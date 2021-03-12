Maybe with D. Andrews sidelined things might begin to improve

From The Age: Mammoth cost of mothballed hotel quarantine revealed.
The cost of Victoria’s suspended hotel quarantine has been revealed, with the Andrews government entering into 12-month contracts with hotels, transport services and health providers worth $377 million to run a program that is currently housing zero returned travellers.
The previously unreported figure, contained in the mid-year financial report tabled today in parliament, will increase pressure on the government to bring the program out of mothballs and re-open Victoria’s airports to international arrivals.
International passenger flights into Melbourne were suspended on 14 February in response to a COVID-19 outbreak out of the Melbourne Airport Holiday Inn which forced the state into a five-day lockdown.
Prior to the lockdown, the government committed to accepting 1310 returned travellers a week into its quarantine hotels. Instead, as of 11pm Thursday, there were two returned international travellers in quarantine.
There are 15 city hotels contracted to the quarantine program but of these, 10 are currently non-operational. Nearly all the guests inside the five hotels still providing quarantine services are air freight crew members.
The absence of returned travellers over the past month has starved the program of revenue intended to offset its costs. The state parliament passed legislation at the end of last year enabling COVID-19 Quarantine Victoria to charge adult returned travellers $3000, additional adults in a room $1000 and children three years and older $500 for a two-week stay.
If the program had run over the past four weeks to the government’s agreed capacity, this would have returned up to $15 million to state coffers. Under their contractual arrangements with the government, non-operational hotels receive a reduced rate for unoccupied rooms.
This has arguably been the most incompetent government in Australian history.
But like a battered partner we love him all the more.
Seriously so many of my Vic compadres are imbeciles.
Both. Corrupt and Incompetent. No argument.
And a compliant agenda ridden media to boot
This should have been the opportunity for Vics to say put a fork in him, he’s done.
But nothing. Just silence.
Yet he has a c. 70% approval rating.
No-one was forced to impose a lockdown.
There’s nothing arguable about it. He’s a garbage human being.
Roger , Im surprised it Its only 70 per cent , surely the left media are comducting theses polls , they can certainly do better than 70 .
I expect the commos to be Re elected polling Paedo biden like numbers .
Believe me heaps of people here in Victoria are livid about Andrews. We can only vent on blogs. Sky news is onto him, Lib opposition has a few vocal voices but not the leader, where are you Michael O’Brien? I can only hope the Polls are wrong. What else can we do until next year?
There’s nothing arguable about it.
Correct. Australia’s worst premier of any State ever.
Didn’t you follow the “Judicial” Inquiry into Hotel Quarantine? It takes genuine competence to set up an inquiry like that, to get everybody on board and – more importantly – to keep them on board (give or take the odd Mikakos).
I mean, what would have happened if the inquiry turned out to be in the hands of a competent lawyer, or an honest one? What about if the odd public servant went off the reservation and actually told the truth? But no: Andrews spent years carefully placing yes-men into positions of importance and they all came through for him when it mattered. That is not an “incompetent government”.
It had the feel of a fix from day one.
But any doubts were removed when one of Dan’s disciples was being asked who exactly made The Decision on hotel quarantine.
Obviously he had forgotten his lines and was fumbling and mumbling, but the Counsel Assisting threw him a lifeline:-
“Was it less of a conscious decision, and more of a … creeping assumption.”
Yes, yes … creeping assumption. That’s it. Creeping assumption.”
Counsel Assisting should be the person who, when they see a witness start to squirm, raises the rack a notch and turns the gas up to 10.
I’m a native of Yarradishu and I wanna buy a beer for whomever pushed the prick down the stairs.