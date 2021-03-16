Is pent-up demand sustainable?

So a few days I ago I pointed to the contradiction between GDP figures showing the economy is bouncing back and business failure data suggesting that it isn’t.

Alex captures is quite nicely. During the lockdown there wasn’t too much to spend your money on – household savings increased dramatically. When restrictions lifted everyone ran out and spent money. That is a sugar hit. Not that we should be complaining.

But is it sustainable – are we going to return to a pre-Covid business-as-usual?

I suspect not – the economy can’t just be switched off and on again like a machine. My RMIT Blockchain colleagues and I argued that point here.

Steven Hamilton has an oped in the AFR that makes this point:

In 2019, GDP per capita grew just 0.6 per cent. Since the Coalition was elected in 2013, it’s averaged just 0.9 per cent. But during the preceding half-century, it averaged a full 2 per cent. The task for our Treasurer is to find those 110 basis points. Thankfully, we aren’t short of low-hanging fruit.

I’m not convinced that just focussing on the low-hanging fruit is enough. Especially since the Coalition government has failed to cut taxes, cut spending, cut red tape, cut green tapes, and deregulate the economy in the eight years they have been in power. Let alone actually balance the budget.

Recovery from the Covid experience isn’t just to recover what we had in March 2020, but to recover what we wold have had, and to pay for what we have spent.