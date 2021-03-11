Malcolm’s Girl Friday

If Porter is ‘guilty’ merely because of an allegation, then Trump really did win the election. After all, Trump’s allegation was that the Dems & Biden stole it.”
– Commenter Andrew makes an excellent point on Savva’s thread
Speaking of Turnbull, accusations, mystery documents and resignation calls… remember Utegate?
Typical leftist theology, jump in, accuse, don’t need witnesses or facts. Just innuendo and lies but cancel them anyway. So over everything leftist!
This is just a dead cat bounce. The complainant is dead, the AG has denied the charge, and the police have apparently determined that any putative ‘evidence’ is inadmissible. An opportunity to air a lot of slander under the cover of an ‘inquiry’.
From the Bittered Sav/Michael Trumble opinion piece:-
Not quite.
A person does not need to know the minutiae of an allegation to deny it.
He certainly did know “the substance” of the allegation. That he raped a woman in January 1988.
He does not need to rake over the details – was it in a hotel room? was it in a car? was she wearing a blue dress? was it raining? – to deny it. It is the sort of thing you would remember irrespective of details.
In fact, if he needs to examine precise details to deny the substance of the allegation that is a problem in and of itself.
The fact that the Bittered Sav thinks Skeletor is a “surgically precise thinker” tells you all you need to know.
Good to see allowing comments in the Savva thread. Probably not so good for her.
American Thinker article on the saga has the old meme of the Queen walking with Daniel Craig and saying Just the wife 007, I will deal with the ginger p***k myself. Other meme shows Charles holding up colour chart to Archie and final one shows Queen and Charles laughing and saying Jist wait until we leak the DNA results.
Savva affixed herself to Trumble’s nether end.
Now, was there anything that Trumble did that secured his position and strengthened it among voters? I can’t recall any.
He spent all his time sucking up to people who would not vote for him because of his party and driving away those who might have voted for him…because of his party.
The election results speak for themselves – enormous majority lost, and only stayed in office because the Nats gifted the coalition a seat they won.
Why would anyone follow Savva’s advice?
Yep, she is copping a belting.
And quite a number of adverse comments have scores of “Likes”.
Some have more than 100.
Brilliant point, Andrew and CL. This is what you get when delinquent children with a mental age of three (to whom we have awarded political power instead of sending them to their room) join a pitchfork-wielding mob outside the courthouse demanding “justice”.
Sure. If someone accused me of burning down an orphanage and pissing on the ashes I would not be able to feel confident in denying it until I had all the details.
Naturally the ABC thought this unanswerable.
And Bishop thought she should be running the country.
If only we could get some politicians to look at these comments, instead of getting pre-digested morsels straight from Twatter, via spotty 20-yo staffers, delivered straight to their ears.
Morro might be shocked to find people actually support him not dumping porter, and rather than burying his head hoping it all goes away he she stand foursquare and shout it out for people at the back: He sees no reason to dump Porter.
Any chance someone could post some of these comments? I often find the style satisfyingly frank and robust – shaming the host article.
The Bitter Battered Sav. Drown it in tomato sauce and it’s still bitter.
A sample ML.
Note the large number of “Like thumb_up” tags.
Here are a few Mother Lode
This one has 339 likes – Maree
7 HOURS AGO
Anyone who thinks that Porter should give in to this media witch-hunt is crazy. Don’t allow a precedent to be set, it could be anyone next .
Likethumb_up 339
Paul
We have an allegation that police have chosen not to investigate, related to alleged events 30 years in the past, based on the claims of a women with a serious history of mental illness and suicide attempts. Based on this, with a lynch mob mentality, the ABC and the Labor Party relentlessly pursue the ruination of Porter’s reputation and career? Shame on them.
Peter1 HOUR AGO
Likethumb_up173
And another thing. I find it embarrassing watching ABC commentators explaining why they are going so hard at Porter, but didn’t give the accusations against Shorten the time of day. “community standards have changed in the past 12 months”, give me a break!
Ross1 HOUR AGO
Likethumb_up159
2 HOURS AGO
Middle Australia is raging right now in open disgust at the media – and especially the ABC. Ordinary people in the community see this for what it is because their common sense tells them that it is an open attack by our national broadcaster and malevolent forces who encourage them on the fundamentals of our system. The PM should call an election right now and take the ABC head on. He’d romp it in.
Likethumb_up121
Steve
6 HOURS AGO
Nikki, count me as delusional. The rule of law and the presumption of innocence must remain the bedrock of our legal system and in tact otherwise what have we to look forward to. The Prime Minister is 100 per cent correct to rule out a political inquiry where the complainant cannot be cross examined or the accused prove their innocence.
The police investigate, prepare a brief of evidence and lay charges. The Director of Public Prosecutions considers the charges and the evidence and decides to proceed to trial or not. Should a trial ensue, a judge and jury decide on the evidence presented whether to make a finding of guilt or innocence on the basis of beyond reasonable doubt. That is how our criminal trial process works. Anything less than that is a ‘kangaroo court’ by those baying for blood.
Remember, during the French Revolution, and the Reign of Terror, the law was amended and removed the few procedural guarantees still afforded to the accused, vastly expanded the power of the tribunal, and ultimately resulted in the number of executions in France rising dramatically. Robespierre was not left enough at the end and lost his own head.
Let us be rational and stay the course and believe in the rule of law and all that it represents in a free and open society.
Likethumb_up113
Sorry was just posting
Thanks, LL and Tints.
Trumnlehas been a failure all his working life .
He failed as a barrister when he threw away Packers unloseable case with his arrogant behaxviour to the judge, and became unemployable in the law trade .
Then the Goldman Sachs failure ,due to dealing with the thief Adler and his HIH criminal cartel.
Next the president of the failed republican movement that didnt know what they wanted as long as it was a republic.
Next joinung The Libs after being knocke back three times by the ALP and becomming the minister for funny light globes full of mercury .
Then Leader of the opposition and letting the krud giliard fools get away with murder ,untill Abbott pushed him out before the krudster won again .
Next backstabbing Abbott after he won the election for the Libs and as usual stuffing up Nearly losing to a fifth rate Shorten and the same old time serving ALP mob .
Not exactly a desireable CV , Would you employ him ?
That is a mere morsel of the smorgasbord of the thrashing she is copping.
Is it time for an “open letter from concerned Oz readers”?
It was former foreign minister and former lawyer Julie Bishop who, with surgical precision…
LOL. Julie Bishop is Nikki Savva’s idea of a brilliant lawyer!
John Hewson, Malcolm Turnbull, Julie Bishop…what does one have to do to get kicked out of the Liberal Party these days?
The fact that the Bittered Sav thinks Skeletor is a “surgically precise thinker” tells you all you need to know.
Well a lobotomy is a form of surgery.
A post lobotomy precise thinker doesnt quite have the same social cachet.
Julie Bishop’s most pressing issue (apart from getting another job), is to be going through the directors insurance policy that Greensil had.
Or ex-readers – I think they are beginning to miss them.
It was stupid to go to a subscription model and then shift editorial direction to cater to the political wing that hates paying for themselves.
My local Federal Member, David Smith MP – otherwise a nonentity even by ALP standards – is now telling the Canberra Times that he knew Porter’s accuser but didn’t know, at the last time they met, about the allegations regarding Porter.
Smith had already known her ‘through ‘mutual friends’ for ‘many years’. She was a close friend of his close friend ALP MP Daniel Mulino and they had all got together in Canberra in 2019 for Smith’s maiden speech. At this event, the woman confided to Smith’s wife that ‘something terrible’ had happened to her but gave no further details. Presumably the issue had never been raised before with with Smith or his wife.
This is an increasingly puzzling picture. Was the accused some kind of ALP networker? Did she suddenly start going around telling people in 2109 that ‘something terrible’ had happened.
Smith is, of course, for an inquiry. “She deserves to have her voice heard’, he told the CT, a statement banal even by his standards.
Is there nothing that St Malcolm can do that is so abhorrent that Savva won’t sign on?
You mean instead of appearing on Sunrise to sing that “Somebody done somebody wrong song” about her nobbled career?
The Fewfacts model.
They attract and cultivate a readership which is totally committed to the mantra of “free stuuf”, fill their newspapers with tales of disadvantage of people who don’t get enough free stuff, then try to move to a user-pays subscription model.
Someone hasn’t thought this through.
The rest of her party don’t call Bishop “the cockroach” for nothing. And I’m surprised at how quickly the Porter story seems to be dying. Perhaps those on the pinko side of politics have heard of throwing stones in glass houses.
Was the accuser…
The Australian has never included a disclaimer that Savva’s husband worked for Turnbull and that her opinions should be considered in the light of that.
The poor woman is dead unless of course a seance is the plan. Des Deskperson you have one very dumb bunny as a representative there, sorry.
Des, Smith is absolutely correct. The alleged victim can start to tell her story right now. Listening……listening. Something wrong Mr Smith? Is she going to talk?
Silly isnt it? I have to take the mickey out of a deluded dead woman to get the point across.
sounds like a waste of time though, Jock, David Smith’s comprehension fog might be too impenetrable for any point to get across.
Could Lionel Murphy handle the inquiry?
I wrote this:
“You’re a nasty, vindictive, vengeful buffoon Malcolm.
If you could just pass on my response to Malcolm, Niki. After all, your columns are just you passing on his bile.”
Needless to say, it was not printed.