Political Marching Orders

Last week you might have read that Linda Reynolds paid out a “substantial sum” to Brittany Higgins in settlement of a defamation claim.

I’m not sure what is worse: the fact that Reynolds managed to get sued in the first place, or that as Minister for Defence she surrendered so easily? God help us if the Chinese attack us with something more dangerous than a “lying cow”.

Either way, the evidence is in. Linda Reynolds is a political hack and is unworthy to be a senator, much less a cabinet minister. It takes a special skill to screw up the handling of the Higgins affair from start to finish, much less end up paying out damages to the alleged victim.

That said, it is precisely because she is such a hack I am staggered that Higgins could win a defamation case. Sure being called a “lying cow” isn’t very nice but how could this possibly rise to the level of defamation? This would seem to impute an especially high regard to the character and influence of Linda Reynolds few would ascribe. Would any ordinary person really put any stock into a throw away comment made by Linda Reynolds? Would an ordinary person even know who Linda Reynolds was?

Far from defaming Higgins, the comment merely diminished further whatever reputation Reynolds has left, which going by her memory lapsed performance last question time in the senate, wouldn’t amount to much.

Moreover, the comments were made in private, not public. Had a staffer or public servant not leaked the story no-one would have known. Seems to me if anyone is to payout Higgins it should be the leaker for betraying Ministerial confidence and publicly embarrassing Higgins. They should then get the sack for both offences. Or perhaps the journalist who callously reported internal office here-say and escalated it to public knowledge?

But again I ask what injury did Higgins really suffer especially having chosen to make her story public in the first place? I suspect Higgins only prevailed because the most viable legal defence was unpalatable to Reynolds. That would have been to argue, as above, that Reynolds is a political hack whose lack of memory, competence, credibility and influence meant that she could not possibly have defamed Higgins. Case closed.

An alternative defence to defamation is truth. Reynolds could have apologised for her choice of words but denied that Higgins was treated shabbily, denied she was pressured to choose between her career or justice, denied that she was viewed as a political problem rather than an alleged victim, and denied she wasn’t shown an appropriate level of compassion commensurate with her decision not to escalate the matter. That she chose not to go down this path is damaging.

Being the great military thinker that she is, the former Brigadier of the Army Reserve doubtless felt it was better to lose the battle (defamation) to win the war (hold onto her job). Alas, it would seem our fearless warrior (Minister for Defence) was away sick the day they taught strategy and tactics at the Australian Defence College. Far from being a tactical retreat, all Reynolds achieved was to shoot herself in the foot.

Reynolds has guaranteed that Higgins version of events is now the official narrative beyond doubt / beyond reproach. That can only end in defeat for Reynolds and the Government as we saw today with Higgins damaging speech to Leftist rent a crowds televised across the nation that the government is now powerless to refute.

Hence, it is time for the former Brigadier of the Reserve Army to fall on her sword and be given her marching orders (hopping orders given said shot foot). When the inevitable happens we can be safe in the knowledge that Morrison will hand over the Defence portfolio to anyone but Jim Molan.

God forbid anyone with any genuine military expertise preside over Defence, much less anyone who can testify how utterly inconsequential Morrison was in Operation Sovereign Borders – his only policy triumph.