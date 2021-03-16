Beyond The Brittany Stump

Posted on March 16, 2021 by currencylad

3 Responses to Beyond The Brittany Stump

  1. Tom says:
    March 16, 2021 at 11:15 am

    Speak it, sisters! The white blackfella city abo industry trash have blood on their hands.

  2. Wally says:
    March 16, 2021 at 11:18 am

    Thank you, finally someone calls out the biggest abuse problem in Australia. The children need to be saved as well from this terrible “ culture”. Poverty and neglect is no excuse for this criminal behaviour.

  3. ac says:
    March 16, 2021 at 11:35 am

    I thought than when Rudd said sorry it would have fixed all these issues?

    If only we had a treaty!

