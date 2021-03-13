Open Forum: March 13, 2021

Posted on March 13, 2021 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

8 Responses to Open Forum: March 13, 2021

  1. covid ate my homework says:
    March 13, 2021 at 12:01 am

    Kapow!

  4. MatrixTransform says:
    March 13, 2021 at 12:02 am

    chlamydia

  5. Spurgeon Monkfish III says:
    March 13, 2021 at 12:02 am

    🤖

  6. Rockdoctor says:
    March 13, 2021 at 12:02 am

    Not first but lurking as usual…

  7. Leigh Lowe says:
    March 13, 2021 at 12:04 am

    How long has this been going on?

  8. covid ate my homework says:
    March 13, 2021 at 12:05 am

    Some in the U.S. question whether Biden’s screech was prerecorded but all is good as the White House press corp confirmed that it was live. So we can all sleep in heavenly peace now.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.