She consented to intercourse but changed her mind

An amateur protest manager was today given a lesson in how feminists run their stunts:
The Prime Minister’s office reached out to me asking if I would like to meet and we have confirmed a meeting for tomorrow afternoon. I think this is a great moment in history for Australia and women and I feel really excited he has reached out his hand to me. I look forward to relaying the voices of the women of Australia to him.”
– Janine Hendry, spokesman for “March4Justice,” yesterday
The experienced ratbags wanted the PM to come to the protesters so the media could run hiss-and-boo pieces on tonight’s newscasts. Or, almost as good, they wanted it to be reported that he hadn’t met with the marchers at all. There was never any intention to behave honestly or civilly. Welcome to Canberra, Janine. Still believe all women?
Me be Australia can have it’s very own Pussy Hat Rally…
The Australian is not allowing comments on a number of articles on the Protests and the Porter thing. Typical. I wanted to comment on overingtons piece. it was completely dishonest and confected. No young bloke runs around asking gorls for a “root” these days. My sons and their mates are shit scared they will have a “porter” done on them. I fact one did. And was thrown out of a private school. Not a skerrick of justice. Just the word of a 15 year old of an event that allegedly happened 2 years ago. So no Caroline, I am scared for my boy and his mates.
I agree that the allegations should be fairly heard and listened to. It is correct that in the past the police and society was not empathic. But the rule of law needs to be applied. Not the rule of the feminist mob. There are 2 sides to this.
Don’t have to wait for the nightly news, they were already doing it at the 11:30am news.
When they start interviewing Kathy Sheriff I might take notice, until then I’ll regard the lot of them as partisan hypocrites.
Just walked thru the Brisbane protest. About 300 odd of the usual suspects. Black lippy, earrings galore, tats everywhere and a lot of purple hair. Juggling sticks, carny atmosphere, and a Justice for Brittany sign.
Uh oh, looks like a woman who was lying. Somebody changed her mind and it was clearly for political reasons.
smells like cabbage.
The Oz seems very reluctant to accept comments on recent major stories. These are ones where I suspect the majority would be supporting the Porter side.
Or perhaps, the Oz is trying to avoid a lawsuit.
Wombat hat? Maybe a competition. Here is my entry It has a certain indigenous element. But, then again, some of the women already look like that.
Street theatre for ugly asshats
The idiot McCormack looks like he got himself caught in front of the cameras
Frankly, as a woman, I’m disgusted by the rabid way in which the feminists and hard faced bitches of the handbag hit squads are behaving. They’re inviting a backlash – from women who’ve made it on their own, without any Emily’s lists or heckling in support from the “sistahs”. Men and boys will just stay away from them, because they’re too much of a risk.
Oh, and they’re just using this girl for their own twisted need to protest and be seen to be “doing something”, grabbing an opportunity to stick it to one of the “conservatives”, and maybe wreck a man’s career or his life or even bring down a government by forcing a resignation.
If girls were taught the risks of dressing like tarts, or getting shit-faced drunk, or taking chances with any old ride home, there’d be a lot less assault and rope going on. But, oh no! That’s being misogynistic! You can’t tell women what to do! Their bodies, their choices, etc.
Blokes are blokes, and thank goodness they are! The vast/overwgelming majority are decent fellas, but there are always the few who will take advantage, or interpret the signals of boobs and butt cheeks hanging out of a girls clothes as an invitation (which it is, even if an unconscious one), or the apparently affectionate pawings of a chick with too much booze on board.
Better to dress well but without letting it all hang out, have a drink or two during the night without getting legless, be definite in your refusal of invitations and come-ons from dubious characters, and book a taxi home for yourself – alone, unless you’re with your own spouse or partner. In other words – be professional, stay classy. Believe it or not, you’ll be more respected for it and attract the better class of man into your life – one who will respect you. How about that, girls?
Am I an old-fashioned fuddy duddy? No, but I’ve got a reasonable accumulation of decades behind me, working often as a lone female in a male world, and staying safe, enjoying my work and the company of my male colleagues.
In first year high school my then eleven year old grandson was with a group of other first year boys in a co-ed public high school when a group of girls suggested they vacate the lunch table for them. They refused. They later told a female teacher than ‘the boys’ were sexually harassing them, three boys were called in to the Head teachers office, the girls accused no-one but my grandson, who is tall for his age, and the accusation was ‘that he was looking at my breasts’. This girl was dressed in a school tunic and blouse. Nothing verbal was claimed. My grandson innocently pointed out that he wasn’t looking at her breasts because she didn’t have any.
A letter went home about a parental discipline session, to my grandson’s father, who refused to sign it because he believed his son’s truthful statement that he had not in any way tried to make the girl feel uncomfortable, but that his group were determined to keep their lunch table. Nevertheless this ‘sexual abuse event’ went onto my grandson’s record (as an eleven year old). Three years later the girls admitted to the boys that they had made it all up and had thought it was a great joke.
He has since left that school, but no doubt the record there still stands.
All of this nonsense has got way beyond a joke. These women protesting to the PM need to be told that they are NOT speaking for the majority of wives and mothers of sons in this nation. We are women too. They certainly don’t speak for me. I believe in the rule of law and proper determination of guilt or innocence in a Court of Law, and the importance of being regarded as innocent until charged and proven guilty.
He told me this, not the girl. He claims he said nothing to the girl and that she chose him because he was the tallest. The other two girls backed up the complaining girl’s story. The girls were implicitly believed without any further investigation at all.
++ and an extra + to that.
Not the usual sort of wives and mothers who vote for Sco Mo then?
From the Daily Mail coverage of the protest marches.
One of the “demands”. 9-12% of Federal budget !!! No mention %age states should spend.
“Lift public funding for gendered violence prevention from one per cent to world’s best practice standards of nine to 12 per cent of the federal budget”.
and from the MC of Sydney event :
‘We are marching for justice and we won’t stop marching until we get change … every single woman and ally who is here today will not stop raising our voice,’ MC Jaime Evans said.
‘I’m here today because in every household a woman is affected by violence … it is the biggest public health issue we are facing,’ she said.
Fact check, not true. Not in my household or other households in my extended family.
Even on the sports pages the Oz is limiting comments. I suspect Will Swanton is particularly sensitive to criticism but it has got ridiculous on the front page.
I am woman, hear me roar. Famous words….written by a man….
The protests seem to be conflating multiple issues to inspire outrage – an alleged wape involving ministerial advisors in parliamentary offices, an alleged wape involving two juveniles 33 years ago and an unfortunate lass in London being kidnapped off the street and murdered by an off duty cop. At this point I’m not sure exactly what ‘line in the sand’ they are claiming to draw nor what exactly they are proposing have done about it.
They wouldn’t like it much when half of that went to the male victims of female domestic violence.
Women Can Be as Violent as Men (Salvatore Babones, Quadrant, 2018)
RTWT, it shows just how vast the hypocrisy of these protestors is.