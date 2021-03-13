IN a truly bizarre column, Waleed Aly argues a Get Porter ‘inquiry’ must be called as “a process of national healing” (LOL) but The Project host gives the game away throughout by preparing leftists for the “live possibility” that “there would be no guarantee whatsoever that an inquiry would find Porter guilty of anything.” “What then?” he asks. Assassination perhaps?

[There is a] very real suspicion that the perpetrators here are self-styled American patriots. At this point, most analysts are leaning that way. And while it’s entirely possible they are wrong, there’s something chilling about realising that this violence might not be something that can be assigned to a demonic other.” [There is a] very real suspicion that the perpetrators here are self-styled American patriots. At this point, most analysts are leaning that way. And while it’s entirely possible they are wrong, there’s something chilling about realising that this violence might not be something that can be assigned to a demonic other.” – Waleed Aly blames white Christian Republicans for the Boston Marathon Bombing, 19 April 2013.



Speaking of assassination – only of a man’s character on this occasion but it was certainly illegal – in February 2016, Aly hosted Tim Minchin on The Project where the mascara-wearing beta lied in defamatory song about the elderly George Pell’s (wholly legitimate) reasons for testifying at Julia Gillard’s Royal Commission Into Getting Him via videolink from Rome. There is more compelling evidence against Aly for indictable malice than there is against the Attorney-General.