The Itas of March

TODAY’s marches by toxic feminists, rape slanderers and rule of law opponents in Canberra have been promoted by the ABC and the media generally as representative of “Australian women.” But they’re not. They were the brainchild of academic Janine Hendry whose idea was taken up and – as we’ve seen – possibly taken over by the usual auntly elders, including the swaggering agora hogs of Ita Buttrose’s ABC. Their malicious campaigns against Donald Trump, Cardinal Pell and Christian Porter expose them (again) as both partisan hacks and – as Keith Windschuttle argues – predators for power. Ms Hendry was exercising her democratic rights, as were the marchers. Good for them. One thing Catallaxy isn’t is an apologist front for the Morrison government.

But last year, the same women were starry-eyed with political longing for groper Joe Biden whose predilections were well known. When Bill Shorten was accused, they were silent. Louise Milligan didn’t write a book and Laura Tingle didn’t demand an ‘inquiry.’ When it was revealed that Labor speechwriter Bob Ellis was one of numerous arty types in the circle of novelist and pimp Dorothy Hewitt who allegedly raped her daughters – Four Corners didn’t track down the living culprits. To feminists, left-wing men are friends with benefits.

Bob Ellis is dead. Perhaps tonight there will be born a baby with the talent that man was given. — Annabel Crabb (@annabelcrabb) April 3, 2016

The vast majority of normal Australian women don’t need special protections in their workplaces and homes. They love their boys and men (the feeling is mutual) and feel safe with male colleagues. Nor do they go about their daily business brooding about a non-existent ‘rape culture.’ What all of us enjoy in the rule of law is a safety culture centuries in the making. Is it perfect? No. Do villains sometimes get away with it? Yes. Is trial by accusation a better alternative? About 150,000,000 dead victims of twentieth century jurisprudence gone wrong tell us ‘No.’

I don’t think anybody who has written about these subjects over the past several weeks has enjoyed the experience. Most observers – however fed up they may be with assassinations-by-defamation – are reluctant to cause even alleged victims even conceivable hurts. But one must draw conclusions based on proof (none), past form of the players (disgraceful), the respect exhibited for innocence at law (zero) and motive (getting a high-ranking conservative – again). Consequently – remembering there is only one living alleged victim involved in this melodrama anyway – combative scepticism is more than warranted. What’s being called a “powerhouse legal team” – namely, Bret Walker SC, Sue Chrysanthou SC and Rebekah Giles – has a case.