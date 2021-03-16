Not everybody makes it

robbed of a Grammy once again pic.twitter.com/q2N68e6lcM
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 15, 2021
robbed of a Grammy once again pic.twitter.com/q2N68e6lcM
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 15, 2021
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
… Democrats believe compassion should temper the severities of meritocracy.
The Lad is on fire today.
I was surprised the Sydney band, the Slugf**kers, missed out again. To quote their spiel:
With shouted vocals, almost rudimentary playing, volume on ten and many obligatory messy interludes they enthralled, engaged and repelled in equal parts.
”A raw, underproduced angry attack that bores right into your brain. It will catch the ears of those who can embrace abstract punk sounds or industrial harshness”
Needless to add they were students or recent graduates of the Department of General Philosophy at Sydney University.
Looks like a serial killer…. Ivan?