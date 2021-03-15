The Itas of March

TODAY’s marches by toxic feminists, rape slanderers and rule of law opponents in Canberra have been promoted by the ABC and the media generally as representative of “Australian women.” But they’re not. They were the brainchild of academic Janine Hendry whose idea was taken up and – as we’ve seen – possibly taken over by the usual auntly elders, including the swaggering agora hogs of Ita Buttrose’s ABC. Their malicious campaigns against Donald Trump, Cardinal Pell and Christian Porter expose them (again) as both partisan hacks and – as Keith Windschuttle argues – predators for power. Ms Hendry was exercising her democratic rights, as were the marchers. Good for them. One thing Catallaxy isn’t is an apologist front for the Morrison government.
But last year, the same women were starry-eyed with political longing for groper Joe Biden whose predilections were well known. When Bill Shorten was accused, they were silent. Louise Milligan didn’t write a book and Laura Tingle didn’t demand an ‘inquiry.’ When it was revealed that Labor speechwriter Bob Ellis was one of numerous arty types in the circle of novelist and pimp Dorothy Hewitt who allegedly raped her daughters – Four Corners didn’t track down the living culprits. To feminists, left-wing men are friends with benefits.
Bob Ellis is dead. Perhaps tonight there will be born a baby with the talent that man was given.
— Annabel Crabb (@annabelcrabb) April 3, 2016
The vast majority of normal Australian women don’t need special protections in their workplaces and homes. They love their boys and men (the feeling is mutual) and feel safe with male colleagues. Nor do they go about their daily business brooding about a non-existent ‘rape culture.’ What all of us enjoy in the rule of law is a safety culture centuries in the making. Is it perfect? No. Do villains sometimes get away with it? Yes. Is trial by accusation a better alternative? About 150,000,000 dead victims of twentieth century jurisprudence gone wrong tell us ‘No.’
I don’t think anybody who has written about these subjects over the past several weeks has enjoyed the experience. Most observers – however fed up they may be with assassinations-by-defamation – are reluctant to cause even alleged victims even conceivable hurts. But one must draw conclusions based on proof (none), past form of the players (disgraceful), the respect exhibited for innocence at law (zero) and motive (getting a high-ranking conservative – again). Consequently – remembering there is only one living alleged victim involved in this melodrama anyway – combative scepticism is more than warranted. What’s being called a “powerhouse legal team” – namely, Bret Walker SC, Sue Chrysanthou SC and Rebekah Giles – has a case.
I firmly believe that recidivist sex offenders along with traitors and arsonists need to be publicly hung. But, everyone accused needs a day in court where evidence can be tested and witnesses cross examined and motives for the defence and prosecution can be explored. This trial by media and activist if allowed to continue will be abused by bad actors of many stripes. If history is any guide the very people leading the mob will at some time in the future become the mob’s victim. A feeding frenzy is rarely pretty.
Vale Bob Ellis. A brilliant writer, a wicked wit, a true believer with every fibre of his being. And so it goes.
— Bill Shorten (@billshortenmp) April 3, 2016
Vale Bob Ellis – a gifted troublemaker and and dangerously likeable. He was also one of our greatest writers. Sympathies to Annie and family
— bruce hawker (@brucehawker2010) April 3, 2016
He could write like an angel. At times outrageous and iconoclastic but also insightful, caring, poetic, sweet and melancholic. Naughty.
— Mike Rann (@Mike_Rann) April 3, 2016
Vale Bob Ellis, one of the finest scoundrels our nation has ever had the good fortune of sharing. Someone very special has passed. RIP
— Rhys Muldoon (@rhysam) April 3, 2016
Vale #BobEllis Condolences to Anne & family. Kind and generous souls when we visited their eyrie at Palm Beach.
Good people. Much loved.
— Wendy Harmer (@wendy_harmer) April 3, 2016
Bob Ellis the most disheveled, grumpiest, inappropriate and brilliant person I’ve ever worked with. I’ll miss him deeply. RIP digger.
— Paul Howes (@howespaul) April 3, 2016
Saddened by the death of Ellis.We were cadet journalists together at the ABC in the 60s.He brought wit and wisdom to our lives for 50 years.
— Mike Carlton (@MikeCarlton01) April 3, 2016
My thoughts tonight are with Annie Brooksbank, playwright, scriptwriter and now Bob Ellis’ grieving widow. RIP.
— Mark Colvin (@Colvinius) April 3, 2016
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2016/apr/03/bob-ellis-prolific-writer-and-former-labor-speechwriter-dies-aged-73
If you really want your vomitorium to get a work out go into the comments section..
Very well said, C.L.
Well put, CL. It’s just another attempted gotcha by activists who loathe Australian democracy — and activist women are once again the foot soldiers for fascism It’s tribal and doesn’t reflect what the average punter votes for. In the end, it’s part of the coup d’etat by the global ruling class against the proletariat.
Just as it was half a century ago, the rich loathe the middle class. They want them banished to penury so they can be controlled.
… as Keith Windschuttle argues – predators for power.
Astute observation.
It’s certainly not about justice.
Mole , judging by the peole who laud him ,he must have been a leftie asshole .
I likes Trump because he annoyed all the left assholes . Anyone who gets up their noses cannot be bad
Scotty brought up the Shorten allegations of 2015 as an example of Labor’s double standards {Question Time].
According to Labor, Ms. Higgins told the Canberra March that Scotty’s henchmen were still leaking against her.
Not a lot of energy in the Government today, it looks like Porter isn’t going quietly.
You sound disappointed.
Poor Grigory. All that pent-up energy and ‘joy’ for nothing…
I liked him better when he was played by Barry Humphreys.
You’re as boring as you are stupid.
Wow, CL. When you engage in smearing, you really have no scruples. Smearing dead people seems to be the MO for the right at the moment.
Joe Biden – one woman has accused him of sexual assault
Cardinal Pell – one man has accused him of sexual assault (Pell found not guilty)
Bill Shorten – one woman has accused him of rape
Christian Porter – one woman (now deceased) has accused him of rape
Bill Clinton – four women have accused him of sexual assault or rape
Donald Trump – twenty six women have accused him of sexual assault or rape and there is tape of him boasting of sexual assault.
Sorry but in the cases of Clinton and especially Donald Trump, they just seem a lot worse and likely to be guilty to me
Nice driveby troll.
Try not to crack your teeth on the mailbox as you zip past…
Upper Class, Government Sponsored, ABC Supported, Well Connected, Privileged, Superior, High Income, Elite, Wymin claiming to be victims of the system they create, dominate and control. They want working class men to castrate themselves or commit suicide. And they want it now.
Sick in the head of the country.
Oh shit! Here comes mUnt with his “Have you no decency?” because his bull is being gored. He doesn’t have two principles to rub together.
Mate, your wife called.
Benito M0ntylini thinks such dirtbaggery (even when actually documented) is only OK when his side does it.
Just a shame that Il Dunce’s co-ideologists have only the spiralling ‘reminiscences’ of a dead woman known to be not at all well…
Max Gillies did a pitch perfect Blob Ellis in one of the former’s Oprah House shows back in the noughties. Indistinguishable from the real deal, right down to the enormous gut entering the stage well before the rest of the bloated bore.
Yeah, at the moment Scotty is playing the Rule Of Law straight bat, but segueing to the Shorten stuff made him sound like a victim. How will he like defending Porter in Question Time should Porter return?
Not very much, i’d say.
All the Labor [and Steggle’s] questions related to either Porter or the March, though Plibersek said it was not believable that Scotty didn’t hear of the Brittany Higgins issue until last month, quoting Credlin, Turnbull and Julie Bishop.
And a whole swarm of lumbering erinyes.
Get your hand off it, Grigory
Hogs or Hags?
Otherwise +100 CL
including the swaggering agora hogs of Ita Buttrose’s ABC.
including the swaggering agora sows of Ita Buttrose’s ABC.
There! Fixed it for ya.
Dorothy Hewett’s daughters Rozanna and Kate Lilley talk about re-casting their mum’s image in the age of #MeToo.
———-
Monty is saying he doesn’t believe these rape victims.
Wow, CL. When you engage in smearing, you really have no scruples. Smearing dead people seems to be the MO for the right at the moment.
The fat fascist fool munty shows his gross ignorance of past events. There were far more credible allegations against Ellis than against Porter.
“Monty is saying he doesn’t believe these rape victims.”
Of course….because it’s only ever about the politics.