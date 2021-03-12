In what sense did you mean it to be understood, Linda?

C’mon Linda. Clear it up. Explain what you meant.

Meanwhile we have hearsay to the fourth degree: Former boyfriend of Porter’s accuser willing to front any inquiry.

A former partner of the woman who has accused Attorney-General Christian Porter of raping her in 1988 says he recalls having “relevant discussions” with her within months of the alleged incident.

Really? So where have you been for the last thirty years? We will now be told what he recalls a dead woman having said following an incident the woman didn’t even remember until her repressed memories were recovered through hypnotherapy a couple of years ago.

Mr Hooke said he was “devastated by the untimely death of my very dear friend” and concerned for the privacy and dignity of her family and the wellbeing of Mr Porter, whom he had known for about 30 years. “Mine is just one set of recollections and I am aware of the fallibility of human memory, however unintentional. That said, I have what I consider to be clear recollections of relevant discussions I had with [the woman] over the years from mid-1988 until her death,” Mr Hooke said. “I also have what I consider to be clear recollections of relevant discussions I had with Christian Porter from April 1992 in Perth and through the mid-1990s.

Mid-1990s until now is 26 years.