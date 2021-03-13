Something Chilling

IN a truly bizarre column, Waleed Aly argues a Get Porter ‘inquiry’ must be called as “a process of national healing” (LOL) but The Project host gives the game away throughout by preparing leftists for the “live possibility” that “there would be no guarantee whatsoever that an inquiry would find Porter guilty of anything.” “What then?” he asks. Assassination perhaps?
– Waleed Aly blames white Christian Republicans for the Boston Marathon Bombing, 19 April 2013.
Speaking of assassination – only of a man’s character on this occasion but it was certainly illegal – in February 2016, Aly hosted Tim Minchin on The Project where the mascara-wearing beta lied in defamatory song about the elderly George Pell’s (wholly legitimate) reasons for testifying at Julia Gillard’s Royal Commission Into Getting Him via videolink from Rome. There is more compelling evidence against Aly for indictable malice than there is against the Attorney-General.
But, but, but…how can you speak so of Our Waleed? He is Malcolm’s favourite, and not even working for the ABC!
Besides, if the first inquiry finds no evidence of Porter’s guilt, surely the answer is to have another, and another, and another, until we DO get an inquiry that gives the required answer. If at first you don’t succeed…
Mendacious little turd. Note how they all move in lack-step.while “Conservatives” argue about who is to blame and throw each-other under the bus.
SNAAAAAAKE!!!!
I’m only an old tradie,but boy do I know one when I see one.
“Mascara wearing beta” hilarious turn of phrase.
Walled Aly, like Sarah Hyphen-Sea Patrol, is someone it is always not worth listening to. Channel 10 personified.
Walled Aly. Haha. Thanks Autocorrect, maybe I will leave you on afterall.
This looks like a continuation of the ‘straya drongo meme pic on 4chan.
I love it.
Weird Ally writes fiction, just go straight to the assassination part we can film that.
That would be Squallid who somehow manages to work for a commercial broadcaster and still have his own little ABCcess radio show.
Hes a stupid persons idea of what a smart person sounds like (also applies in spades to Phatty Addams)
He is another despicable turd floating amongst many others in their own big pile of shit lives. I cannot stand him.
One thing I have always is dislikes is a pompous individual, the Wally person in this article epitomises the word. If I am surfing channels on TV, I speed up when I see his programme. Made the mistake of watching it a couple of times, never again!
a very real suspicion that the perpetrators here are self-styled American patriots …
And when it turned out that the Boston terrorist bombing was down to Ishmael’s excitable throng after all, all of a sudden for Witless, bombing became just an irritant to be lived with. Some are not just stupid and hypocritical, they are too stupid to see how obviously hypocritical they are
You have to admire Aly for one thing. He spews crap but still gets paid for it.
Other than that iamok says it all.
Spare him a thought…it must take a psychic toll waking up every morning, looking in the mirror and thinking, “I am the demonic other”.
The Project “personalities” are very wealthy people who seem to hate Australia.
Why do they keep living here? Why not Biden’s America? Surely it would be more tolerable to them and more suitable to them as a place to raise their kids.
We had a session with our “online media” consultant yesterday where she presented a list of likely celebrities that we could approach via their management as ambassadors for our company. I did not recognize any of the celebrities she mentioned. Not one. However The Project was mentioned and I said I had heard of Aly. But she said that the research showed that he was “too polarizing” and that Caree Bickmore would be a better fit. Oh, and the kind of coin they demand is north of $100,000 per year; just to follow us on Instagram and Facebook and to do some positive posting. I kid you not.
We live in the age of idiots that are followed by fools.
Our product is targeted to the Millennial fool.
Relevant but off topic.
Malka Leifer’s character and possible assassination thereof is causing pause to a trial in Melbourne due to media coverage.
Funny how no-one thought the same way when Cardinal Pell was hung out to dry.
Therapeutic totalitarianism.
There is no wound, let alone a “truly awful” one. It’s an imagined injury, conjured up to justify a travesty of the judicial process.
I read in the Australian this am, some of the writings of the woman who was accusing Porter of rape.
As a medical practitioner of 40 years experience what I can say is this woman clearly had severe mental health issues. It has been suggested in the media she had bipolar disorder.
However I feel it is more likely she had schizophrenia. She exhibits traits more in keeping with this diagnosis. Flight of ideas, knights move thinking, ideas of reference and grandiosity. This can be seen in extreme manic episodes, but given the long time period over which the writings appear to have occurred, that seems less likely.
As it seems our ABC had access to this material, they were clearly just prepared to use this poor soul to attack a perceived political enemy. This is actual not imagined abuse, and I can now fully understand why her parents did not want any of this made public.
As it seems our ABC had access to this material, they were clearly just prepared to use this poor soul to attack a perceived political enemy.
That’s the nub of it all.
The road to revolution is being paved with our taxes.
And, as always with the Left, human beings can be used and then disposed of for the cause.
The Media is just trying to get someone in the Coalition to break ranks and come out in support of Porter.
I’d say Barnaby Joyce might do something like that, but so far Scotty has kept the ranks together.
Only a couple more days for Porter to either take the Nuclear Option or go quietly into the night.