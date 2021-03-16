Is pent-up demand sustainable?

So a few days I ago I pointed to the contradiction between GDP figures showing the economy is bouncing back and business failure data suggesting that it isn’t.
Alex captures is quite nicely. During the lockdown there wasn’t too much to spend your money on – household savings increased dramatically. When restrictions lifted everyone ran out and spent money. That is a sugar hit. Not that we should be complaining.
But is it sustainable – are we going to return to a pre-Covid business-as-usual?
I suspect not – the economy can’t just be switched off and on again like a machine. My RMIT Blockchain colleagues and I argued that point here.
Steven Hamilton has an oped in the AFR that makes this point:
In 2019, GDP per capita grew just 0.6 per cent. Since the Coalition was elected in 2013, it’s averaged just 0.9 per cent. But during the preceding half-century, it averaged a full 2 per cent. The task for our Treasurer is to find those 110 basis points.
Thankfully, we aren’t short of low-hanging fruit.
I’m not convinced that just focussing on the low-hanging fruit is enough. Especially since the Coalition government has failed to cut taxes, cut spending, cut red tape, cut green tapes, and deregulate the economy in the eight years they have been in power. Let alone actually balance the budget.
Recovery from the Covid experience isn’t just to recover what we had in March 2020, but to recover what we wold have had, and to pay for what we have spent.
GDP is a useless measurement.
It takes in government spending FFS.
It should be through the roof.
To be fair – most of the time it works well for what it is and what it should be used for. During crises, however, it is easily gamed and/or it is distorted. ATM I don’t think the government is gaming GDP (unlike the GFC, for example). But I do think that people who are pedalling the ‘economy is bouncing back’ narrative are relying on rational ignorance to make their arguments.
Prof Sinc. As an economic illiterate, I ask if there is an better alternative to using GDP that, even I know, includes government spending which thoroughly distorts reality in situations like the one that exists now?
It would be interesting to model a 2% rise in interest rates and see how much “steam” it would take out of the economy via the ludicrous housing price boom.
Or even model it back to “recession we had to have” rates.
Why do you keep quoting GDP without mentioning immigration rates??
Very good points. But I’m a tad more optimistic and more supportive of what government has done during covid … so far. But the big question is what happens from here.
Hard reform was needed before covid struck.
Your figures confirm that. And nothing has happened during covid which has changed the need for hard reform.
But I’m a little more optimistic about covid actually creating an environment where hard reforms by government are potentially more acceptable by the electorate. And the boldness of measures taken by Scott Morrison and Josh Frydenberg during covid gives me a tad more optimism that they may have the ticker for real reform.
I know handing out money is easier than real tough economic reform but it wasn’t as easy for the two of them given their background in a party which was criticising similar measures during the GFC right up to before covid struck. It took courage and pragmatism I believe. I know some here would think foolhardiness.
Government throughout Australia has become lazy and overweight – swallowing more and more resources without improving outcomes. To me secondary education is a prime example. Huge increases in resources in the last decade or so and we’ve actually seen standards slip and poorer outcomes.
Local government is a sleeper issue. It’s swallowed more and more resources on the back of the housing boom with inflated valuations and income from them. There’s no way the cost of local government services should have risen like housing valuations.
The reforms you outline make sense. But cutting expenditure heavily post covid is a pretty risky proposition. Economic efficiency should be the driver. Tax cuts can be made when we get some efficiencies achieved. When your deficit has doubled in under a decade it’s not a time for tax cuts.
A more modest aim in the short term on expenditure cuts would be to at least moderate the deficit growth. Cutting taxes won’t achieve that in the current environment.
Our economy needs to get more competitive. We need to lift our woefully low productivity growth. Competition policy needs strengthening. Energy policy is a productivity disaster and a competitiveness disaster for Australia. Big ticket items like the NDIS for example need to be tackled. It had noble aims but has resulted in a new bureaucratic structure imposed over an already complicated health bureaucracy. If we aren’t careful it could represent a blank cheque in the future.
Love Alex. Possibly the only reason to ever open the AFR.
If there’s no inflation why is everything getting more expensive?
Massive migration boosts growth but without productivity increases nobody is better, in fact the least skilled people are the ones who bear the brunt of unskilled migration that will work for lower wages. They pay the price for those who like to have new cuisines and cheaper labor.
IIRC Michael Palin stated recently that 25% of DPRK’s GDP is Military spending.
There’s a model for you, Scummo!
More towards Struth’s excellent point: governments can actively manage GDP numbers by simply borrowing money then spending it, thereby increasing G in C + I + G, since debt is not a factor in the equation.
So GDP is politically meaningless since government will always goalseek a number they are politically comfortable with if they can possibly do so.
Is there another accepted measure?
In the GDP equation the ‘C’ and the ‘I’ are driven by value. People spend (or invest) money based on whether the reward (satisfaction or future income) exceeds cost. It is an engine.
‘G’ on the other hand is just…money. In fact the value of what ‘G’ contributed has long since been maxed while its cost has ballooned and it is now a deadweight on the other two, slowing them down.
Audiences just hear that there is growth, and think that is good enough. With a more representative metric of the health of the private sector and being told that their share is stalling while the government lives large, they might feel a bit differently.
I can’t remember whether it was here or elsewhere that I made the point that if anything is ‘pent up’, it is creditors awaiting payment: the number of companies that failed plummeted last year as the government made it next to impossible to enforce judgments (resuling, incidentally, in no end of mischief by soon-to-be bankrupts). Insolvency appointments might be running slightly above the long term trend, but if so, they have a long way to catch up, and there are a lot of zombie companies around:
https://download.asic.gov.au/media/5992682/asic-insolvency-statistics-series-2-published-march-2021.pdf
Alan Meltzer is reputed to have quipped that ‘Capitalism without failure is like religion without sin. Bankruptcies and losses concentrate the mind on prudent behavior.’ Our problem is a political culture (especially on the fringes of the National Party and PHON) in which any business failure is a sign either of government failure or the avarice of creditors: yet that is exactly how in a market economy we see the move of resources from unproductive to productive uses.
@ HBB – The London Telegraph (sbuscription required – though worth it for Alex and the better Obits) is weeks ahead of the AFR; the Alex cartoon site is 2 days behind it.
Well how would you measure capital accumulation objectively? It’s the difference between measuring production and consumption. GDP essentially measures consumption and, while it aligns sometimes with good production, there is no gurantee that it does, especially with fractional reserve banking, modern-money-theory and inflation.
Cheers Pyrmonter. 2 days behind doesn’t bother me. I’m cheap like that.
Pyrmonter
Yes you’re right, business failure – although it may seem counter-intuitive – is an essential part of ensuring that free enterprise economies work efficiently.
I was hoping that the covid shake-up may have helped some surviving businesses emerge more efficient. But looking at the microeconomic level I noticed restaurants for example were finding it costly to hire casual staff which they’d come to rely on. More costly than before covid. Why work casually when you can pick up jobseeker money for doing nothing? It’s a fine balance deciding how long jobseeker continues for.
The volume of low cost loans for the taking could also mean we won’t necessarily see a less frills more efficient approach in industries than we’ve seen.
I think higher savings levels during covid are not necessarily solely attributable to fewer spending opportunities. I think there’s probably a welcome element of prudence involved too.
Investors could be taking a much closer look at price earning ratios than they are now with low cost money slushing around. A few companies could be hit then – and not simply those linked to tourism.
But overall I’m optimistic. I’d much rather see higher GDP figures than lower ones despite the problems of it as a measure – a problem we have with many economic indicators.
Bruce O’Newk:
So what is the measure that takes out government spending?
Surely that will give us the (I suspect) disastrous picture that has developed over the last ten years…
(Yes, I’m economically illiterate but at least I’m learning.)