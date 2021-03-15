She consented to intercourse but changed her mind

An amateur protest manager was today given a lesson in how feminists run their stunts:

The Prime Minister’s office reached out to me asking if I would like to meet and we have confirmed a meeting for tomorrow afternoon. I think this is a great moment in history for Australia and women and I feel really excited he has reached out his hand to me. I look forward to relaying the voices of the women of Australia to him.” – Janine Hendry, spokesman for “March4Justice,” yesterday

Hendry this morning, after she was got at: this morning, after she was got at: March4Justice organiser refuses PM meeting.



The experienced ratbags wanted the PM to come to the protesters so the media could run hiss-and-boo pieces on tonight’s newscasts. Or, almost as good, they wanted it to be reported that he hadn’t met with the marchers at all. There was never any intention to behave honestly or civilly. Welcome to Canberra, Janine. Still believe all women?