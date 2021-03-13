Alleged killer is a white Brit – feminists breathe sigh of relief

There is no tragedy or horror too heartbreaking for the contemporary left to exploit:



In 2011, then London Green Party mayoral candidate, Jenny Jones – she is now “Baroness” Jones – joined other extremists at a rally to oppose a reform that would allow “religious groups” to give counsel to women considering an abortion. Jones and the other advocates of violence demanded women only receive the “care” they “require” from abortion mills – at any stage of gestation up to nine months. It would be no exaggeration to say that a curfew on feminists would result in many tens of thousands of extra girls being born in the UK.