervention and central planning of energy markets, for them. Bugger the unwashed.
It’s not much publicised given our limited & incurious media, but the QLD Labour government is planning to close coal fired power stations ahead of schedule in order to meet its 50% renewables target by 2030.
The eastern grid will become unsustainable by that point.
Idiocy on ideological steroids.
Too late. Qld is already on the same path albeit a mite slower.
I’m hopeful I won’t be around in 20 years to see the ‘fruits’ of this unreliables indoctrination.
Death by Government by Rudolph Rummel
Rummel estimated the total number of people killed by all governments during the 20th century at 212 million, of which 148 million were killed by Communist regimes from 1917 to 1987.
The Black Book of Communism
this people do not care about us we are expendable
The elite live in mansions. Always have. Elections are supposedly people voting for a better life. Voters keep electing leftists to positions of power expecting a different result.
Any business that isn’t working on relocation planning isn’t reading the tea leaves
One of my mates is moving to Qld because he uses lots of electricity in his business. He will spend hundreds of thousands in relocation costs because its cheaper than staying.
And now NSW Environment Minister Matt (Keen On Green) Kean wants to do something about wood-fuelled home fireplaces.
Well, Matt, how about you do something about bushfires first?
May I horrify Mr Kean by disclosing that our 102yo home in the Hunter coal mining region has three COAL-burning fireplaces and an outdoor wood-burning fire pit? We occasionally use the living room fireplace for a wood fire when the mood strikes us in winter, as coal can no longer be obtained in small quantities in Newcastle, just by millions of tonnes shipped through the port. Otherwise we use gas for heating and cooking, coal-generated electricity for lighting and appliances, and ocean breezes for cooling.
What is he planning? Send in the green police to strip out heritage features from our home, install cameras to ensure we are clean and green?
This bloke’s brain is up his fundament, and Gladys needs to ditch him sooner than yesterday.
What happens to the batteries after their energy is expended?
How much of these toxic heavy metals are we left with?
What then?
We need to enforce a pre-paid bond to cover the removal and recycling of these pollutants. No financially viable recycling in uses currently. Tesla batteries are incinerated to recover the base elements.
It’s called a political party.
Photy-arse has the say on that, he put glad bags in the Premier spot.
Political parties are our problem.
They do not work in our constitution, and were never meant to be there, and are not mentioned in it.
It doesn’t ban them, but they are not necessary, and now, are at war with this nation.
“What happens to the batteries after their energy is expended?
How much of these toxic heavy metals are we left with?
What then?”
You can ask the same question about the turbine blades of the windmills – these are typically some hi-tech composite that can’t be recycled and is sent to landfill after 10-15 years. Even cutting them up into manageable sizes for transport to landfill is fraught with problems – toxic/harmful dust and so on.
I suspect we will have the same attitude to battery recycling as turbine blade recycling – let the next generation worry about it! Hey, we saved the world for them, the least they can do is clean up the mess we left.
At least with the batteries, there is already a better tech/chemistry than Li-ion in carbon/carbon – you can make these from carbon-black ink, standard office paper, aluminium foil and a bit of salt water. If you use the standard “non-rechargable” battery electrolyte (magnesium disulfide?) instead of salt water, and also use graphene instead of straight carbon, the energy density is double Li-ion by volume. This type of cell is extremely tolerant to electrical abuse – you can charge a 1.2V cell quickly by using 12V to charge it, and it doesn’t get damaged or catch fire in the process. Since you can use printing industry techniques to apply the carbon to the paper, you can ramp up production easily and get a very low cost at industrial scales. But none of the “big boys” seem interested…
@ Struth:
““A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear”
Marcus Tullius Cicero
Australia’s green steel and aluminium businesses are about to take a hit as GFG Alliance flushes down the tubes with the Greensill collapse.
Not instantly clear why GFG’s super-excellent plans had to be financed by a second tier supply chain lender.