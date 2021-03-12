The Morrison government’s dumb two China policy

Why isn’t ASIO investigating the Foreign Investment Review Board?
Too busy(make work) checking garages for white supremacists.
Why isn’t ASIO investigating the Foreign Investment Review Board?
Why isn’t ASIO investigating the Liberal Party?
ASIO is too busy clamping down on the huge rise in ultra-right wing Nazis in their mum’s garage.
Snap Jo
There’s really not a China policy at all.
Jo & BelaBartok…This!
All too busy doing what they want to do (making excuses for bludging and sucking down a “very important” public sinecure) and not what they should be doing (and have an obligation to do).
If you are looking for the definition of Treason…it’s this.
No Deep State here- more of an Asleep State of semi-woke bureaucratic sheep dreaming of chic white treason.
From the second link:
Just how stupid are these twits?
Mmmmm, chaps, I was the FIRB officer in the NT Department of Business when Treasury’s (CMWLTH) original FIRB re the lease of Darwin Port to Landbridge was circulated to the NT for assessment and advice.
From a commercial perspective there weren’t too many issues, although being aware of the low level of goods movement through Darwin Port I did not think it would be profitable for the operator (Landbridge). But the company had been running a port in Queensland (Gladstone) for over 20 years at that stage so who was I to comment on that aspect of the deal. And really, money wasn’t the issue.
Being ex-Defence I raised considerable and sustained concerned about leasing a Port with clear strategic & security elements to a company associated with the CCP, particularly in relation to our alliance with the US. And the recent increase in capital ship movement and troop deployment in the NT. Noting also the US Congress had considered a similar deal with some of their eastern seaboard ports (for sale to a Gulf consortia), which was rejected on ‘not in the national interest’ grounds.
I was eventually led into a private room by a senior officer in the department who (literally) whispered an assurance that ‘Defence has been consulted and they are fine with the development.’ My concerns re security were removed from DOB’s response which returned to the Chief Minister’s office via Treasury NT, and his own department.
When the lease was announced the Defence Minister and the head of ASIO (ex SF) both expressed disbelief, and a general ignorance of what had been developing. SECDEF Richardson said little (apparently he’d actually attended part of the Congress sittings investigating their own deal), but down the track it has emerged that some elements of Navy may have been aware of what the NT Govt were planning. But we’re talking an on the ground civilian element in Darwin, not senior officers in Canberra.
But let me be blunt. The public service, especially the upper echelons of the large line departments are f***ing hopeless. I’m back in defence, working in acquisition. Our commercial and business people (who the project people depend on, especially when it comes to recruitment) are borderline on their best day. ‘Useless, self-licking icecream’ does not come close to describe what usually goes on.