It is possible Victoria may soon have a Leader of the Opposition

Liberal MP Brad Battin (left) is challenging Michael O’Brien for the party’s top job.
Brad Battin to challenge Michael O’Brien for Victorian Liberals leadership. The subhead to the story reads:
The Victorian Liberals are divided over Tuesday’s shock leadership challenge, with supporters of Brad Battin confident he has the numbers to topple Michael O’Brien. But not everyone agrees.
It is understood Brad Battin will challenge for the leadership, with word of the spill shocking many Liberal MPs.
But one party insider told the Herald Sun: “It’s just stupid.”
“I’d be very surprised if Brad has the numbers to be the leader,” the source said.
“He is a pleasant enough guy, but he’s not going to do better than O’Brien.
They are shocked, shocked! Even after the disaster in WA. Even with O’Brien never having laid a glove on Andrews the whole time he has been leader. This is who Battin is taken from his political website:
Brad Battin was elected the Member for Gembrook at the November 2010 State Election and was re-elected in 2014.
A local resident, Brad understands the issues that are important to our community and will work hard to improve local services.
Brad and his wife Joanne have two young children and are long-term residents of Gembrook. Brad was raised in the electorate and attended Harkaway Primary School and Berwick Secondary College.
Before running a small business Brad was a Senior Constable with Victoria Police specialising in local youth issues and liquor licensing. Brad regularly worked with young people and their families across the electorate.
Brad is an active community member, having served as a fundraiser for the Fred Hollows Foundation, a coach for the Berwick Junior Football Club and has raised funds for Breast Cancer Network Australia. Brad is now a Victorian Fundraising Committee Member of the Fred Hollows Foundation.
Brad Battin will work hard to deliver results for the communities of Gembrook. Brad aims to ensure everyone in Gembrook has the services, opportunities and security they rightly deserve.
Ran a small business and was a member of the Victorian police. And I might add, there was nothing there about how concerned he is with the environment and climate change, so you have to hope.
Never heard of him before but the current guy is clearly not effective.
Michael is a nice guy, maybe too nice.
Brad shows lots of promise.
But really if you are going to lose an election, throw something serious into the campaign, like offer Victorians cheap nuclear power.
That would be a good surprise.
They need to start vetting the people vying for pre selection with more rigour.
Weed out the people just wanting to do it for the benefits package. They are the ones who will be sell out soft leftists at the drop of a hat.
Also call for tenders to demolish every bloody wind turbine in the state and rehabilitate the land.
For gods sake. To be Leader (successful that is)you need to have a bit of bastard in you. And a bit of mongrel. a smattering of charisma or likeability would also not go astray.
The Victoran aspirants lack all three in spades. Dan is a prick. But an empathic one. Hence his success.
The Libs did not oppose Andrews govt altering the Constitution to ban fracking.How they can expect anyone to vote for them is beyond me?
He may be a good jockey but the horse is knackered.
