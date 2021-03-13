Is China about to invade Taiwan and who cares if it does?

Tucked in amidst the important news of the day, there was also this: China arms for war, as Quad fights back. But that’s a bit challenging and what difference does it make compared with everything that really matters? You know, about Brittany, and Meaghan and Kate.
But then, of course, there’s this as well: Do They Have Teenage Girls Running the Pentagon’s News Site Now? where you find:
A quick review of the defense.gov website doesn’t turn up similar political, poorly-written, teen-rage-style headlines. It may not represent a pattern in the Pentagon’s self-reporting style, at least not yet. But it may be the leader of a trend.
Maybe. Meantime, if you are looking for teen-rage-style, the Australian media is just the place to find it.
Millennials may start to notice when the supply of smartphone chips crashes. Not sure that regular ChiComs can run the semiconductor business without buggering it.
Don’t worry about China, Biden has confirmed the Pentagon is producing maternity flying suits for the USAF.
Anyone valuing democracy, entrepreneurship and national self determination should care an awful lot about this.
As do a few other regionally significant nations who would be unlikely to merely let the CCP expand their territory.
The Pentagon is steering teeny journals away from writing about things like this..
The Chinese socialists must not be allowed to take Taiwan by force . Just look what the socialists Hitler and Stalin did when the West let Hitler take the Rhineland , Austria and Sudetenland , it encouraged the socialist Hitler to invade Poland and share it with his fellow socialist Stalin .
The Chinese socialists have a complacent ally they bought in the Shite House bribes from the Chinese flooded the Swamp to ensure the USAwas impotent in the Taiwan invasion . I amsure Taiwan will not be easy beaten ,and Chinas neighbours will not be pleased and want to unite for self preservation ,interesting times we live in like the 1930s again
At present, I can’t see China actually invading Taiwan as the assault will result in a bloodbath of incredible proportions resulting in a global military response.
To be clear, I doubt the CCP are particularly interested in the bloodshed per se but would be more concerned with the images relayed to the world that will galvanise governments into action. The immediate political and economic damage (not to mention the likely military defeat) will cast China back 100 years. And for what? To assimilate Taiwan back into China?
I think China’s actions against Taiwan will be, relatively, more subtle and will ‘chip away’ at Taiwan’s political and economic foundations. Those actions could include increasing cyber attacks, daily (hourly?) military incursions into Taiwanese airspace and sea, assassination of political leaders, fermenting unrest using local Chinese assets, sea route blockades (stepping back at the last moment), banning Taiwanese commercial/goods flights to China, telling international carriers to make a choice – serve Taiwan or the mainland, but not both.
There are many opportunities to ramp up pressure without resorting to a military assault. I think the Chinese will play a ‘long game’.
@ Mullumhillbilly-
In 1991, the US Army assumed it would be fighting the Red Army when it invaded Iraq.
It assumed that Iraq had Soviet-level equipment (T-72Bs and better, not derated export-grade T-72M1s and more numerous Chinese T-55 clones), switched-on and competent Generals likenthe Red Army would have fielded against them in Central Europe, and competent and motivated troops.
The result of that ground war was a 3-day drubbing, that even then could have been completed faster and in more detail had the US General Staff not been paralysed by caution and permitted its commanders to exploit the opportunities they found.
In wargaming of this nature, it is often normal to vastly overestimate the enemy, while being scrupulously limiting of one’s own capacities. This may expose flaws in existing plans and equipment to be countered, or direct policy changes to resolve an identified shortfall in furture. They can also be used to present a case for some political barrow-pusher to promote their ideas and pet projects to the Higher Ups.
They also make mighty good negative propaganda.
China has been gifted a decade’s advancement (i.e. all currently proposed ship-building projects and missile modernisation, etc. are assumed complete), while the US has been likely been ‘unchanged.’
Computer simulations only account for sheer numbers and placements. Not X factors that actually affect wars. Like the US Navy’s carrier groups being at sea, and not at Pearl Harbor on December 7th, 1941. Nor the salvage efforts that resurrected all bar 1 or 2 of the battleshios sunk there, refitted them and sent them out to batter Japan’s island fortresses down from 1943.
They also do not account for the fact China has negligible amphibious force projection capacity (even across thebStraits of Taiwan), and has not effectively won a major land fight since Korea. In Vietnam in 1978, it raided and ran. Ditto over India. And 2 years ago, the Indians pounded them so hard up in the mountains, Chinese propaganda actually admitted to them ‘retreating,’ I.E. Running for Mummy.
Don’t believe the brochures…
Wish I was as confident as you Rex. Hitler made it clear while in prison what he intended to do and did it. No one should have been surprised. Xi made it clear when he was made the new emperor he’d get Taiwan during his lifetime “should not be passed down from generation to generation”
The Chinese (rightly) look upon the west as a feckless decaying culture. It won’t happen soon and hope I’m wrong, but I think catastrophe awaits
And look where it got him, Spitter…
Granted it could have been nipped in the bud far sooner, had Adolf not been enabled by an entire political class, agitating on one hand for stultifying decadence and pacifism, and on the other demanding the various species of ‘socialist’ nations step forward and claim their rights.
Wind the clock forward 80 years and transpose a few names, and the situation is practically identical.
Your hated Orangutan Bard, for all you know, may well be the Winston of this era…
It is likely that China will bide their time. They only need to wait until the US is; engaged in another useless war that it will lose, or the US armed forces deteriorate further, or the US goes into civil war. All of those things are likely to happen in the next decade, which means they only need to wait.
There is no doubt that Taiwan will be a province of China in the next 10-15 years.
It is likely that China will bide their time.
And that tells you everything you need to know about the PLA.
That it is only confident in its abilities when a neer-peer rival (or Coalition’s) back is turned, it does not have too far to go logistically and its target is far weaker than its own forces.