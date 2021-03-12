Energy Roundup

Comment of the week. Bruce from Newcastle on Potemkin RE in China.

It’s in part with the Chinese strategy to encourage the West to commit energy suicide. They make a great show of Chinese commitment to renewable energy but it’s really a Potemkin village.

Who would have thought? Wind power killing British industry.

The impact of UK carbon and other policies on the price of electricity to the steel industry is approximately double that in France or Germany.



Worse still, industrial electricity prices in Europe themselves are nearly 50% higher than in the G20 — never mind China and India where industrial electricity prices are estimated to be just a third of UK prices.

Coal Surging in India. Not to be outdone by China, the Indians are busy as well.

India’s coal-fired power generation fell to a five-year low of 1,064 terawatt-hours (TWh) in 2020 due to the Covid-19-induced slowdown. However, this was only a dip, as coal still makes up a gigantic 70% of the country’s total electricity production. Significantly, coal-fired power is set to come back with a vengeance, expanding by 43% to 1,523 TWh in 2037, when Rystad Energy expects coal power to finally peak. Still, the surge in coal consumption is not unexpected. India’s power generation is set to grow exponentially to 3,565 TWh by 2037, more than double the level in 2020.

Gigantic cannabis carbon footprint. In case it matters, but all research is good research.

It’s no secret that the United States’ $13 billion cannabis industry is big business. Less obvious to many is the environmental toll this booming business is taking, in the form of greenhouse gas emissions from commercial, mostly indoor production. A new study by Colorado State University researchers provides the most detailed accounting to date of the industry’s carbon footprint, a sum around which there is only limited understanding. What is clear, though, is that consumer demand for cannabis is insatiable and shows no signs of stopping as more states sign on to legalization.

Ten years ago in California. Looks as though the plan worked.

California governor Jerry Brown is expected to sign legislation today requiring energy firms in California to generate 33 per cent of their energy from renewable sources by 2020.