The road to legalised vigilantism

There are a range of ways in which our legal system and our institutions investigate credible allegations and provide the opportunities for all parties to have their perspectives heard. It is misleading to suggest the criminal law is the be-all and end-all in such matters.
If we let the end of police proceedings be the end of any discussion about alleged sexual violence, we continue the long legacy of ineffectual legal and governmental responses. We should not treat someone as guilty of a crime if allegations cannot be tested, but that does not mean that our only choice is no response at all.
The next step in the playbook is to get the person fired from their job. Now it turns out that the mob have lobbied Christian Porter’s boss to fire him and Scott Morrison has said “No”.
So others in the mob are trying a different tactic – they are trying to destroy Christian Porter’s underlaying profession. Apparently, he may not be a fit and proper person to be a lawyer.
Yes. Well. Insert lawyer jokes here. Cue hysterical laughter.
So here is how it is: Porter is not a lawyer, he is a politician. He holds the job of Attorney-General as a gift of the Prime Minister. There is no constitutional requirement that that Attorney-General has to have legal training or be a lawyer. That is a convention. Having just trashed the convention of innocence until proven guilty it seems a tad inconsistent that the mob would want to stand on another convention best described as past practice.
So rather than bring down the government by isolating and ‘Alinsky-ing’ individual cabinet ministers, the mob will have to try do it the old-fashioned way – by winning more votes and more seats at a general election.
If someone believes that they’ve been sexually assaulted, can’t they bring civil proceedings? As best I recall from my long ago torts studies even “nervous shock” is a recoverable ground of damage. And the standard of proof is the balance of probabilities.
Oh wait – there’s zero chance of any action on that ground succeeding against Porter.
So job destruction by mob demand it will have to be. Do carry on.
If we let the end of police proceedings be the end of any discussion about alleged sexual violence …
But the left have been telling us for years that that should precisely be the case when it comes to the rape allegation against Bill Shorten!
Apparently it is different when a conservative or right winger has allegations hanging over him.
Hurry up with the lawyers then start on the economists.
Apparently, he may not be a fit and proper person to be a lawyer.
Because of an untested allegation relating to his teenage years.
If that is to be the measure of probity of character, there are many lawyers who would fall short of the mark.
But they’re not Liberal politicians.
