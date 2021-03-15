We’re having an independent inquiry after all

Attorney-General Christian Porter has commenced defamation action in the Federal Court against the ABC and journalist Louise Milligan in a bid to clear his name and save his political career.
An actual, currently sitting, judge will be in charge, operating under the extant law of the land – not some made-up kangaroo court that the mob would prefer.
If he thinks that’s going to save his career, he’s going to be sorely disappointed.
About bloody time a pollie got the gonads to take a stand against the ABC.
Next step after the court case “Close down the ABC” and get rid of all the woke crap out of every government department, including but not limited to the military and Governor Generals departments
His career is over but at least the ABC may have to pay!
Finally, some pushback.
At last a sign of a bit of ticker in the ranks.
Fingers crossed on the selection for the bench.
Jay should be in prison.
David Allen Coe should have written a song about him, not Anita Bryant.
I doubt he thinks that.
I’m glad he’s burning down the ABC’s house with Nilligan in it on his way out.
Maybe the legal eagles can tell us if this could be prosecuted.
Commonwealth Electoral Act 1918
An actual sitting judge?
But the ABC has a rolodex of experts – one for every occasion. They guarantee whoever they come up with will be
impartialindependent.
Someone has discovered his nuts aren’t just a Christmas decoration!
You have a lot more faith than me Sinc. It was a judge that found Bolta guilty of racism, and two judges who found Pell guilty in an appeals court. Sure, there are some good judges out there but it is a lottery.
I hope he channels Captain Picard in First Contact:
Good. About time this happened. The ABC have been sliming people for too long now and I’m glad someone is having a go back.
m0nty says:
March 15, 2021 at 11:02 am
If he thinks that’s going to save his career, he’s going to be sorely disappointed.
You are correct.
He will be too busy running his privately owned ABC and lashing his catamite lackeys as part of the settlement.
Mordecai Bromberg is tanned, rested and ready.
Hey monty is it Muellerween yet?
Unless the case reveals enough of the ABC to warrant a wider inquiry – just not into Porter. Going after Milligan and the ABC means looking at how they interact – even conspire.
So Porter could come out looking like he was target of a nonsense partisan campaign.
There was a report prepared by the Menzies Research Centre that indicated that even Labor supporters recognise the left wing bias of the ABC. Even 78% of Greens voters, know it – they just don’t have a problem with it.
Hopefully this is the beginning of the End. There would be something quite fitting about shutting the doors to the ALPBC on Ita’s watch.
We need the phone call logs, SMS, MMS, FB, WhatsApp etc of Wong, Hooke, Milligan, Jay, Hanson Young etc.
Hope this one is live streamed. C’mon Federal Court don’t let us down.
Courageous of Porter to open himself up to discovery of his history of pants work.
I would also like to see and ABC and Nilligan’s communications with the deceased and her family.
They are also victims of the ABC’s crusade.
m0nty – it’ll be a girls own-goal.
Was it Deborah Thomas or Mia Freedman editing Cleo in 1999 when their “Most Eligible Bachelors” list was released?
Remember that the ABC is a government entity and no matter if it is a win, lose, or draw for Porter, the money comes from the taxpayers pockets.
As I said – an independent inquiry. Popcorn futures are through the roof.
Sure – but all this talk of an ad hoc inquiry with a retired judge and made up on the run rules is very problematic.
I don’t care.
Its pay defamation proceedings or piss it up against the wall with green propaganda. What’s your choice?
This is the most gay thing you’ll read today.
I might get called as a witness to the culture of the Claremont Hotel during the 1990s. Should be an interesting witness list.
Luckily, Porter has spent more than a year working on defamation law reform.
He should be intimately familiar with the public interest journalism defence, seeing as that was the centrepiece of the reforms.
We can hardly wait mUnty.
There is no “discovery” right to interrogate his sex life, Monty.
By the way, Stormy Daniels phoned: she said to tell you to stop conflating the American crime procedurals you watch with reality.
Nixon was gay, according to the Lad.
Truth is a defence in defamation proceedings. Porter has never hidden his light under a bushel when it comes to the Big Swinging Dick stuff, he’d canoodle in public spaces. Milligan has the right to point out his history of public behaviour and that it is in the public interest to report on it.
The fightback has opened on another front: allegations about harrassment etc in the Academics Lawyers and Perverts party. This could get interesting.
Truth is a defence in defamation proceedings.
The substantial truth of this particular allegation will not be easily sustained.
Porter will, however, have discovery rights to Louise Milligan’s emails and communications with activists, politicians and others in the extremist rape-o-rama firmament – which might be very interesting.
Milligan’s barrister has to prove that Porter raped that woman. Either he does that or Milligan loses her house.
What are you doing here mOnty, you should be at the march.
Only huge damages for defamation will stop these witch hunts. Absolutely the only way, with so many cowering in the corridors from the howling mobs.
Incidentally, Bill Dawes has written an excellent article in Quadrant in respect to the mental illness that very probably gave rise to the extraordinary allegations.
https://quadrant.org.au/opinion/qed/2021/03/accusations-from-the-realm-of-madness/
Duncamn at 11.18
Not sure the relevance of this here, but one part of an answer is that this widely expressed prohibition would be read down to a narrow scope to avoid conflict with the right to political communication that the High Court found lying about undiscovered in the interstices of various sections of the Constitution. The sections might be found invalid.
Should be “found lying about”
Rafiki – some of my lawyer friends suggested that any defamation action would run slap bang into that constitutional problem.
In re huge damages for defamation (be still my eating heart) as government organisation, does the ABC carry its own insurance against such eventualities? If so, may their next budget be reduced accordingly.
Get right up ’em!
No, and no.
Btw. Are we taxpayers financing this as a defence of an Attorney-General?
It would be funny if this case was the one that established 2A-strength freedom of speech in Australian law to shield journos from defamation actions.
You’re such a twerp. In a just world you would be beaten daily.
Yeah, it’s funny that the Lad lectures me on defo law – which was required first-year study for journos like me – yet in the next breath shows zero comprehension of it himself.
“Courageous of Porter to open himself up to discovery of his history of pants work.”
That evidence (if there is any) is not admissible.
It will be interesting to see what the ABC does in its defence.It can’t justify the story as the evidence is hearsay and inadmissable.If it tries to defend on damages,it risks aggravating the damages.
Milligan will probably not have to give evidence-but I look forward to cross examination if she does.
mUnt, remind me again what paper you write for?
Your wife called…
LOL. Specialising in fantasy football.
Sinclair
Yes, both comment law and statutory statements of the law if defamation have to give way to the right to political communication. It’s a long time since I looked at this, but it’s very likely that Porter will have room to avoid the problem. At the least, the claim that Milligan acted with malice should survive.
On another point I noted on the OF. What now cuts in now is the law of conempt of court insofar as it makes punishable comment or action that expresses a view about the outcome of litigation. It is less restrictive where it’s a judge-alone trial, but still applies. Porter’s lawyers might be watching with you interest the current protests.
Good. Make it hurt.
Why do you hold forth on matters of law? This is the most confused, wrong, pile of codshit I’ve read for some time. Far from being a lawyer, you seem to lack even basic legal training. Just stop.
Rafiki,
The defence of qualified privilege will not succeed because neither Milligan or the ABC will be able to establish an honest belief in the truth of the allegations.Neither can anybody else.
Comments on this forum and other places do not infringe the law of contempt,as the judge is deemed to be immune from any prejudice exhibited by the commenter.