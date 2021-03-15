Liberty Quote
Liberty is not merely one particular value…it is the source and condition of most moral values. What a free society offers to the individual is much more than what he would be able to do if only he were free.— Friedrich von Hayek
-
Recent Comments
- C.L. on Avoiding it like the plague
- bespoke on Open Forum: March 13, 2021
- bespoke on Open Forum: March 13, 2021
- Steve trickler on Open Forum: March 13, 2021
- Arky on Open Forum: March 13, 2021
- Nelson_Kidd-Players on Open Forum: March 6, 2021
- bespoke on Open Forum: March 13, 2021
- Steve trickler on Open Forum: March 13, 2021
- Arky on Open Forum: March 13, 2021
- Tony Rooney on Open Forum: March 13, 2021
- BorisG on Open Forum: March 13, 2021
- BorisG on Open Forum: March 13, 2021
- Steve trickler on Open Forum: March 13, 2021
- Mark A on Open Forum: March 13, 2021
- Tony Rooney on Open Forum: March 13, 2021
- Arky on Open Forum: March 13, 2021
- Digger on Open Forum: March 13, 2021
- Tony Rooney on Open Forum: March 13, 2021
- Arky on Open Forum: March 13, 2021
- mh on Open Forum: March 13, 2021
- Digger on Open Forum: March 13, 2021
- Rex Anger on Open Forum: March 13, 2021
- Digger on Open Forum: March 13, 2021
- Rex Anger on Open Forum: March 13, 2021
- Pedro the Loafer on Open Forum: March 13, 2021
- Steve trickler on Open Forum: March 13, 2021
- mh on Open Forum: March 13, 2021
- Digger on Open Forum: March 13, 2021
- Steve trickler on Open Forum: March 13, 2021
- Arky on Open Forum: March 13, 2021
-
Recent Posts
- Avoiding it like the plague
- Biden and Harris torturing children to get even with Trump
- Denuding Ourselves
- The Cormann factor
- Is China about to invade Taiwan and who cares if it does?
- Alleged killer is a white Brit – feminists breathe sigh of relief
- A reminder that an economic stimulus has never ever led to a recovery
- Something Chilling
- Open Forum: March 13, 2021
- Energy Roundup
- Maybe with D. Andrews sidelined things might begin to improve
- In what sense did you mean it to be understood, Linda?
- Music Maestro: March 12, 2021
- Australia v Progress
- The road to legalised vigilantism
- Generation I for narcissism and ignorance
- The Morrison government’s dumb two China policy
- Magna Carta: still shining bright for freedom
- Is the Energy Security Board a joke name for the organisation?
- Ba-Dum Tish
- Dave Chappelle on proofless claims and Twitter lawyers
- Medium Milligan
- Chill, Emmanuel
- Malcolm’s Girl Friday
- Further progress in Australia’s suicidal energy policies!
- Fools led by even bigger fools
- For the love of god – how much more money will you waste?
- “Working from home”
- Porter House Rule
- … and in important news.
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Calling Bullshit
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Dan Wang
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Hart
- Diane Coyle
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Michel Rauchs
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Fenwick
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Reflections on Liberty and Power
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Truth on the Market
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Avoiding it like the plague
This entry was posted in COVID-19, International, Politics. Bookmark the permalink.
Lawrence Solomon:
The Biggest COVID-19 Vaccine Skeptics? Frontline Health Care Workers.