Milo vs. The Pope

HE declares he has left the “homosexual lifestyle” and is now fighting the good fight to be a worthy Christian. That’s the background. The foreground is a firecracker of an interview with John-Henry Westen on Pope Francis and his governance of the Church. I have never seen or read anything like it before. It was difficult to choose just one highlight. This one – on the state of the Catholic Church – showcases real theological depth but not in terms Aquinas would have used:
Milo Yiannopoulos blasts Pope Francis, says he should be held
‘personally responsible’ for ‘wickedness in this Church’.
The return of any prodigal son or daughter is a cause of celebration. No matter who they’ve been or what they may have done. But I wonder if his co-religionists have cause to be concerned that Milo’s homecoming is less guided retreat than it is guided missile. Or are polemics in the service of truth a legitimate vocation – today especially? Certainly, Church Fathers like St Jerome were even more brutal when they had to be. What Yiannopoulos says about Theodore McCarrick and the possibility of cash for counterfeit bishops in China needs to be said.
St. Gildas certainly thought so. However, like Milo, he too appears as somewhat a guided missile for his era. His polemic has led to so much misinterpretation of British history because it was not measured in tone, amenable to dating nor accurate in detail.
However, it may have saved the British church from Pelagianism, so there is that.
Of course they are.
Especially when being mealy-mouthed is a pre-requisite to being ordained and episcopal consecration involves a spine removal.
Not sure if it is a cry for attention or a general act of contrition. He has a sharp pen but his baggage makes him a difficult supporter to have. He is still living with his partner. Only time will tell; hopefully being able to debate the truth sincerely is enough.
Milo Y seems to have had some very early experiences with older homosexual men which probably confused him. Being a good looking young fellow and such a likeable person, somewhat flamboyant, he would have been preyed upon and flattered. So he has to weed out the bad from the good in that world.
I just wonder what is in it for Pope Francis to be crooked, or the conspiracy theory that the Pope is “evil”. He can’t go off and spend money on drugs and women and he has no-one to give his money to, no mistresses. He’s too old to turn the world into a one world communism scenario. He thrives on attention from world leaders so he has an ego about him, but “evil”?
Milo has the guts of a god.
