David Bidstrup guest post. The cost of a fragile grid

On the 12th of March a substation fire that caused the shutdown of the Barker Inlet 210 MW gas power station in Adelaide. The interconnector with Victoria was under maintenance with only half capacity available and the combined output from the SA wind and solar stations fell to 2 percent of the rated capacity. Wholesale prices went through the roof with the maximum price per MWh reaching $14,348.00.
The six hour period between 6 p.m. and midnight cost $42,337,000.00 for 9,201 MWh giving an average cost of $4,596.00 per MWh. For the 18 hours prior to the interruption the average cost was $26.60 per MWh. The total for the entire day was $42,958,000.00 so the 6 hour period accounted for 98.7% of the days cost and 86% of the month to date cost.
Looking at the month of March up to the end of the 14th, yields the following chart:
David Bidstrup The cost of a fragile grid
Note that the data is for each half hour period so for 14 days there are 672 data points on the X axis.
Overall the average wholesale price per MWh for March 1 to 14 incl. is $152.00 with a maximum of $14,348.00 and a minimum of -$628.00. All the other parasites have to add their cut before the public pay the bill.
However, when the price is $14,000 for a MWh, which is $14 for a KWh, and I happened to burn one KWh at that particular time, (ran the toaster for an hour) am I charged $14 plus addons?
No, your retailer absorbs the price spikes in accordance with the price specified your contract.