Generation I for narcissism and ignorance

Harry and Meghan are a metaphor for millions of young people spitting on the tradition they’ve inherited, knowing neither its worth nor what they owe it.

I’ll tell you why I care, though I don’t care much.

From Don’t look now but we’re raising an entire generation of Harry and Meghans. Where you also find this:

The only thing that rivals the contempt young Americans [and Australians] have, generically speaking, for their foundations and heritage is their ignorance of it.

On the one hand, biblical illiteracy is staggeringly high among young people. The text that shaped the whole of Western Civilization is known to a rapidly declining portion of those who are now commandeering the reins of societal power.

Ask them what they know of this book that anchored Sir William Blackstone’s “Commentaries on the Law,” that Shakespeare alone referenced 1,200 times in his plays, that provided the pretext for Dr. King’s seminal “Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” and you’ll likely get some claptrap about it providing the basis for a “misogynistic, patriarchal system of perpetual abuse.”

The magnificent contributions of Western Civilization are equally criminal these days, all assumed to be the ill-gotten gain of white, Anglo-Saxon, Protestant men exploiting others while taking the lion-share of undeserved accolades. Newtonian physics are renamed so as to “decenter whiteness,” and that’s just the beginning.

This mindset disregards truth as subjective but mandates “latinx” and “womxn” as actual things.

It pretends to be “speaking truth to power,” when it is itself the power, forbidding anyone to speak against it.