Something that actually matters

Rarely is a builder’s choice this solemn: France selects first oaks to rebuild Notre Dame.



I don’t hold Emmanuel Macron to his ambitious five-year plan for rebuilding the great church, not do I hold it against him. He was rallying France to a noble mission, one that would call into service everything good and ingenuous in its people. But as Thomas Adamson and Nicolas Garriga point out in their excellent report for Associated Press (includes video of felling), 1000 giant oaks don’t get rushed through a sawmill and trucked to your site:

There is in fact one other requirement: patience. The trunks must be left out to dry for up to 18 months. That fact alone shows why Macron’s pledge to rebuild the cathedral within five years – by 2024 – has been widely dismissed as unrealistic.



What I would like to see from the French President, however, is a humble admission that – now fully briefed by experts – he no longer expects a miracle to be performed in 36 months. He doesn’t have to go full Antoni Gaudí (you never go full Antoni Gaudí – not unless you happen to have been Antoni Gaudí). Managerially astute pressuring of highly motivated workers can yield astonishing achievements on time. But the carpenters, engineers, artists and technicians should be free to work for perfection, not a deadline.