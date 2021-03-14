Denuding Ourselves



MANY would regard sycophancy as, in some measure, an antithesis of pride but, in point of fact, it is one of pride’s psychological termini. Christopher F. Rufo’s sad and disturbing analysis lacks only an acknowledgement that the West’s voluntary decampment to skid row is ultimately responsible for the evil pedagogy he rightly deplores. Apropos of the Aztecs, they were monsters who deserved most of what they got from the conquistadores. No regrets are necessary for the disappearance of their worthless culture – not beyond meet lamentations about the bloody strife in history between fallen men. The Aztecs were hated for their arrogance and hideous violence by other peoples in – or surrounding – the Valley of Mexico. These disgruntled natives were the largest contingent of the force that finally razed Tenochtitlan in 1521.

What leftists in California’s ‘education’ establishment are doing, however, is, in any case, far more sinister than just romanticising a non-European imperium and ‘way of life’ predating Cortes along the usual hippy-dippy lines. As Rufo explains, they are committed to overthrowing and replacing Christianity – whose adherents they blame for the “theocide” of their ‘gods.’

Easily mistaken for another passing example of aberrant Golden State fanaticism, it is really only a more developed form of an ideology now becoming mainstream in Australia too. Never before in this country’s history have non-Aborigines oriented themselves and their solicitude to Aborigines in a wholly non-Christian manner.

That isn’t to argue the old missionary approach was perfect. It wasn’t. Little attempt was made in decades past to sacralise the indigenous, to imbue it with conversable truths, thereby solidifying faith and cultural belonging. But the inverted over-correction – paganising the sacred – is far more damaging to everyone.

When Pope Francis paid homage to an Incan fertility goddess in 2019, angry Catholics saw it as heresy, as the accommodation of something both non-Christian and theologically anti-Christian. Latin American Jesuit that he is, the pope would have seen the billeting of pachamama as eirenic good form and the generously traded submissiveness in supposedly trivial things (not theirs to trade) that is an ingrained habit of the unctuous left. As if to infuriate critics and embolden syncretists still further, the Vatican minted a 10 euro silver coin last year decorated with a Gaia earth mother.

Paul Hogan could make fun of liberal white fondness for the Magic Abo in 1986.



With rot like that at the top, it’s little wonder Western everyman has come to believe there must have been a mystical superiority in the old gods, especially vis-a-vis ‘nature’ (indigenous deities are invariably carbon neutral). In California, the ‘Christian God’ is soon to be caricatured in schools as capitalist despoiler, race favourer and, I suppose, sexual killjoy. Christians of the US and Australia who believe they can head this project off at the pass by indulging and/or embracing pre-Christian cosmologies and rubrics are in for a shock.

Already more accustomed than kippers to being cleansed and smoked, Australians are also used to being ‘welcomed’ to stadiums and facilities they paid for by highly remunerated shamans garbed in possum skins. The occult ritual (recently invented) is unashamedly explained as a blessing – itself an affront to all monotheists, especially Christians. Even the Director-General of ASIO is annually incensed, though it’s encouraging to see he manoeuvres upwind. Paul Hogan could make fun of liberal white fondness for the Magic Abo in 1986. Today, it’s state policy that Nev thinks his way in the dark. Like I said, everyone is damaged by dead empires striking back: indigenes by the allure of best forgotten worlds and Westerners by forgetting their own.