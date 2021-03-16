Trump issues lengthy statement after The Washington Post retracted false quotes. This is the final para of the statement:

“You will notice that establishment media errors, omissions, mistakes, and outright lies always slant one way—against me and against Republicans. Meanwhile, stories that hurt Democrats or undermine their narratives are buried, ignored, or delayed until they can do the least harm—for example, after an election is over. Look no further than the negative coverage of the vaccine that preceded the election and the overdue celebration of the vaccine once the election had concluded. A strong democracy requires a fair and honest press. This latest media travesty underscores that legacy media outlets should be regarded as political entities—not journalistic enterprises. In any event, I thank the Washington Post for the correction.”

And in regard to an untrustworthy media, this from The Oz: Scott Morrison’s rallying call to MPs after ‘tough’ month

Scott Morrison has urged his MPs to support each other after a ‘tough’ month, amid calls from within the Coalition for the parties to push back against claims of being ‘anti-women’.

The Australian leads the way in its anti-government “anti-woman” slant with the ABC doing all it can to keep up. Todays’ front page, for example.

There are a thousand things that might be said about the PM but being “anti-woman” would not be one of them.