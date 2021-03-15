… the ABC isn’t worth anything, so we shouldn’t get rid of it …

Several years ago I was at a function where Joe Hockey (then shadow-Treasurer) was asked why the Coalition wouldn’t be privatising the ABC. His answer was two-fold – the ABC wasn’t valuable in a monetary sense and that many of his constituents liked it.
Today in the Australian we see some research commissioned by the Menzies Research Centre that appears to confirm that the ABC isn’t valuable.
According to an independent study conducted by True North Strategy, more than half (52.6 per cent) of those interviewed said if they had a choice, they wouldn’t be prepared to pay anything for access to the national broadcaster’s television content in its current form, while the other respondents said they would only be willing to pay (on average) $2.94 per month.
Furthermore, almost four out of five Australians (79.2 per cent) would not subscribe to ABC television if it were to become a subscription service like streaming giant Netflix.
Among the ABC’s core audience of those aged 55 and over, just 15 per cent of respondents said they would be willing to pay for a Netflix-style subscription service if it replaced the national broadcaster’s TV service.
Those statistics don’t surprise me. At the same time, though, it doesn’t mean that the ABC couldn’t and shouldn’t be privatised. It does suggest that the ABC claim that it is a beloved and trust media source is propaganda. It also is an indictment on the current offering. Right now people don’t much watch the ABC nor given the choice would they pay for it.
Nick Cater – the executive director at the Menzies Research Centre – suggests those sorts of statistics are why the ABC should be kept in public ownership. By contrast, those statistics, at face value, show precisely why the ABC should simply be shut down.
A few things to point out – first this is asking about a streaming service. It doesn’t ask about paid advertising. Next point – some people would be prepared to pay for the ABC. That’s not nothing.
Very importantly, though, ownership matters. Right now it costs the employees of the ABC nothing to pursue their extreme left-wing agenda (okay, barring the odd defamation action). The Menzies Research Centre’s polling also finds that the ABC is perceived as being very left-wing. But as I keep arguing, when you don’t need to attract investors or paying customers it isn’t surprising that people maximise their own utility.
Chris Berg and I have argued that the ABC be privatised by allocating shares to current and past employees who are then subject to capital gains tax on disposal of the shares. It would then be up to them to come up with viable business models. Such an organisation may or may not survive. But that wouldn’t be an ‘us-problem’.
Hockey, like the ALPBC, is and continues to be a pointless drain on the public purse.
Their ABC is so relevant that Hockey and KRudd regularly appeared on Channel Seven’s Sunrise program?
Get your hand off it, Joe!
His answer was two-fold – the ABC wasn’t valuable in a monetary sense and that many of his constituents liked it.
So let’s continue to gift it with $1bn of tax payers’ money each year.
No wonder he had little credibility as Treasurer.
how do defamation actions hurt the employees ?
I wouldn’t pay to watch it.
I don’t watch it now. Its either irrelevant, offensive, or more often than not both.
There is absolutely nothing wrong with the ABC that wouldn’t be fixed by sacking and then deporting all of its employees, selling their children into slavery, demolishing the structures in which it operates, salting the earth on the land beneath and putting all of its programming for the last 20 years onto a bonfire.
As a bonus, the Commonwealth fisc is a billion dollars to the good every year thereafter.
There would, I suspect, be enough potential subscribers to ClassicFM to make it viable. I might even think about paying a little for about 5% of the rest, but that’s all.
Waiting for an appointment and checked out abc.net.au mobile version – first time in a long time.
The offering was not a credible offering by a news org.
More like an adolescent newspaper with a bias one way and with a smattering of healh/lifestyle tips.
Attracting younger readers to feed the audience pipeline does not neccessarily lead to excellence in reporting.
The problem with divvying up the ABC to employees is that it doesn’t value the spectrum occupied by the ABC. That spectrum is the only valuable asset the ABC has and there must be some value recovery for the taxpayer. The IP and “goodwill” can be happily apportioned to the ABCista’s
Don’t worry, the ABC will be along any minute with a poll conducted by their preferred pollster (and paid for by you) showing the exact opposite.
Get their ABC’s loyal viewers to pay for it, will quickly improve its or kill it
But then the prospect of ad free viewing is exactly the luxury the lefty elite upper class enjoy seeing every one else paying for.
Don’t forget SBS, NITV and their myriad channels, etc etc.
Why? All that music is already available through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music etc etc.
Just shut it down. Sell off the buildings and equipment. Whatever is done, make it irreversible.
Agreed, either sell it whole, or break it up and sell the pieces that have value. It is certainly not worth investing a Billion + of taxpayers money in it every year, when the majority neither respect it, now want it.