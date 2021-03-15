Casualties on the road to net zero emissions

The road to net zero is a road to ruin of the environment, family budgets, the economy. Think butchered wildlife, blackouts and bankruptcy.

All is not lost, the champions of energy realism are at work. We have a website under construction, courtesy of RiteOn.

We are not from the government but we are here to help. We have people with lifelong experience in the power industry and related disciplines to offer informed advice to politicians as an alternative to the instructions that they take from green bureaucrats, industry lobbies and the wreckers of radical environmentalism.

In Australia we are uniquely situated to demonstrate the futility of the rush to unreliable energy. Consider our comparative advantage! Of course these factors are only advantages if the objective is to achieve more expensive and less reliable electricity.

In a world where the objective is affordable and reliable energy Australia has crippling disadvantages as long as we compete in the race to net zero emissions.

At present we are leading the world in the rate of growth of our solar and wind facilities.

We have system planners committed to decarbonization regardless of other considerations.

We have no nuclear power and there is strong resistance to it

We are an island and so we cannot run extension cords to neighbours. We cannot unload excess power some of the time and obtain power from when we are short.

We have serious and prolonged wind droughts but they are invisible to the planners who work on the average delivery from intermittent systems.

South Australia is the jewel in the crown. They set a new standard in virtue signalling by blowing up their last significant coal power station to show the world that they are serious. They are looking forward to generating 500% of their local demand from wind and solar power.

South Australia is the wind leader, “the RE powerhouse of Australia” And the result? Practically every morning and evening they import power. Don’t expect a hot breakfast or dinner in SA when Victoria closes another coal station and they have no power to spare during the daily peaks of demand.

SA will be importing whenever there is little or no sunlight and the wind is below average (29% of capacity). When this shot was taken the windmills across the NEM were running at 24% of capacity and in SA the figure was 12%. They were importing 15% of the modest early morning demand and gas accounted for almost 80% of their domestic generation. Despite their local gas supply the imported power can be as much as half of the demand. Of course overnight during severe wind droughts the only domestic supply comes from gas that is not acceptable to greens.