Generation I for narcissism and ignorance

I’ll tell you why I care, though I don’t care much.
Harry and Meghan are a metaphor for millions of young people spitting on the tradition they’ve inherited, knowing neither its worth nor what they owe it.
They’re a cartoon preview of the collapse of the English-speaking world. https://t.co/zlhKDTDkEY
From Don’t look now but we’re raising an entire generation of Harry and Meghans. Where you also find this:
The only thing that rivals the contempt young Americans [and Australians] have, generically speaking, for their foundations and heritage is their ignorance of it.
On the one hand, biblical illiteracy is staggeringly high among young people. The text that shaped the whole of Western Civilization is known to a rapidly declining portion of those who are now commandeering the reins of societal power.
Ask them what they know of this book that anchored Sir William Blackstone’s “Commentaries on the Law,” that Shakespeare alone referenced 1,200 times in his plays, that provided the pretext for Dr. King’s seminal “Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” and you’ll likely get some claptrap about it providing the basis for a “misogynistic, patriarchal system of perpetual abuse.”
The magnificent contributions of Western Civilization are equally criminal these days, all assumed to be the ill-gotten gain of white, Anglo-Saxon, Protestant men exploiting others while taking the lion-share of undeserved accolades. Newtonian physics are renamed so as to “decenter whiteness,” and that’s just the beginning.
This mindset disregards truth as subjective but mandates “latinx” and “womxn” as actual things.
It pretends to be “speaking truth to power,” when it is itself the power, forbidding anyone to speak against it.
We are no longer dealing with an ethos of fairness and generosity. We are dealing with a generation of people who know absolutely nothing about how the world they live in works and what will happen to them if it all goes away.
Yes indeed. ‘Spitting on the tradition they inherited’ is like the baby boomers rejecting Christianity, as most did. All downhill from then.
And their children and grandchildren are not only quite ignorant of the book that gave us Western Civilisation but strongly anti for the most part.
It started with a generation raised during WW2 who were, understandably, nihilistic.
It accelerated through the 60s with a generation who grew up, looked around and went: “There are more of us than there are of them, we can do whatever we want”, and reached a terminal level as we de-industrialised and stripped the meaning of work from the vast majority of the masses.
We are four or five generations into the shit now.
Or as I prefer to describe them, the most ignorant illiterate innumerate anti-scientific ahistorical imbeciles to have existed in human history.
They will destroy western civilization, as not only do they know nothing, they are utterly incapable of producing anything of any social or economic value.
Idiocracy is no longer satire, it is a documentary.
Those who know nothing of history are condemned to relive it.
The useless morons can ponder that while languishing in a CCP labore camp prior to their ignominious executions.
I blame the Kardashians.
And Kochie.
The young do indeed seem to have a deep understanding of woke culture but little else. A small but telling indication is to watch any under 30s male and female participants in the various tv quiz shows. While superficially smart and some in good job roles if the question relates to anything that happened before they were born, or even more than 20 years ago they have no idea what it is about. This goes to politics, major historical events, scientific matters, literature and even music. Not only do they not know the answer to a question of a previous era they usually profess no knowledge of it at all “because it happened before my time”. Sad but true.
A bit harsh IMO. Young Aussies and Americans do know all the words to the “…songs…” by those musical giants such as M&M, Kane North South East & West, etc., who use beautiful descriptive language like Motherf#$%^&, dick-in-ya-wick, punk phat ass, sit on my phony pony, etc.
It must be in the school curriculum since most the kids these days can recite these words without hesitation.
God my former teachers failed me – they should have lernteded me in the bro classics.
Last night on Sky – can’t remember whether it was Bolt or Jones – was a reference to a Black politician in the U.S. who has coined the term – Woke Supremacy.
It all starts in the schools.
As I’ve always said.
However, although our education bureaucrats, being in reality bitter non achievers, would have naturally pushed leftism into schools, they are coordinated world wide by the global socialist UN.
Look at Boomer Bob on this site.
Glass houses…
What Arky and Spurgeon said +10
Our yoof are determined to have their go at getting socialism to work.
And it’s too late for them to change their opinions before the harsh reality hits.
Actually Wahabi Issslaam provides everything they want. It is all about what happens in public. Everything is political.There is only one book to read. You get points if you can memorise it. Emotionalism is as as good as thinking. (Farangi) history and thought is just part of the jāhilīyah – age of ignorance. There is little use for laws of evidence as it is based on fatwahs and opinion of imams.
Time to catch up on Houellebecq’s Submission. Academics will be the first to convert.
History is an anvil upon which something – anything – is hammered. The attraction is the theatricality: the sound of striking metal upon metal, the occasional spray of sparks, the sweat of the smith. A sleight of hand is used to fool the audience that the kinetic activity has culminated in a new, improved product. In reality, the molten slag on the ground is what was produced. Before the audience can question the outcome, however, a dramatic flourish presents another evil tool of (insert your choice of issue) – boo! hiss! – to be ‘improved’ and the audience becomes mesmerised again by the process.
It’s easy to foist these accusations on the young, and they do stick in many instances, but in the search for responsibility you have to look at the generations who raised and taught them.
Desecrating our religious and cultural heritage (for culture is downsteam from religion) without taking the time to know and understand it and the benefits it has delivered to us has been going on since the 1960s.
And the decline is now beginning to gather its own unstoppable and rapidly accelerating momentum. I give most western countries no more than about 5-10 years before they either collapse under the weight of their own unsustainable social and economic idiocies or are “liberated” by toxic totalitarian states such as Russia or China. Some will collapse or be “liberated” even sooner, with this stupid, stupid country most likely to be one of them.
“Idiocracy is no longer satire, it is a documentary.”
Line of the day Spurge.
I’m a huge fan of Yoram Hazony. Everyone should subscribe to his youtube channel…”National Conservatism”
Poor kids have been severely educated.
Plus they are fed “old farts are going to make us burn in the future” porn 24/7.
The left hate ” Chestertons Fence” when it should be a core civics lesson.
Ok, you hate something, before you are allowed to get rid of it you have to describe why its in place already.
Unless you know why a few generations of people possibly much more clever than you thought something was worthwhile or what they sought to modify or improve then you are just an idiot wrecker.
To understand exactly why this is the case, let’s consider Chesterton’s Fence, described by G. K. Chesterton himself as follows:
There exists in such a case a certain institution or law; let us say, for the sake of simplicity, a fence or gate erected across a road. The more modern type of reformer goes gaily up to it and says, “I don’t see the use of this; let us clear it away.” To which the more intelligent type of reformer will do well to answer: “If you don’t see the use of it, I certainly won’t let you clear it away. Go away and think. Then, when you can come back and tell me that you do see the use of it, I may allow you to destroy it.”
There is more ruin left.
It will partially collapse and then cobble itself back together into something we don’t quite recognise a number of times over the next 50 to 100 years.
Nothing is inevitable, but the damage is indeed deep and probably, eventually, fatal to the notion of Western democracy. When it finally is gone it will be because everyone has just walked away from it. Like a city where the industry leaves, and everything else follows, then there just isn’t enough capital left to maintain everything that needs maintaining. Our grandchildren will either move to more productive places and be absorbed into their cultures, or live as hill billies among the wreckage.
The problem for The Meg and Hairy is that the first thing that happens when the socialist revolution comes is the revolutionaries off the royal family.
Which is them.
A sad consequence of this cultural illiteracy is that many books written before – say, 1980 – will be incomprehensible to them.
References to Shakespeare, the Bible, classical music or art, will all go straight through to the keeper.
For example, children’s classics for girls like Anne of Green Gables et al, Little Women et al, are chock full of religious and Biblical and classical allusions. Even Golden Age detective stories by the Divine Agatha and her cohort, not to mention P G Wodehouse and Evelyn Waugh, rely heavily on a degree of shared cultural understanding which is utterly alien to most young readers. And that is to name just a few examples.
This backhanded destruction of connection to our cultural heritage is a tragedy in societal terms, as well as a terrible loss for the young people who will miss out on both the pleasurable and educational aspects of our literary heritage.
I feel sorry for them, as well as for the rest of us.
Surely if we wait long enough for the barbarians in the lounge room (they’ve long been traipsing through the open front gate) to tire of their vandalism or realise the hypocrisy of their ways & break down in shame, we can then exit the walk-in pantry & resume life as we knew it without risking a broken fingernail?
And the decline is now beginning to gather its own unstoppable and rapidly accelerating momentum.
The anthropologist J.D. Unwin would not be surprised. His 1934 book, Sex & Culture, described by Aldous Huxley as “a work of the highest importance”, delivered the results of his exhaustive study of the rise and fall of eighty native cultures and six civilisations. Simplified, his thesis was that cultures or civilisations which move from an ethos of monogamy to promiscuity experience decline in three generations, with increasing irrationality being a defining feature of these cultures in their third generational phase of collapse. I suspect the Soviets (and, unwittingly, their Western acolytes) drew on his work to construct a template for the decline of the West, targeting the family and traditional sexual mores.
That would be Senator Tim Scott who is a black man accused by the wokette Joy Reid on MSNBC of being a prop for the Republican party
There was an absolutely magnificent televisual serialisation of the book back in the mid 80s – and fittingly, a Canadian production. I remember watching it and thinking that the two world wars truly were the most destructive events in human history. Western civilization, apart from a brief flowering in the two decades post WW2, was never going to able to recover from the incomprehensible losses sustained during those monstrous cataclysms.
And here we are, staggering through the aftermath of a period labelled “the end of history”, which may yet prove to be more fitting than initially realised.
We are dealing with a generation of people who know absolutely nothing about how the world they live in works and what will happen to them if it all goes away.
Describes someone like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (age 31), Dem Rep in the House of Representatives in the US, to a tee.
Sublimely dumb Know-it-all who should not have progressed beyond being a barmaid.
Of course, in Australia, we have our own resident dumb ass Senator, Sarah Hanson-Young, (age 39 years), first elected as a Politician in 2007 (at age 25). No life experience outside the bubble and sharp as a ball pene hammer.
**** Not picking on women or those with double barrell names. Just happened to be the first two examples of woke younger generation that came to mind. The fact that they are both Politicians and “leaders” makes their wokeness even worse.
The only saving grace is that there might not be anyone capable of decisively knocking us off for some time.
The Chinese are still suffering the effects of the cultural revolution, the Russians shot their bolt in WW2 and the cold war, and Africa is still a mess.