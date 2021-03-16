Management propaganda

The Australian editorial makes this comment about university vice-chancellors:

A first-among-equals scholar with a brilliant research record in some area of micro-specialisation is not necessarily the crafty and ingenious administrator who can make a university prosper in these tough times.

Hmmmmmmm, no.

Now I don’t want to suggest that brilliant academics never become senior administrators at universities. The current VC at the ANU is a Nobel prize winner. His area of specialisation is, somewhat appropriately, black holes. Larry Summers was the President of Harvard.

These days – perhaps for some decades – people who go into university management tend to start specialising early in their careers.

Certainly the notion of a university manager, even at the head of school level, is not one of being ‘first-among-equals’. There is very much a hierarchy where decisions flow in one direction only. You only have to read the comments threads (and sometimes the actual articles) at The Conversation to realise that this isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

All this brings me to the appointment of Mark Scott as VC at the University of Sydney. Yes, that Mark Scott. The Wikipedia describes him as being a businessman!

This is a man who couldn’t bring the ABC to heel – just imagine what’s going to be happening at Sydney University. I should say what more is going to be happening at Sydney University.

Ironically the Australian editorial is having a go at universities for having had a business model that relied on the existence of paying customers. Now Australian universities will be reliant on government subsidies to students.