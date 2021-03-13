A reminder that an economic stimulus has never ever led to a recovery

Posted on March 13, 2021 by Steve Kates

Since we are about to indulge in yet another “stimulus” I thought I would remind you of the last time this was tried with absolutely classical pre-Keynesian results. I will add that there has never been a single occasion when a stimulus returned an economy to full employment and strong rates of growth.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Screen-Shot-2021-03-08-at-10.22.16-AM.png

The stimulus actually led to a worse outcome than the predicted outcome if nothing at all was done. That is what any classical economist would have said would happen, but other than one or two here or there, no classical economists remain. So the entire profession just looked on, saw the manifest failure of the theories they all believed were true, and just blacked it out. Just as they have done on every occasion a Keynesian stimulus has been tried and inevitably failed.

  1. MatrixTransform says:
    March 13, 2021 at 10:26 am

    MMT
    Global warming
    boys can be girls
    everything is rhaysist
    vaccine passports

    same thing on every channel

  2. Roger says:
    March 13, 2021 at 10:35 am

    We’re getting a stimulus in QLD that will push state debt to $130bn within 4 years.

    Our clueless Treasurer, who is reputedly the smartest person in the government (not a high bar, admittedly), called his budget “pro-business and pro-growth”, but the only people who’ll benefit are the crony capitalists whom the state government favours with contracts.

  3. H B Bear says:
    March 13, 2021 at 10:47 am

    The Pony Club is not looking good. Perhaps an influx of Victoriastanis will help?

  4. H B Bear says:
    March 13, 2021 at 10:48 am

    Or the Olympics?

  5. Roger says:
    March 13, 2021 at 10:58 am

    Or the Olympics?

    Smashing idea!

    Apparently Coates has sold it to Pony Girl as a break even proposition:

    Cost $4.5bn.

    IOC subsidy $2.5bn

    ‘Ticketing $1bn

    Sponsorship $1bn

    And just like that, she bought it!

  6. Roger says:
    March 13, 2021 at 11:04 am

    This just popped up:

    Liberty Quote
    It is the highest impertinence and presumption… in kings and ministers, to pretend to watch over the economy of private people, and to restrain their expense… They are themselves always, and without any exception, the greatest spendthrifts in the society. Let them look well after their own expense, and they may safely trust private people with theirs. If their own extravagance does not ruin the state, that of their subjects never will.

