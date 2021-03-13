The Cormann factor

The OECD in times gone by was the spearhead of economic reform promoting smaller government, free trade, dismantling of industry support (with agriculture always an exception given the protectionism of Europe and Japan).
In more recent times it has focussed on decarbonisation, gender issues (there is a “gender portal” and many lectures about how progress-on-gender-equality-is-too-slow). The OECD is also – probably always was – a proponent of Keynesian stimulus. The present Secretary General is the Mexican socialist José Ángel Gurría.
When Matthias Cormann threw his hat into the ring for the top job, it seemed a long shot. Australia’s Finance Minister was up against several female candidates at a time when it is fashionable to see one at the top. The favourite was Cecilia Malmström, a politician from the small centre right Swedish Liberal Party. She is an advocate for children and combating terrorism through “preventive measures, rather than through confrontation”, and is former European Commissioner for Trade.
Cormann is a solid Liberal, ostensibly fiscally conservative in his job as Finance Minister but without seeing much progress in cutting the fat out of Commonwealth spending. He showed a clear adaptability, one might almost say wokeness, in thanking people for their help in his getting the job. He said, “It is an incredibly exciting opportunity, and there’s a big job to be done to help drive stronger, cleaner, fairer, more inclusive growth.” Cleaner, fairer and more inclusive is the trifecta essential to win the EU and US/Canada vote.
Hopefully Cormann in his statement was being, Henri IV-like in saying that “Paris is worth a mass”. But probably not as he would have had to convince the electors of his bona fides and the institutional structure in place is likely to make him little more than a figurehead. The OECD is likely to continue to be one of a dozen international organisations foisting increased costs onto economies, particularly in pursuit of decarbonisation.
If gender issues and decarbonisation are such an advantage, why are the Chinese only paying lip service to them and yet remain so confident they will overtake the west?
Corman got as far away from Turnbull as he could.
It was Corman who refused to answer Malcolm Roberts specific question and instead lectured that “Australia was a good global citizen” and would deliver accordingly.
Whatever Corman’s liberalism is it includes a smug Globalist agenda.
We will give him the benefit of the doubt-for the moment.No doubt the other candidates would have been worse.
Why do we need the OECD?
EU agent sent to hobble the Australian economy. He did a good job, hence the reward. The OECD is useless.
Finance minister from 2013 – 2020.
Look at the balance sheets in that time period. Fiscally conservative my anus.
Watch for Cormann to talk about the importance of “zero emissions’ in 3..2..1..
One has gots to please the cock, tail party inviterers you know.
ostensibly fiscally conservative in his job as Finance Minister
We have not run a surplus budget since 2007.
Shows how great Howard/Costello were. Ran surplus budgets from 1996-2007, something no govt has done since 1972
I doubt most Australians have heard of the OECD and most people associate Mr Cormann with smoking cigars while carrying out a tough budget and a European accent.
At a guess, I think PM Morrison is happy to have him out of the way because of that. He has very decided views on who he wants in his Cabinet and Cormann was not encouraged.
I’d say only a “supposedly tough budget”, but otherwise I agree.
The OECD, just another organisation that is no longer fit for purpose and should be withdrawn from.