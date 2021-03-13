Is China about to invade Taiwan and who cares if it does?

Tucked in amidst the important news of the day, there was also this: China arms for war, as Quad fights back. But that’s a bit challenging and what difference does it make compared with everything that really matters? You know, about Brittany, and Meaghan and Kate.

But then, of course, there’s this as well: Do They Have Teenage Girls Running the Pentagon’s News Site Now? where you find:

The Pentagon is now doing YouTube ragebait headlines pic.twitter.com/4ZgaTSogrX — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 11, 2021

It finishes with this:

A quick review of the defense.gov website doesn’t turn up similar political, poorly-written, teen-rage-style headlines. It may not represent a pattern in the Pentagon’s self-reporting style, at least not yet. But it may be the leader of a trend.

Maybe. Meantime, if you are looking for teen-rage-style, the Australian media is just the place to find it.