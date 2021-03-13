Alleged killer is a white Brit – feminists breathe sigh of relief

There is no tragedy or horror too heartbreaking for the contemporary left to exploit:
Police officer charged with kidnap and murder after body found in London woodland is confirmed as Sarah Everard.
Baffled how there were no calls for curfews after Rotherham, Rochdale, Oxford, Telford, Halifax, Bristol, Derby, Peterborough, Huddersfield, etc., etc., etc.
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 12, 2021
In 2011, then London Green Party mayoral candidate, Jenny Jones – she is now “Baroness” Jones – joined other extremists at a rally to oppose a reform that would allow “religious groups” to give counsel to women considering an abortion. Jones and the other advocates of violence demanded women only receive the “care” they “require” from abortion mills – at any stage of gestation up to nine months. It would be no exaggeration to say that a curfew on feminists would result in many tens of thousands of extra girls being born in the UK.
If she wanted to protect women she’d give them sound advice about risk management.
Ideology has made us the stupidest of people.
Not only an unspeakable crime, also a wake-up call to Britain’s most senior national security officials. Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command officers should not, as a general rule, be sex killers.
Paul Joseph Watson – The World’s a Dangerous Place.
I think gangrenes should not be allowed out at any time,I mean years ago people with their kind of problems were kept in the attic,you never saw them on the street let alone in a parliament . Do a Trump with them on social media ,twatter ,farcebook etc .
And there should be zero tolerance for them mis-using their Protective Service credentials for any purpose.
Any.
Not just serious harassment and intimidation, but seeking small favours or avoiding minor inconveniences like paying for parking.
Because you can be sure this (alleged) monster had a long history of “flashing Freddy” to fain advantage or avoid scrutiny, and it seems he may have used his credentials to snare this poor woman.
fain = gain.
“Once upon a time” we used to tell children stories which introduced them to the fact that the world can be a dangerous place because not all people are good.
Now we tell little girls that they can do anything, including walking the streets late at night alone.
Which is the fairy tale?
Jones is why we need to reinstate the death penalty.
Imagine the bidding war for the rights to use the flamethrower.