The road to legalised vigilantism

There are a range of ways in which our legal system and our institutions investigate credible allegations and provide the opportunities for all parties to have their perspectives heard. It is misleading to suggest the criminal law is the be-all and end-all in such matters. If we let the end of police proceedings be the end of any discussion about alleged sexual violence, we continue the long legacy of ineffectual legal and governmental responses. We should not treat someone as guilty of a crime if allegations cannot be tested, but that does not mean that our only choice is no response at all.

The next step in the playbook is to get the person fired from their job. Now it turns out that the mob have lobbied Christian Porter’s boss to fire him and Scott Morrison has said “No”.

So others in the mob are trying a different tactic – they are trying to destroy Christian Porter’s underlaying profession. Apparently, he may not be a fit and proper person to be a lawyer.

Yes. Well. Insert lawyer jokes here. Cue hysterical laughter.

So here is how it is: Porter is not a lawyer, he is a politician. He holds the job of Attorney-General as a gift of the Prime Minister. There is no constitutional requirement that that Attorney-General has to have legal training or be a lawyer. That is a convention. Having just trashed the convention of innocence until proven guilty it seems a tad inconsistent that the mob would want to stand on another convention best described as past practice.

So rather than bring down the government by isolating and ‘Alinsky-ing’ individual cabinet ministers, the mob will have to try do it the old-fashioned way – by winning more votes and more seats at a general election.