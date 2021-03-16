Milo vs. The Pope

HE declares he has left the “homosexual lifestyle” and is now fighting the good fight to be a worthy Christian. That’s the background. The foreground is a firecracker of an interview with John-Henry Westen on Pope Francis and his governance of the Church. I have never seen or read anything like it before. It was difficult to choose just one highlight. This one – on the state of the Catholic Church – showcases real theological depth but not in terms Aquinas would have used:

This is the rickety ark on which we sit. And there are beautiful, brand-new, 300-foot, gleaming white yachts everywhere around us with pretty girls and hot tubs and champagne. And it would be easy for us to dive off and and go to one of them. But after the tempest, after the storm, after the hurricane, this rickety, stinking, hideous-looking ark is the only one that will still be afloat.” This is the rickety ark on which we sit. And there are beautiful, brand-new, 300-foot, gleaming white yachts everywhere around us with pretty girls and hot tubs and champagne. And it would be easy for us to dive off and and go to one of them. But after the tempest, after the storm, after the hurricane, this rickety, stinking, hideous-looking ark is the only one that will still be afloat.”





The return of any prodigal son or daughter is a cause of celebration. No matter who they’ve been or what they may have done. But I wonder if his co-religionists have cause to be concerned that Milo’s homecoming is less guided retreat than it is guided missile. Or are polemics in the service of truth a legitimate vocation – today especially? Certainly, Church Fathers like St Jerome were even more brutal when they had to be. What Yiannopoulos says about Theodore McCarrick and the possibility of cash for counterfeit bishops in China needs to be said.