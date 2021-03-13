A reminder that an economic stimulus has never ever led to a recovery

Since we are about to indulge in yet another “stimulus” I thought I would remind you of the last time this was tried with absolutely classical pre-Keynesian results. I will add that there has never been a single occasion when a stimulus returned an economy to full employment and strong rates of growth.

The stimulus actually led to a worse outcome than the predicted outcome if nothing at all was done. That is what any classical economist would have said would happen, but other than one or two here or there, no classical economists remain. So the entire profession just looked on, saw the manifest failure of the theories they all believed were true, and just blacked it out. Just as they have done on every occasion a Keynesian stimulus has been tried and inevitably failed.