Medium Milligan

I never met Kate, but I have read many, many pages of her correspondence and spoken to dozens of people who knew and loved her. I feel confident that she would have been very moved and gratified to see that #IBelieveKate is trending number one in Australia. #auspol
— Louise Milligan (@Milliganreports) March 10, 2021
… spiritualism on Twitter. Meanwhile, opinions are like lawyers – everyone’s got one. Laura Tingle has rustled up three today whose jurisprudence verges on the hilarious. Christian Porter just like a pedophile mufti, says one. Laura, for the love of Mike, stop.
Do lawyers really want to be held professionally accountable for untested allegations going back to their teenage years?
Some might regard that as hilarious, but it’s actually quite dangerous.
That legal minds of some repute, at least, can’t see that – or, more likely, are prepared to sacrifice a sound principle for short term political gain – is disturbing.
Australian politics is rapidly catching up with the American swamp, with the prog-left in the lead (including disaffected Liberals such as Turnbull and Bishop).
Nilligan’s success rate has to be close to zero. Imagine Nillgan defending you for a speeding ticket. You’d end up with 5 years in the clink.
Tingle is just a bitter old has-been.
Is that a round-about way for Milligan to avoid actually saying “I believe her”?
The twitter thread is a sewer of Marxist morons and the dregs of society.
Every one of them should be in internment camps.
I don ‘t think I’m wrong, but even the most gifted of us are occasionally.
Didn’t Nilligan play around in a pool with someone’s kids like she suggested Pell had done so?
Whoever it was, people here commented that it was really freaking creepy.
Anyone else recall?
“#IBelieveKate “
I don’t.
Signalling her virtue whilst avoiding a defamation suit.
Nilligan is utter vermin to journalism. She poisons everything she touches.
Its about time to question the pretence of keeping the deceased woman’s name private. A cursory look at Twitter will reveal.
“JC says:
March 11, 2021 at 6:53 pm
Nilligan is utter vermin to journalism. She poisons everything she touches.”
Yep…..I don’t usually wish that bad things happen to people but I’ll make an exception in her case.
The mask slips. This is about politics.
Sure, why not? That’s two independent sources on that one. Time to form the lynch mob.
Note how Nilligan uses the same emotive language she used when describing the kid’s allegations against Pell.
The truth is that Nilligan is a disgrace.
Of course it is.
The woman named Kate is secondary or tertiary to the political agenda.
This is the prog-left unmasked; human beings are merely a means to an end.
Where to go, where to go ….
If Louise Milligan has ever lied ONCE! She should be [ashamed of herself – ed]!!!!🤬
Yes, JC – she did indeed use her children to film some stock background footage illustrating the story told by those two bone heads known as “the Swimmers” – re Pell at the pool etc.
Milligan gave these vermin the star treatment on 7.30. Completely defamatory and unlawful. The video and transcript have now been removed from the ABC’s sites.
Oh Lord, so she used her kids to illustrate child abuse even though what she was doing could indeed be seen in the way exact way. What a poison filled moron.
Regardless of whether 7-Nilligan believes Kate, the only “victim/witness” is dead and the case will never go ahead.
What Kate’s friends or relatives may have to say is pure hearsay.
Some of the dossier material and subsequent media/social media commentaries do not make sense. Hardaker’s Crikey article on 5 March quoted extensively from the dossier – including the therapy the woman had undertaken with her Syd-based psychologist and a book she was given. “Armed with her copy of van der Kolk’s tract, the woman recalled a series of horrific details of what had occurred more than 30 years before. A defining characteristic of the memories is that they entail elaborate rituals”.
Then a friend of the woman who has been on Milligan’s Nov 2020 and March 2021 programs tweets:
Crikey has this wrong – this is not the case. She had sought professional help for her trauma years before 2019. Her memories never had to be “recovered” as she lived with them constantly. An inquiry would establish this beyond a shred of doubt.
The reference to an Inquiry is interesting.
Then on Mon 9 March, Milligan reports on ABC online that:
“The woman at the centre of the Christian Porter rape allegation spoke in detail to a sexual assault counsellor about her claim eight years ago, in what is believed to be the first time she ever disclosed the allegation”.
In the 9 March radio interview with Fran Kelly (https://www.abc.net.au/radionational/programs/breakfast/four-corners-air-part-two-of-expose-on-toxic-parliament-culture/1322591), Milligan says the significance of this “new development” is that the woman saw her in 2013, 8 years before she saw other counsellors…. Milligan says “quite frankly there have been some spurious stories run to say that somehow this was the product of recovered memory theory. That is entirely untrue. So this counsellor was a counsell0r who specialised in sexual assault, it was a sexual assault service…. We need to put to bed the idea that this was uncovered by some sort of unethical counsellor who was recovering memories from her”.
So how was it that the story on Crikey was the only one to include reference to the memory therapy in 2019?
Nothing is more clear with this Nilligan creep and her ABC enablers. Once again we have a target and one who does not adhere to our agenda. We are out to get him, we will get him by whatever means, and we will destroy him. The reverse works for people anointed by such scoundrels. We are out to protect him/her… etc
Time for a judicial inquiry into Nilligan.
“David Brewer says:
March 11, 2021 at 8:05 pm
Time for a judicial inquiry into Nilligan.”
Yep…..Bolt tonight dealt very well with the woman and her allegations.
***So how was it that the story on Crikey was the only one to include reference to the memory therapy in 2019?***
Competing agendas.
Crikey realises that the last thing the forces of evil want is Porter out of the Government, so they’re blackwashing the complainant with the Recovered memories brush.
Milligan is more likely to be trying to deflect blame for the suicide from Senator Wong and others in the Party.
Australians demand that their ABC send Louise to LA to interview the victims of Royal Racism.
I’ve never met Louise but I have read many, many pages of her correspondence and spoken to dozens of people who reckon she’s a real ‘cracker’.
I feel confident that she would have been very moved to see that the High Court dismissed The Pell Case 7-0.
#IBelieveKathySherriff
I did say some days ago that a Royal Commission is needed for this matter.
Why? Apart from enriching a bunch of lawyers, what could it achieve?