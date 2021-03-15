… the ABC isn’t worth anything, so we shouldn’t get rid of it …

Several years ago I was at a function where Joe Hockey (then shadow-Treasurer) was asked why the Coalition wouldn’t be privatising the ABC. His answer was two-fold – the ABC wasn’t valuable in a monetary sense and that many of his constituents liked it.

Today in the Australian we see some research commissioned by the Menzies Research Centre that appears to confirm that the ABC isn’t valuable.

According to an independent study conducted by True North Strategy, more than half (52.6 per cent) of those interviewed said if they had a choice, they wouldn’t be prepared to pay anything for access to the national broadcaster’s television content in its current form, while the other respondents said they would only be willing to pay (on average) $2.94 per month. … Furthermore, almost four out of five Australians (79.2 per cent) would not subscribe to ABC television if it were to become a subscription service like streaming giant Netflix. Among the ABC’s core audience of those aged 55 and over, just 15 per cent of respondents said they would be willing to pay for a Netflix-style subscription service if it replaced the national broadcaster’s TV service.

Those statistics don’t surprise me. At the same time, though, it doesn’t mean that the ABC couldn’t and shouldn’t be privatised. It does suggest that the ABC claim that it is a beloved and trust media source is propaganda. It also is an indictment on the current offering. Right now people don’t much watch the ABC nor given the choice would they pay for it.

Nick Cater – the executive director at the Menzies Research Centre – suggests those sorts of statistics are why the ABC should be kept in public ownership. By contrast, those statistics, at face value, show precisely why the ABC should simply be shut down.

A few things to point out – first this is asking about a streaming service. It doesn’t ask about paid advertising. Next point – some people would be prepared to pay for the ABC. That’s not nothing.

Very importantly, though, ownership matters. Right now it costs the employees of the ABC nothing to pursue their extreme left-wing agenda (okay, barring the odd defamation action). The Menzies Research Centre’s polling also finds that the ABC is perceived as being very left-wing. But as I keep arguing, when you don’t need to attract investors or paying customers it isn’t surprising that people maximise their own utility.

Chris Berg and I have argued that the ABC be privatised by allocating shares to current and past employees who are then subject to capital gains tax on disposal of the shares. It would then be up to them to come up with viable business models. Such an organisation may or may not survive. But that wouldn’t be an ‘us-problem’.