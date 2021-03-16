Management propaganda

The Australian editorial makes this comment about university vice-chancellors:
A first-among-equals scholar with a brilliant research record in some area of micro-specialisation is not necessarily the crafty and ingenious administrator who can make a university prosper in these tough times.
Hmmmmmmm, no.
Now I don’t want to suggest that brilliant academics never become senior administrators at universities. The current VC at the ANU is a Nobel prize winner. His area of specialisation is, somewhat appropriately, black holes. Larry Summers was the President of Harvard.
These days – perhaps for some decades – people who go into university management tend to start specialising early in their careers.
Certainly the notion of a university manager, even at the head of school level, is not one of being ‘first-among-equals’. There is very much a hierarchy where decisions flow in one direction only. You only have to read the comments threads (and sometimes the actual articles) at The Conversation to realise that this isn’t necessarily a bad thing.
All this brings me to the appointment of Mark Scott as VC at the University of Sydney. Yes, that Mark Scott. The Wikipedia describes him as being a businessman!
This is a man who couldn’t bring the ABC to heel – just imagine what’s going to be happening at Sydney University. I should say what more is going to be happening at Sydney University.
Ironically the Australian editorial is having a go at universities for having had a business model that relied on the existence of paying customers. Now Australian universities will be reliant on government subsidies to students.
Taxpayers don’t get value out education at the moment. Too many going to university for nothing degrees. Close them down.
Universities and education in general, are no concern of government.
Look what that has given us.
User pays.
No half and half.
A truly free market will educate those that aren’t born with a silver spoon in their mouths.
Most of it can be done online these days, it’s way too costly, due to the inflated salaries of those with inflated egos.
The Nice Mr Scott. Failing upwards for years.
Universities are less than 10 years from going the way of Fauxfacts.
Administrators love to recruit more administrators. This sounds like one trying to justify his, her or its desire to do exactly that.
I was amused by a graph in Steven Hayward’s latest Geek in Pictures. Seems to be saying something. I wonder what it is? His comment:
It’s a mystery!
The black holes guy is indeed in the right place . Canberra has economic black holes all over the bloody place. Taxpayers money vanishing into bureaucratic black holes . Plenty of book material there _for an econmics studet.
It’s not so much that universities had a model relying too much on paying customers but paying customers from a narrow risky market where in one important instance almost a one person decision maker could affect consumer demand for your services. No business would do that if they could avoid it.
For example Melbourne University relied on 40% of its students coming from one foreign country. Something that was always likely to be precarious regardless of covid. Post covid it will even be more precarious given attitude changes in that one foreign country.
The appointment of Mark Scott seems entirely consistent with the quality of most appointments in recent years. It seems to me to be more of the same. And I’ve had the “pleasure” of seeing similar appointments first hand.
A quick glance at his Wiki page tells me he is a “businessman”.
Which businesses? Government and Quangos.
He has never built anything never managed anything competitively, never had to answer to anyone but clones of himself. No difficult interviews with the Bank Manager for nice Mr Scott. No fear of retrenchment, losing his house, making up a BAS.
Just stop lying.
Yes mate. THAT was the joke Sinc was making. Well done.
Scott started off IDB – In Daddy’s Business, W D Scott Management Consultants.
Markb Scott who could not bring then ABC to heel??? A lying two faced pony soldier. He probably takes it as a compliment.
It is worth noting that Vice Chancellors are paid (I carefully did not say earn) between five and ten times that of the average academic. Bad though that is, it is accompanied by a massive proliferation of Deputy VCs, Pro VCs, Directors, Deans, Heads of Faculties, and so ad infinitum. Of course, these are all paid salaries commensurate with their ranks and titles, not necessarily with what they actually do. Universities would benefit greatly from some savage pruning of their bureaucracies.
Damon
Based on my experience in the sector I’d estimate for a start that the administrative share of budgets could probably be cut by about 30%.
We need to look at measures like administrative costs per student enrolled.
Of course you also need to find some good benchmarks where universities are run well to use this measure as effectively as possible.
It’s a good starting point.